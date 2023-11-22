21.11.2023, 13:22 4481
52% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
More than half of locomotives are worn out in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes minister of transport Marat Karabayev as saying at the government’s weekly meeting today.
According to him, the country’s fleet of locomotives includes 1,880 units, while the level of wear and tear is 52%. 133 locomotives were bought this year. 99 locomotives have been already delivered and another 34 locomotives will be supplied by the end of the year.
In his words, the locomotives are assembled mostly at the domestic plants.
He added that 568 locomotives would be purchased until 2025, which will enable to eliminate rolling stock deficit.
38,000 wagons are used in socially important transportations, namely in energy sector and coal transportation. Kazaknstan Temir Zholy plans to additionally purchase 3,000 open wagons. Of them, 275 wagons have been commissioned this year, said the minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.11.2023, 12:59 4636
Alikhan Smailov holds IMF mission head meeting in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Plans for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund for the near and medium term discussed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the head of the IMF mission in the Republic of Nicolas Blanchet, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting it was emphasized that the Government attaches great importance to the partnership with the International Monetary Fund and appreciates its contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's economy.
Important events of this year were the visit of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to Kazakhstan and the opening of the Regional Center for Capacity Development for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia in Almaty.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, to date the economy of the republic has adapted to the new conditions and shows steady growth. Thus, the GDP growth amounted to 4.9% in the first 10 months of the year. Investments in fixed capital grew by 12.6%, which is a prerequisite for positive dynamics in future periods, in particular, in 2024. At the same time, there is a significant slowdown in inflation due to the implementation of joint measures of the Government and the National Bank.
He added that international rating agencies have also confirmed the sovereign credit rating of Kazakhstan at the investment level. At the same time in October Moody's agency improved its outlook on the rating from stable to positive.
According to Prime Minister, currently in Kazakhstan work on improvement of fiscal policy continues. A new Budget Code is being developed, aimed at simplifying budgetary processes, improving inter-budgetary relations and improving the quality of public finance management in general. In addition, a new Tax Code is being developed.
For us, the main tasks are to ensure macroeconomic stability and further sustainable economic growth. In this context, we are grateful to the IMF for its continued support," Alikhan Smailov said.
In turn, Nicolas Blanchet noted that Kazakhstan has enough strength and opportunities to achieve greater economic growth in the future.
We see the ambitions of the republic to achieve higher growth rates, and we take into account the progress that has already been made. We note this progress in many areas. Of great importance is how this growth will be delivered. That is what is reflected in our advice and recommendations. In our opinion, the leading role should be played by the private sector with the support of the state," the IMF mission head in Kazakhstan said.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed the willingness to continue cooperation for further improvement and development of the financial sector of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 20:35 30756
Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The ceremony of signing contracts to carry out new projects in Kazakhstan took place as part of the 6th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable with the participation of Kazakh Prime minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform Agency cites primeminister.kz.
Within the KGIR-2023, 26 memorandums and commercial documents worth $1.6bn in sectors such as the agro-industrial complex, mining complex, health, light industry, mechanical engineering, education, mortar and chemical production were signed in the presence of the Kazakh Prime minister.
Pfizer is to establish the Prevenar 20 innovative pneumococcal vaccine production in Kazakhstan.
Türkiye’s Çalık Holding is to build a legume processing plant in Kostanay region.
The business conglomerate Alarko Holding reached an agreement with Shymkent’s administration office on the construction of greenhouses.
Lasselsberger group is to build a complex for production of construction adhesive and dry mixtures.
Roche plans to establish production of original biotechnological pharmaceuticals.
Işıklar Packaging is to build a plant for production of craft paper packaging.
Alstom is to open a train repairing station and head service center for maintenance of electric locomotives in Kazakhstan.
This year, the event brought together representatives from Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Canada, Qatar, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Türkiye, France, Czechia, and other countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 18:39 30626
Volume of transactions via payment cards increases in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The volume of transactions using payment cards of Kazakh issuers amounted to 14.4 trillion tenge (about $30.9 billion), the number of transactions was 1.02 billion in September 2023, Trend reports.
Data from Kazakhstan's National Bank shows that compared to the same period in 2022, the number of non-cash transactions increased by 26 percent and reached 996.3 million transactions, the volume increased by 33.9 percent, reaching 12.5 trillion tenge (about $26.8 billion).
