China allocates 100 million yuan to support flood-hit Guizhou

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Wednesday that it has allocated 100 million yuan (about 13.95 million U.S. dollars) to assist disaster relief efforts in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Xinhua reports.





Guizhou has been affected by a severe flooding disaster, and the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief launched a Level-IV emergency response on Tuesday.





The fund will be used to restore vital infrastructure and public services in Guizhou, such as roads, flood control systems, hospitals and schools, the NDRC said.





An additional 100 million yuan has been earmarked for the provinces of Guangdong and Hunan, located in south and central China, respectively, to restore normal production and living order as soon as possible, the NDRC added.





China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.