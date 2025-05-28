Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Rescuers got a message that on one of the streets in Ust-Kamenogorsk, four ducklings fell into a deep well and could not get out on their own.





Rescuers went down into the well and lifted fluffy waterfowl in a tin bucket up.





Also in Taraz, a puppy fell into an open well. His pitiful squeak was heard by passers-by. The rescuers who arrived quickly went down to the well and safely took out the puppy.





Thanks to the rescuers, the animals were successfully rescued and are safe.



