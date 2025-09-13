Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19

Tell a friend

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group, Xinhua reports.





In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a wholly independent Israeli operation." "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," he said in a statement released by his office.





Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and plumes of smoke rising over the Qatari capital. Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed an attack on a Hamas residential headquarters, saying specialized teams had secured the site and that "the situation is safe." No casualties were initially reported.





Israeli officials believe key Hamas figures were in the building during the strike. An unnamed senior official told Israel's Kan TV that there were "strong indications" that Khalil al-Hayya, a deputy leader in Hamas's political bureau, and Zaher Jabarin, another senior official, were present. However, Israeli agencies were still assessing the outcome and did not officially confirm who, if anyone, was hit.





Contradicting Israel's claims, a Hamas source told Al Jazeera that no members of the group were killed in the attack. The source stated the officials had been meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal.





The strike drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict that hosts Hamas's political bureau. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a "serious threat" to the security of citizens and residents and a violation of its sovereignty.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as a "flagrant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty. "We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role in achieving a ceasefire and release of all hostages," he told reporters in New York.





Saudi Arabia also criticized what it called continued Israeli violations in the region, citing recent strikes in Syria's Homs and Latakia governorates as breaches of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Riyadh voiced support for Syria's sovereignty and stability.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the Doha strike as "extremely dangerous, criminal and in violation of the UN Charter," saying it was part of Israel's "continued crimes" against international law.





Other countries and organizations, including Jordan, Türkiye, and the Arab League, also rushed to condemn the Israeli attacks.





The strike is believed to be the first carried out by Israel in Qatar. It came a day after Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem that killed at least six people, calling it retaliation for Israel's ongoing actions.