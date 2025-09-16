Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.





Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.





In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.