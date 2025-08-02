30.07.2025, 19:12 5731
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is erupting in Kamchatka as a result of the largest earthquake since 1952, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting right now," reads the report, which includes a photo of the eruption.
In addition, researchers have recorded molten lava flows along the western slope of the volcano. Explosions and bright glow can be seen above the volcano in photos posted on the service’s Telegram channel.
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is Eurasia’s highest active volcano. It has a regular cone shape with a 700-meter-wide crater on top. About 80 secondary blast craters and cinder cones are located on its slopes. The volcano is situated 30 kilometers from the settlement of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatcky District, which has a population of about 4,500.
As it was reported, magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952.
01.08.2025, 15:27 851
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
Torrential rains from the night of 31st July to early 1st August triggered flash floods and landslides across several communes in Vietnam's Dien Bien province, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing, WAM reports.
According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), many villages have been isolated, with hundreds of households urgently evacuated. Several national and provincial roads have been severely damaged, paralysing traffic in the area.
The heavy rainfall has also rendered several national and provincial highways impassable due to serious landslides.
According to the provincial hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rains have persisted across the province over the past 12 hours, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. Scattered showers are expected to continue, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, and some areas exceeding 70mm.
31.07.2025, 19:03 661
44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing
The recent intense rainstorms have left a total of 44 people dead and nine others missing in Beijing, according to a press conference on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Beijing is ramping up recovery efforts to restore power, clear roads and deliver essential supplies to residents displaced by flash floods and landslides triggered by some of the most intense rainfall in the city's mountainous outskirts.
In Miyun District, one of the worst-hit areas, a makeshift supply hub in Xizhuangzi Village was bustling by Wednesday morning, with stacks of bottled water, instant noodles, sausages and preserved eggs ready for dispatch.
More than 60 tonnes of emergency supplies were distributed across Miyun on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, four helicopters were deployed to continue airdropping relief materials. Repair crews were also dispatched to restore damaged communication and power lines, according to local authorities.
As of midnight Monday, 30 people had been confirmed dead in Beijing, including 28 in Miyun District and two in Yanqing District. Authorities said that the Miyun Reservoir recorded its highest inflow, highest water level and fastest outflow since its construction in 1959.
In Yanqing, more than 4,200 people have been relocated. Some 488 rescue teams, comprising over 8,300 personnel, were dispatched to carry out relief efforts. Communication has been reestablished in all previously unreachable villages, damaged roads cleared, and essential services such as power supply restored.
Taotiaogou, a remote village in Yanqing, was among the hardest hit. After over 48 hours of rescue efforts, its 49 residents were gradually brought to safety.
I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.
Zhai Yonghui, deputy Party chief of Taotiaogou Village, said the downpour intensified at 10:20 p.m. on July 26, breaking local rainfall records. Yanqing District plans to help residents from the devastated village start a new life in other sites.
The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.
As part of ongoing recovery efforts, train services on the Beijing-Baotou high-speed railway will resume Thursday after being suspended due to severe rain in Beijing and Hebei Province earlier in the week, according to China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd.
The heavy rains have also battered other parts of northern China.
In Hebei, eight people have been confirmed dead and 18 remain missing in Xinglong County, while eight people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide struck a village in Luanping County. In Shanxi Province, 10 people were confirmed dead after a midsize bus carrying 14 passengers went missing Sunday morning following days of heavy rainfall.
30.07.2025, 21:21 5611
German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan
A German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist, who was injured while attempting to scale a peak in northern Pakistan, has been confirmed dead, an official said on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.
Laura Dahlmeier was injured and stranded while attempting to scale Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range on Monday.
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.
Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.
Dahlmeier, 31, who also won the 2017 women’s biathlon World Cup, was seriously injured after being hit by falling rocks while climbing Laila Peak at an altitude of around 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, which borders neighboring China.
Her climbing partner, Marina Eva, remained unhurt and managed to successfully descend to base camp on Tuesday with help from local rescuers.
The northern GB region is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000m (26,246 ft), including K2, where mountaineering accidents are not rare.
30.07.2025, 16:58 5861
Tsunami as high as 1 meter hits Japan after M8.8 quake off Russia's Kamchatka
Vast areas of Japan's Pacific coast were hit by tsunami waves that at one location exceeded 1 meter on Wednesday, after a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in the morning and triggered a tsunami warning, Kyodo reported.
The warning, which led up to 2 million people in Japan to be either ordered to evacuate or immediately secure their own safety, remains in place for northeastern and northern Japan hours after it was first issued for coastal areas stretching from Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefecture in the west.
Rail, road and air transportation along the coast was disrupted and beaches were closed. The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant halted the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.
The highest detected tsunami in Japan so far was the 1.3-meter one that arrived at 1:52 p.m. at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning the public to stay away from the coast until the warning is lifted.
At the least, we are expecting tsunami waves to remain high for around a day," an official told a press conference in the afternoon.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of the public, ordering ministries and agencies to mitigate any damage from the tsunami.
Tsunami were observed across 22 of Japan's 47 prefectures from Hokkaido to Okinawa. Hokkaido's Nemuro and Hachijo Island, south of the Japanese capital, saw 80 centimeter-waves and Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district observed a 20-cm wave.
The quake that triggered the tsunami occurred at 8:24 a.m. Japan time around 120 kilometers east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of about 20 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor could rank as one of the 10 largest quakes since 1900, the USGS data showed. The 2011 quake that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster by engulfing the nuclear complex with massive tsunami was M9.0.
