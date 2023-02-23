Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai

Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships

The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:4.





As earlier reported, in the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.





The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.