XDS Astana rider Basset claims second place at Rhodes GP

Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan took sprint bronze in the Men’s Sitting finals at the 44th FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held from February 26 to March 9 in Trondheim, Norway, Kazinform News Agency cites the North Kazakhstan governor’s press service.





He also took silver and bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025 in Steinkjer.





Another Kazakh Alexander Gerlits grabbed silver and bronze in the Men’s Standing finals at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025.





Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708.