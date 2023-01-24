23.01.2023, 17:41 1621

China celebrates the New Year

China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

22.01.2023, 10:58 2256

Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region

Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda







 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.01.2023, 22:34 13471

Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan

Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.01.2023, 11:07 16666

Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE

Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda





 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.01.2023, 23:02 17811

Plane crash in Nepal with more than 70 people on board

Plane crash in Nepal with more than 70 people on board
Images | telegram / rian_ru
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.01.2023, 10:06 23396

Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda

Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

05.01.2023, 16:34 29296

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary

JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary
Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.12.2022, 12:26 35316

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour

Christmas & New Year Lights Tour
Images | dreamsinparis.com





 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.12.2022, 16:24 36236

Christmas Relaxation Video

Christmas Relaxation Video
Images | Frame from video
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most read