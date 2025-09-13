12.09.2025, 11:25 3546
Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19
Floods triggered by days of heavy rains have killed at least 19 people and left 10 others missing on Indonesia's Bali Island and in East Nusa Tenggara province, Xinhua reports.
Gusti Ayu Ketut Wijayanti, spokesperson for the Bali office of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told Xinhua on Thursday that flash floods have killed 13 people and left six missing on the island. Flooding and 18 landslides were also reported in several areas.
The country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported that rainfall of up to 150 millimeters was recorded in parts of Bali between Tuesday and Wednesday, and warned that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week.
Images | Xinhua
09.09.2025, 22:46 19646
Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha
Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group, Xinhua reports.
In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a wholly independent Israeli operation." "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," he said in a statement released by his office.
Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and plumes of smoke rising over the Qatari capital. Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed an attack on a Hamas residential headquarters, saying specialized teams had secured the site and that "the situation is safe." No casualties were initially reported.
Israeli officials believe key Hamas figures were in the building during the strike. An unnamed senior official told Israel's Kan TV that there were "strong indications" that Khalil al-Hayya, a deputy leader in Hamas's political bureau, and Zaher Jabarin, another senior official, were present. However, Israeli agencies were still assessing the outcome and did not officially confirm who, if anyone, was hit.
Contradicting Israel's claims, a Hamas source told Al Jazeera that no members of the group were killed in the attack. The source stated the officials had been meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal.
The strike drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict that hosts Hamas's political bureau. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a "serious threat" to the security of citizens and residents and a violation of its sovereignty.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as a "flagrant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty. "We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role in achieving a ceasefire and release of all hostages," he told reporters in New York.
Saudi Arabia also criticized what it called continued Israeli violations in the region, citing recent strikes in Syria's Homs and Latakia governorates as breaches of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Riyadh voiced support for Syria's sovereignty and stability.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the Doha strike as "extremely dangerous, criminal and in violation of the UN Charter," saying it was part of Israel's "continued crimes" against international law.
Other countries and organizations, including Jordan, Türkiye, and the Arab League, also rushed to condemn the Israeli attacks.
The strike is believed to be the first carried out by Israel in Qatar. It came a day after Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem that killed at least six people, calling it retaliation for Israel's ongoing actions.
09.09.2025, 09:14 28361
French PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote over budget cuts
Images | Xinhua
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday lost a confidence vote in the French National Assembly over his budget plan seeking to save billions of euros per year in government spending, Xinhua reports.
According to the results announced by the Speaker of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, only 194 were in favor of Bayrou out of 558 valid votes. This marks the first time in the history of the Fifth Republic that a government has fallen during a vote of confidence, local media reported.
Speaking to the deputies Monday afternoon ahead of the vote, Bayrou stressed that France's excessive debt was "life-threatening" for the country.
According to official figures, France's public debt stood at 3,345.8 billion euros, or 114 percent of its GDP, at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Reality will remain inexorable, spending will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly," Bayrou said, urging the country to "act without delay."
It only requires the mobilization and moderate efforts from everyone, provided we act in time," he stressed.
In a speech before the vote, Marine Le Pen, former presidential candidate of France's far-right wing party National Rally, called on President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly to hold new elections following Bayrou's defeat.
Following the confidence vote result, several parties voiced support for Bayrou's leaving. Mathilde Panot, president of the deputies of the hard-left party La France Insoumise (LFI), welcomed the outcome. "Mr. Bayrou wanted a moment of truth," she said. "He got it."
LFI's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard, said: "The fall of this government is a relief for all those who would have borne the full brunt of the dramatic consequences of the Bayrou budget. Today, the popular mobilization on September 10 and the unwavering determination of La France Insoumise have already achieved a first victory."
Laurent Wauquiez, president of the deputies of the right-wing party The Republicans, voted in favor of the confidence motion while allowing "freedom of vote" for his party's elected representatives.
Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party, emphasized the need to "restore energy and give purchasing power back to the French." "I want a government of the left and the ecologists, and it will then be up to Parliament to decide."
In a press release, the Elysee said that Macron "acknowledged" the result of the vote. "He will meet with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou tomorrow to accept the resignation of his government," the Elysee said. Macron will nominate a new prime minister in the coming days, it added.
The political turmoil in France has reverberated across Europe. On Monday evening, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the media that he "hoped" a solution to France's political crisis would be found "as soon as possible," voicing concern over its potential repercussions for the rest of the continent.
Macron nominated Francois Bayrou as France's new prime minister on Dec. 13, 2024, succeeding Michel Barnier, who had been ousted in a no-confidence vote a week earlier.
Bayrou was the fourth French prime minister nominated in 2024 by Macron. He was born in 1952 and founded the centrist party Democratic Movement in 2007. He ran as a presidential candidate three times, in 2002, 2007, and 2012.
08.09.2025, 20:24 28096
Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in south China, over 41,000 evacuated
Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, Xinhua reports.
The typhoon, with maximum winds of up to 30 meters per second near its center, churned ashore in Taishan, a county-level city in Jiangmen City, at around 8:50 a.m., according to the provincial meteorological observatory.
Classes were suspended for about 120,000 students at 182 schools and kindergartens in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas.
Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.
In neighboring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.
Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken.
06.09.2025, 18:27 51191
Xinhua Headlines: Global South media, think tank forum pools strength for enhanced cooperation
Images | Xinhua
Some 500 journalists, scholars, government officials and entrepreneurs from 110 countries or international and regional organizations convened Friday in southwest China's Yunnan Province for the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025, Xinhua reports.
Their common aspiration is to turn the Global South's rising economic weight - representing 40 percent of global GDP and 80 percent of world growth -- into an equally powerful voice in the fields of international discussion and communication.
Within five days of meeting, participants will brainstorm and contribute their wisdom to translate the forum theme, "empowering global south, navigating global changes," into tangible solutions for practical projects.
Plenary sessions will alternate with focused workshops on peace-building narratives, AI-driven newsrooms, heritage preservation and other topics.
Two signature documents are scheduled to be released -- the Yunnan Consensus, a joint pledge to expand cooperative production of news and analysis, and a research report on China's contribution to global public intellectual products, which distills best practices from the country's South-South initiatives.
The event also marks the formal launch of the Global South Joint Communication Partnership Network, which features more than 1,000 media outlets, think tanks and other institutions across 95 countries and regions.
This is the second edition of the forum, which is co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Yunnan Province. It was first held last November in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Experts and intellectuals attending the forum point out that Global South countries have long been in a weak position in the international public opinion arena. Often as objects of observation, narration and shaping, their voices have been drowned out, their stories distorted, and the truth behind them obscured.
Professor Cheng Manli from Peking University's School of Journalism and Communication noted that a common task for Global South countries is to break the existing international public opinion pattern and discourse monopoly, and to establish their own subject status and discourse advantage.
The fate of the Global South should not be determined by others but shaped by us. We need strategic unity, long-term vision and political courage," Aires Ali, former prime minister of Mozambique, told Xinhua. "The Global South is not only a geographical concept but also a voice, a force and a history full of struggle and hope. It is our common responsibility to make this voice heard, respected and cherished by our people and the entire international community."
His view is echoed by Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, editor-in-chief of Qatar's Peninsula Newspaper.
We are in need of strengthening unity and building consensus among nations to achieve peace. We must work together to foster mutual understanding and respect, rejecting all forms of violence and discrimination," said Al-Shafi.
Forum participants believe that cooperation among Global South media and think tanks holds great potential in the future.
In terms of maintaining peace and stability, the security deficit facing the world today requires not only political mediation and diplomatic dialogue, but also the building of bridges of understanding and communication by media and think tanks.
Participants also stress the importance of building partnerships between media outlets and think tanks.
Knowledge must inform narratives, and narratives must reach people," Narine Nazaryan, director of the Armenian state news agency Armenpress, told Xinhua.
Nazaryan called on media and think tanks from the Global South to create platforms that "bring academic insight and journalistic reach together, so that civilizational dialogue moves beyond declarations and becomes daily practice."
The Global South is home to many cultures and traditions, each with its own way of understanding the world," Ambreen Jan, Pakistan's federal secretary and vice minister of information and broadcasting, told Xinhua.
The bridges we build today, with our friends in China and with all countries in the Global South, can carry practical solutions to the challenges we share," she said.
04.09.2025, 21:21 61741
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away Thursday at the age of 91, Xinhua reports.
Armani died at home after months of convalescence following a hospital stay, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Armani founded his namesake brand in 1975. He remained active in recent years, supervising collections remotely when unable to attend fashion shows in person.
He had been preparing a special runway show in Milan, scheduled for Sept. 28, to mark the 50th anniversary of his career.
04.09.2025, 20:44 61936
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 2,205
Images | Xinhua
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 2,205, with 3,640 others injured, Xinhua reports citing the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
Rescue operations remain underway amid reports that many people are still trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed homes, the organization said.
It added that the casualty figures are based on preliminary information and are expected to rise further.
Tents have been set up for displaced families in several locations, while the organized distribution of emergency relief supplies is ongoing, Afghan interim government deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X.
The official said on Wednesday that the number of homes destroyed in the affected areas has reached 6,782.
The quake struck at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with its epicenter located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of 8 km.
04.09.2025, 18:29 61726
CSTO, CIS, SCO sign roadmap to develop cooperation
The 13th meeting of top-ranking administrative officials of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place in Beijing on 3 September on the sidelines of the events of the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO Plus format, kabar.kg reports citing the BelTA.
CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev took part in the meeting.
The meeting proceeded in a friendly atmosphere and saw an exchange of views on topical matters on the international agenda and priority avenues of activity of the three organizations. Proposals were discussed to further develop and strengthen interaction in regional security and in addressing new challenges and threats. The participants were unanimous that the CSTO, CIS, and SCO are meant to play an increasing role in maintaining global peace and regional security and in preventing instability," the CSTO press service said.
The parties stated their focus on shaping a new Eurasian security architecture, on developing economic cooperation and cultural interaction. "The intention to ensure the conjugation of integration projects and the harmonization of relations of development centers in Eurasia was confirmed," the press service noted.
The participants of the meeting signed a roadmap on developing cooperation between the CSTO, CIS, and SCO, and a joint statement of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO secretary generals on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Organization.