The Japanese weather agency initially sent a tsunami advisory at 8:37 a.m. but upgraded it about an hour later to a warning after revising the preliminary magnitude of the quake off the Russian Far East to 8.7 from an initially projected 8.0.
The quake registered 2 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hokkaido.
At about 6:30 p.m., the agency downgraded the warning to an advisory except for Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
30.07.2025, 13:55 6106
Australia to include YouTube in under-16 social media ban
Australia will include YouTube in its world-first social media ban for children younger than 16 after initially granting the platform an exemption, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced, Xinhua reports.
Albanese and Anika Wells, the minister for communications, said at a press conference in Canberra on Wednesday that the federal government has accepted a recommendation from its online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, to include YouTube in the social media ban.
YouTube was initially granted an exemption from the ban, which will come into effect from Dec. 10, due to its education and health content, but eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in formal advice to the government in June that the platform exposes children to harmful content.
Albanese said on Wednesday that the government is prepared to "take action" against social media platforms that cause social harm.
We know this is not the only solution and there's more to do. But it will make a difference," he said.
Wells said that the decision to include YouTube in the ban was about "prioritizing parents ahead of platforms."
The announcement comes after YouTube, and parent company Google, earlier in July threatened legal action on constitutional grounds against any move by the government to remove the platform's exemption.
Wells said on Wednesday that the government would not be intimidated by technology companies.
We can't control the ocean but we can police the sharks and that is why we will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids," she said.
In a statement released through Google, a spokesperson for YouTube said that the decision reverses a clear and public commitment to exclude the platform from the ban and that the company will consider its next steps.
Wells said on Wednesday that the government is awaiting the final recommendations from a trial of age assurance technology before providing clarification on how the ban will be rolled out.
30.07.2025, 11:53 6176
China expands unilateral visa-free, comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries
China has implemented unilateral visa-free or comprehensive mutual visa-free policies for 75 countries, according to China's State Council Information Office, CGTN reports.
The number of countries offering visa-free transit has been expanded to 55, the number of entry ports has increased to 60 in 24 provincial-level regions, and the duration of stay has been uniformly extended to 240 hours.
30.07.2025, 09:12 6391
Fukushima fuel debris removal set for delay to FY 2037 or later
A full-scale retrieval of melted fuel debris at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant is likely to be delayed to fiscal 2037 or later, from the initially planned early 2030s, a supervising body of decommissioning work said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.
The Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. will spend one or two years examining the feasibility of the removal plan after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. explained that preparation work is expected to take 12 to 15 years.
The delay would be a major setback to the plan by the government and TEPCO to complete decommissioning by 2051, after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was left crippled by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
Toyoshi Fuketa, head of the decommissioning work at the supervising body, told a press conference that the plan was seen as difficult from the outset, adding, "The difficulty of retrieving the first handful of debris has become apparent."
At a separate press conference later in the day, TEPCO said it remains committed to completing decommissioning by 2051.
We are not in a position to lower our goal, as we have yet to see how the later processes (after waste retrieval) will unfold," said Akira Ono, chief decommissioning officer at TEPCO.
Final decisions to alter the mid- to long-term roadmap lie with the government," he added, referring to plans that aim to decommission the complex by that year.
The body was established after the nuclear disaster to provide technical advice to TEPCO and the government, as well as to manage decommissioning funds.
It is estimated that 880 tons of debris remain in Nos. 1 to 3 reactors that suffered core meltdowns during the nuclear crisis, with TEPCO and the government having aimed to start retrieval at the No. 3 unit from which spent nuclear fuel has already been removed.
The plant operator has presented two plans to make way for the removal of debris, with one to demolish a radioactive waste disposal building next to the No. 3 unit and the other to keep it intact.
Fuketa told TEPCO to study the options further as both plans have uncertain factors. "With regard to how to demolish the building, an internal survey has yet to begin," he said, calling on the operator to flesh out the plan.
In last November and in April this year, TEPCO retrieved small samples of fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor on a trial basis to explore ways to remove the rest effectively and store it safely.
Several potential methods are being considered, including retrieving debris exposed in the air by cooling it with water, and recovering debris by first stabilizing it with filler and then drilling.
28.07.2025, 21:48 10531
China uses AI and algae to strengthen conservation of Great Wall
China is advancing the protection of the Great Wall with an innovative combination of artificial intelligence and biological conservation, as experts deploy smart inspection robots and algae-based techniques to preserve the historic structure, TV BRICS reports.
At the Shanhaiguan Pass in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, a four-legged robot equipped with high-definition cameras, lidar, and smart sensors is now being used to assess the structural integrity of the wall. According to China Daily, this robotic system can detect cracks, missing bricks, and other forms of deterioration, transmitting real-time data to relevant authorities.
Hebei Province, which hosts one of the most well-preserved sections of the over 21,000-kilometre-long UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become a hub for technological innovation in cultural heritage preservation. Since 2017, drones have also been used to monitor inaccessible segments of the Wall, especially those located on cliffs or in remote areas. Data collected by these aerial patrols is stored in databases to guide future restoration strategies.
Alongside digital tools, researchers are employing biological methods to combat rain erosion, which poses a serious threat to the stability of the Wall’s rammed earth sections.
The research team discovered that filamentous cyanobacteria, naturally occurring on parts of the Wall, create a biological soil crust that acts as a natural protective barrier. This discovery has led to the cultivation and application of the algae to other vulnerable areas, offering an eco-friendly and self-sustaining conservation method.
