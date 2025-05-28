26.05.2025, 10:37 4686
Ducklings and puppy were rescued by emergency responders
Rescuers got a message that on one of the streets in Ust-Kamenogorsk, four ducklings fell into a deep well and could not get out on their own.
Rescuers went down into the well and lifted fluffy waterfowl in a tin bucket up.
Also in Taraz, a puppy fell into an open well. His pitiful squeak was heard by passers-by. The rescuers who arrived quickly went down to the well and safely took out the puppy.
Thanks to the rescuers, the animals were successfully rescued and are safe.
26.05.2025, 12:28 4316
Spring paradise: Tourists flock to Korea’s Purple Island as lavender blooms blanket the land
More than 20 million lavender plants have transformed Sinan County's Purple Island into a breathtaking sea of purple, drawing thousands of visitors to the annual French Lavender Flower Festival.
Footage filmed on Saturday captures the stunning fields glowing at sunset, as crowds of tourists flock to take photos amid the blossoms.
I came all the way from Seoul because I heard there's a lavender festival. It's really beautiful here-the air is fresh, and although the weather wasn't great earlier today, it cleared up nicely," a tourist said.
Purple hues dominate the island, the bridge leading to Purple Island is painted in lavender tones, rooftops gleam with violet pigments, and vibrant flowers blanket the landscape, creating a magical, monochromatic spectacle.
This year’s festival runs for 10 days, from May 17 to 26, offering a limited-time opportunity for guests to witness the island in full bloom.
Back in 2024, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) named Purple Island the World’s Best Tourist Village as one of the 55 "Best Tourism Villages" globally.
16.05.2025, 15:15 11821
Another snow leopard caught on trap camera
A snow leopard, listed as endangered, has been captured on camera once again in the Arshaty forestry area of the Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park.
Forester Zhomart Amanbayev installed the device, which captured rare footage of a snow leopard (Panthera uncia), a species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.
This is an important evidence that the measures we’ve taken to protect nature are working. Monitoring of wildlife is ongoing. Let’s work together to save the snow leopard!" said the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
02.05.2025, 11:11 25901
Snow leopard caught on tape at Kolsay Lakes National Park
Camera traps have recorded footage of a snow leopard roaming the area of Burkitau at Katon-Karagay National Nature Park in east Kazakhstan, cites the Kazakh Forestry and Wildfire Committee reports.
23.04.2025, 09:38 35756
Video of flowering apricot trees in Almaty mountains delights netizens
Photographer Dmitry Dotsenko shared a video of mesmerizing blooming apricot trees in the foothills of Almaty mountains on his Instagram.
Apricot trees blooming in the mountains of Almaty! It's so fleeting and so beautiful. Hurry up to see it with your own eyes!" the publication reads.
15.04.2025, 21:12 42461
Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip
Blue Origin's all-female crew, which included pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.
The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.
Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos' journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.
10.04.2025, 09:59 47431
Floating wonders during the world hot air balloon festival in Indonesia
Hot air balloons, mostly made from recycled paper and tied with ropes, float in the air during the annual hot air balloon festival, held since 1950 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java.
01.04.2025, 20:23 56726
Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece
The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.
Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.
In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.
28.03.2025, 19:31 65431
30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.
