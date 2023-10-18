This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in August
Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour
On behalf of the Head of State, 62.5 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel for grain drying have been allocated to support commodity producers, loans and loans are being extended by financial institutions without penalties, issues of allocating additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex and direct purchase of grain by the "Food Corporation", - are being worked out Tamara Duissenova said.
I would like to note that the expected volume of grain harvested will be enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour", - Tamara Duissenova said.
Since the beginning of the year, the regional commissions for the investigation of intermediary schemes have revealed 696 facts of violations of the threshold of the trade allowance, an analysis of 814 intermediary chains has been carried out, while 146 risks of violation of legislation have been identified. As a result of the measures taken by the Government for more than 4 months, the price index for socially significant food products has been gradually decreasing", - Tamara Duissenova noted.
Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months
There are 2.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to take real measures to increase growth rates in all spheres of the economy," Prime Minister pointed out.
It is important to accelerate the implementation of investment projects in non-resource sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, tourism and other areas with the involvement of foreign and domestic investors," Alikhan Smailov said.
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
- to establish purchase prices of "Prodkorporatsiya" within the framework of forward purchase in the amount of 120 thousand tenge for wheat of 3 class and 105 thousand tenge for wheat of 4 class;
- under forward purchase and commodity credit to provide an opportunity to the farmer to fulfill obligations in cash without payment of a penalty or by replacing wheat of the 3rd class with the 4th class at a coefficient of 1.05 or 5%;
- for those agricultural producers, who are unable to fulfill their obligations, to give an opportunity to prolong the term of the contract for 1 year with reimbursement of bank fees at the rate of 3%.
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
I am confident that the existing degree of special trust between our countries and the common desire for cooperation will allow us to open new prospects," Prime Minister said.
We are going to expand and consider new investment opportunities. These may be such spheres as paper production, energy, textile industry. We are also ready to invest in the mining and metallurgical complex. We have technologies that allow us to achieve high quality of work. In this regard, we would like to jointly consider investment issues," the head of Eren Holding said.
National Bank reduced the base rate to 16%
Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government
As a result of wheat price hike, flour prices have increased in 13 regions", - Aydar Abildabekov, chairman of the MTI Trade Committee, informed the meeting.
Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President
This will make it possible to close the need for a number of positions of oil and gas engineering goods, which are currently imported," Alikhan Smailov said.
To date, we have invested more than $28 billion in the Republic, which makes us one of the largest foreign investors. As a long-standing partner in major projects such as Kashagan, Tengiz and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties and strategic partnership," he said.
Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023
We also observe a qualitative improvement in the diversification of the commodity basket, expansion of the export geography. The main markets traditionally remain Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey and the Netherlands. At the same time, there is a significant growth of supplies to the EU, China and Central Asian countries", - said Kairat Torebayev.
The Ministry of Trade and Integration has developed a draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on export credit agency issues. The bill is aimed at creating a special legal status of export credit agency, which will allow to unite the main measures of financial support and development of non-resource exports in the hands of ECA, which will act without a license for insurance and reinsurance", - said Kairat Torebayev at the briefing.