At the same time, payment card holders carried out 20 million transactions to withdraw cash in the amount of 1.9 trillion tenge (about $4 billion). There is a decrease in the number of cash withdrawal transactions compared to September 2022 by 2.2 percent, an increase in the volume of transactions - by 11 percent.
The main share of non-cash transactions in Kazakhstan was made through the Internet/mobile banking (81.4 percent of the total number of transactions and 91.1 percent of the total volume of non-cash payments and money transfers) and POS terminals (18.6 percent and 8.6 percent of total number and volume of non-cash payments and money transfers).
Cash dispensing transactions were mainly carried out through ATMs (98.4 percent and 89.3 percent of the total number and volume of cash dispensing transactions).
There are 72.6 million payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2023. The most common are debit cards, their share is 80.6 percent, the share of credit cards is 16.7 percent. The share of debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards accounted for 2.7 percent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 18:17 42501
Kazakhstan pilots digital tenge
Tell a friend
The ceremony of launching the digital tenge with Binur Zhalenov, chairman of the National Payment Corporation, making the first purchase via card in the digital tenge at the 11th Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan held in Almaty today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan piloted the digital tenge platform with the participation of second-tier banks and their clients. The platform enables bank clients to use the digital tenge by opening a digital account in the mobile app of the operating bank.
The National Bank first issued the digital tenge to the digital accounts of participating banks, which then issued the digital tenge to the accounts of their clients as part of the Congress.
The digital tenge combines the advantages cash and non-cash money can provide, opening up new opportunities for targeted social payments, increasing the efficiency of public purchases, optimizing transborder payments, and creating programmed payments. It’s expected that a three-phase implementation of the digital tenge will be completed by the end of 2025.
The digital tenge is the third form of the national currency in addition to cash and non-cash money. It opens up the potential of blockchain technology to create innovative financial services, ensures targeted and effective public spending as well as builds a bridge between traditional finance and the world of digital assets. Today’s launch of the digital tenge gave a start to the development of its ecosystem and Kazakhstanis could enjoy the first products based on the digital tenge in the nearest future, said Binur Zhalenov, chairman of the National Payment Corporation.
The participating banks together with international payment systems issued digital cards, allowing their holders to make payments and transfers with individuals and legal entities in the digital tenge in the usual mode thanks to the smooth integration with the existing payment infrastructure of the banks.
Piloted today, the full-fledged implementation of the digital tenge is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 by expanding its services, usage scenarios, and participants of the platform.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 12:37 47801
Kazakhstan economy growth for 10 months amounts to 4.9%
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Results of social and economic development and execution of the republican budget for Jan-Oct of this year were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported, during the reporting period the growth rate of Kazakhstan's economy reached 4.9%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.8%, in services sector 5.4%. Among the sectors of the best indicators demonstrate construction, trade, information and communication, as well as transportation.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets reached 12.6%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 58%, health care by 40%, trade by 38%, education by 18%, agriculture by 8.7%, industry by 8.3%.
According to preliminary results, in Jan-Sept. foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 2.4% to $102 bln. Exports amounted to more than $57 bln, including exports of processed goods $18 bln, imports of goods more than $44 bln. The positive trade balance of the RK is equal to $13 bln.
According to Vice Minister of Finance Dauren Temirbekov, for 10 months the state budget received 15.5 trillion tenge of revenues, the plan was fulfilled by 98.3%. In particular, the republican budget was replenished by 10.5 trillion tenge, local budgets by 5.1 trillion tenge. At the same time, the state budget expenditures were executed by 98.2%, the republican budget by 99.4%, local budgets by 97.2%.
Prime Minister emphasized that the country's economy has adapted to difficult conditions and maintains growth rates. In particular, a positive trend is shown by the real sector, which continues to be a factor of stability of the economy.
Thus, the machine-building industry grew by 27%, including the automotive industry by 42%, the mining industry - by more than 6% due to the growth of oil and natural gas production, the manufacturing industry grew by over 3%.
Significant growth was recorded in the light industry by almost 12% due to an increase in the output of textile products. The production of plastic products increased by 5.5%, foodstuffs by 3% and beverages by almost 2%.
High rates at the level of 12.5% were ensured in the construction sector over 13 million square meters of housing were commissioned. In the services sector, the growth is observed in trade by more than 10%, communications by 8% and transportation by 7%.
In general, positive dynamics is noted for all major indicators in the regions of Abay and Zhetisu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions and in the city of Almaty.
All regions by the end of this year should ensure the achievement of target indicators of socio-economic development. An important factor of economic growth is attraction of private investments. This is our priority task," Alikhan Smailov noted.
He pointed out that state bodies and regions need to work on attracting investment, as well as to ensure the implementation of planned projects.
The head of state has set a task for each medium-sized enterprise to expand production 2-3 times. It is necessary for responsible government agencies, akimats together with the National Chamber "Atameken" to take specific measures to implement this order," Prime Minister said.
According to him, in general, business should be more actively supported in the expansion of existing production facilities and creation of new enterprises.
As Head of the Government noted, due to timely measures taken in the republic it has been possible to reduce inflation to 10.8%. At the same time, to achieve the goal of reducing inflation by 2 times by the end of the year, state bodies and akimats need to ensure the implementation of all planned steps in the framework of the Set of measures to control and reduce inflation.
There are 1.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to maintain the trajectory of economic growth, to ensure the achievement of all targets," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.11.2023, 20:46 51321
Renewable energy set to account for 85 pct in Vietnam in 2050
Tell a friend
Vietnam aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the primary energy supply to around 85 percent in 2050, Vietnam News reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai, Xinhua reports.
Coal-derived power will be completely phased out by 2050 in the Southeast Asian country. Gas-derived power, meanwhile, is expected to become the core part of the energy mix by 2030 but will be gradually superseded by hydrogen by 2050, the report cited Khanh Duc Hoang, a representative from the Institute of Energy, as saying.
Nguyen Quang Minh, director of Power Market Development Research and Training Center, said renewable energy would become mainstream in Vietnam in the long term, but it would be not the case in the short- and medium-term because traditional energy still takes a large share of the pie.
According to Vietnam's National Power Development Plan VIII, the share of renewable energy in the energy mix is expected to increase from 26 percent to 62 percent from 2023 to 2050. Hydropower will move in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 6 percent.
Gas-derived power will increase from 11 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2030, then decrease gradually to 8 percent by 2050.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2023, 19:40 61026
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth expected at 5% in 2023 - National Economy Ministry
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Economic Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the interim results of the social and economic development of the country in 10 months of this year.
It was informed that the country’s GDP growth is to stand at 5% in 2023. In the first half of the year, the volume of foreign direct investments reached $13.3bn. The annual inflation halved to 10.8% (21.3% in February).
According to Kuantyrov, the share of SMEs in GDP hit a record 36.4%, with SMEs output exceeding KZT28trl and those involved in SMEs - 4.3 million people.
The Kazakh Head of State was informed that a new entrepreneurship regulatory policy is set to be introduced aiming at reducing the number of inspections by 2fold.
Tokayev was also presented the information about the development of new budget and tax codes, investment policy, and development of public-private partnership.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to continue to ensure the quality and stable economic growth as well as to carry out the reforms effectively.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2023, 14:41 60341
Kazakhstan to build certification labs for grain and meat exporting to China
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to build three to four certification laboratories for grain and meat exporting to China in the southern, eastern, and central regions, Kazinform Agency quotes chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs’ Presidium Raimbek Batalov as saying.
He added the national chamber receives today the representatives of China’s authorities and organized meetings with Kazakhstani producers.
Batalov said Kazakhstani meat processors should ensure their products meet all standards to enter the list of exporters to China.
He also said Kazakhstan exports grain to China throughout the year but China has its own customs procedures. “For example, if the grain was delivered to the Dostyq-Alashankow station, there is no laboratory. We have agreed that China will build a laboratory on the border,” he said.
Notably, several Chinese and Kazakhstani investors invest in laboratories in the territory of Kazakhstan to facilitate grain exports to China. He expressed hope the yearend will establish the laboratories.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.11.2023, 11:22Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit 21.11.2023, 14:156861AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis 21.11.2023, 17:105961Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn 21.11.2023, 12:594546Alikhan Smailov holds IMF mission head meeting in Kazakhstan 21.11.2023, 13:22439152% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan 15.11.2023, 10:3062866Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum 15.11.2023, 11:33Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi62721Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi 16.11.2023, 16:2161826Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying law and order - President Tokayev 15.11.2023, 09:2861806Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade 16.11.2023, 19:4461301New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named 01.11.2023, 20:23170516Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 02.11.2023, 15:41165546Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163136Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing 03.11.2023, 17:45158981Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.11.2023, 21:531585563 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA