02.11.2023, 12:46 11026
Around KZT 1 tn channeled in Kazakh capital’s economy since Jan
The investments into the equity of the Astana enterprises reached 959.2 billion tenge since the beginning of the year, Kazinform Agency quotes head of the city investments and entrepreneurship development department Temirlan Keldibayev saying at a briefing at the communication service.
The capital investments grew by 5.3% for the past nine months to hit 959.2 billion tenge. Astana leads in investments in housing construction and the non-resource sector and ranks third in total fixed investments.
793.7 million US dollars of foreign direct investments were poured in the first six months of the year which is 79% more as compared to the same period of 2022 with 442.7 million US dollars.
03.11.2023, 09:32 3861
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary by $700 mln - Alikhan Smailov
A wide range of issues of cooperation in various sectors of the economy were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties considered topical areas of cooperation in the energy sector, in particular, the development of renewable sources, prospects for the implementation of new investment projects and the restoration of direct air service between the countries.
They also touched upon the steps in the transit and transportation sphere, including the interface of the Trans-Caspian international transport route with the Trans-European transport network.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that Hungary is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. The trade turnover between the countries last year increased by 24% to $172 million. The positive dynamics continues this year.
We see a significant potential for increasing trade and are ready to increase exports of Kazakhstani products to Hungary on 95 items worth about $700 million. I propose to make joint efforts to expand the range of goods supplied," Prime Minister said.
According to him, great prospects are also available in investment cooperation. In general, about $330 million of direct Hungarian investments have been invested in Kazakhstan since 2005. In 2021-2022 alone, about $75 million has been invested, which is almost a quarter of the total.
Today our interaction is reinforced by new projects. A striking example is the planned launch of one of the largest gas condensate fields "Rozhkovskoye" together with the Hungarian company MOL. We encourage Hungarian business to further expand its participation in joint investment projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the head of the Government emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Thus, within the framework of celebrating the 200th anniversary of the national poet of Hungary Shandor Petőfi it was decided to name a street in Astana in his honor.
He also added that an example of exemplary cooperation in the field of education is the 10-year mutual exchange of students. Currently, more than 1,000 Kazakh students are studying in Hungary, which shows the demand for this program.
Our partnership on mutual grant-making will continue under the Memorandum of Understanding signed today. This emphasizes our mutual desire to continue our successful cooperation in this area. In general, we are ready to further create favorable conditions for the development of both trade-economic and humanitarian partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
For his part, Viktor Orban noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary have well-developed political contacts, so now it is necessary to pay more attention to deepening and expanding economic ties.
The President of your country made a proposal that we put forward as many projects as possible that we can realize together. Experience shows that states that are far apart can realize a breakthrough in the economy through some flagship project. It helps to involve other smaller enterprises in cooperation. Our task now is to find out which flagship projects we can realize. We hope that we can work intensively on this," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.
02.11.2023, 19:37 11356
Annual inflation declines for eighth-straight month in Kazakhstan - National Bank
Annual inflation fell for the eighth month in a row in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Annual inflation fell for the eighth month in a row. The current rate dropped from a peak of 21.3% in February to 10.8% in October. Such a reduction was due to the weakened foreign inflation pressure as well as the measures taken by the government and the monetary policy of the National Bank, said Akylzhan Baimagambetov, deputy chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
He went on to add that food inflation was down to 10.4%, and non-food inflation to 11.1%. There was a 11% increase in the price for services in October.
According to the summer forecast, the inflation is to drop to 7.5-9.5% by the end of 2024, 5.5-7.5% by 2025 and then to be near the 5% target.
02.11.2023, 18:31 11396
In the interests of exports of Kazakhstani products Halal
Negotiations on promoting foreign recognition of the results of Halal accreditation of the Republic of Kazakhstan were held on the platform of the General Assembly meeting of the Islamic Halal Forum of Accreditation Bodies - IFHAB - in Makkah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
November 2, 2023 a bilateral meeting of the heads of accreditation bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Talgat Momyshev, NAC (National Accreditation Centre of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MTI RK) and Adel Alkeaid SAAC (Saudi Accreditation Centre) was held.
In October 2023, Kazakhstan accredited the first conformity assurance body for Halal products and services, paving the way for the export of Halal-branded products certified by this body.
NAC and SAAC are signatories to the IAF MLA Multilateral Recognition Agreement and ILAC MRA Mutual Recognition Agreement. The mutual membership in international accreditation organisations paves the way for mutual recognition of accredited Halal certificates of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
At the meeting the parties discussed the need for joint work to promote the recognition of Halal accreditation results within IFHAB and further cooperation in the field of accreditation in general. As a result of the meeting it was agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.
02.11.2023, 17:28 11581
Kazakhstani business will have an opportunity to enter the Saudi Arabian market
From 24 to 26 November 2023, the operator of state export support measures QazTrade will organise a trade and economic mission for Kazakh producers to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The purpose of the business trip is to establish co-operation with business partners from Saudi Arabia, hold negotiations with importers, traders and distributors, and agree on export supplies from Kazakhstan.
The potential of Kazakhstan's exports to Saudi Arabia is estimated at $428 million. Commodity producers can supply the market of the largest country of the Persian Gulf with domestic products of 75 items. Enterprises of metallurgical and food industries, in particular, meat products, honey, flour and confectionery products have great export potential.
To date, 34 Kazakh producers of meat and honey products have been included in the Register of Exporters of Saudi Arabia.
At the end of 2022, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia totalled $16.5 million, of which exports accounted for $4.7 million.
The KSA market may become the most promising for domestic exporters of food products, as the Arabian Peninsula country imports more than 80% of food for its own needs.
As part of the trade mission, "QazTrade" JSC covers the costs of participants' accommodation, transfers in the host country and interpreters for business meetings and B2B negotiations.
31.10.2023, 12:45 23636
Government of Kazakhstan to strengthen measures to reduce citizens creditworthiness
It is planned to expand the coverage of citizens with financial literacy courses, as well as to develop legislative amendments to minimize risks in lending and protect the rights of borrowers in Kazakhstan. These issues were considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported that to reduce borrowing of population a number of systemic and operational measures are taken. One of them is the creation of regional project offices in all regions and cities of republican importance, which will work directly with the population.
An important task of the project offices will be to assist citizens in solving such urgent problems as settlement of overdue debts on loans, protection from financial fraud, as well as assistance in bankruptcy, employment and obtaining business support measures.
Another direction is to improve financial literacy of citizens. In particular, the introduction of financial literacy courses for university students is currently under consideration. A special course for schoolchildren is being developed.
Along with this, the republic provides for the procedure of bankruptcy and restoration of solvency of individuals. It can be applied to debts to banks, microfinance organizations and collection agencies.
Citizens have the opportunity to apply through the Central Bank of Kazakhstan, eGov.kz portal, e-Salyq Azamat and eGov Mobile mobile applications. A new information system on bankruptcy of individuals called Qoldau has also been launched. It provides for the possibility of filing an application and automatic verification of the applicant's compliance with the entry criteria. In general, to date, more than 6 thousand citizens have been recognized bankrupt for the amount of debt of more than 9 billion tenge.
Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Olzhas Kizatov also made a report at the meeting.
Prime Minister emphasized that high indebtedness of the population is an important socio-economic issue.
Thus, as of September 1, the total volume of consumer loans of banks amounted to 9.2 trillion tenge. The average amount of debt per borrower reaches almost 1.5 million tenge, for problem consumer loans is 1 million tenge.
Some citizens take new loans at higher interest rates to close overdue loans. Thus, they increase their credit burden more and more. Moreover, when they are rejected by the bank, they turn to different microfinance organizations, where lending rates are excessively high. People get into difficult situations because of financial illiteracy," Alikhan Smailov said.
He noted that in this regard, the Head of State instructed to scale the project "Karyzsyz qogam", which is aimed at improving financial literacy of the population, as well as counseling in the settlement of bad debts and employment.
Today 45 thousand people in 8 regions of Kazakhstan have already been trained in the basics of financial literacy. By the end of 2023 training will cover another 60 thousand citizens.
During the next 3 years it is planned to teach financial literacy to 550 thousand schoolchildren and students, to train more than 8 thousand teachers of schools and universities, to assist 200 thousand borrowers of banks and microfinance organizations. All responsible government agencies and akimats should ensure the implementation of all activities of the project "Karyzsyz qogam," Prime Minister pointed out.
In addition, the Government together with the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market is working on legislative amendments to minimize risks in lending and protection of borrowers' rights.
According to Alikhan Smailov, to radically solve the problems of overcrediting, it is necessary to introduce restrictions on the terms of consumer lending in banks and categories of recipients.
It is necessary to revise the marginal rates, amounts and terms of lending by microfinance organizations, especially those issuing loans "up to salary". All proposed amendments should be worked out and submitted to Parliament by the end of the year. These measures will limit the excessive growth of debt burden of citizens," he said.
Prime Minister also pointed out that the Ministry of Education should work out the issue of introducing financial literacy courses as part of educational programs, and the Ministry of Science - in higher educational institutions.
Young people with the entry into adulthood should clearly understand how to properly calculate their financial capabilities, how and what kind of loan to take. This experience is available in many countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.
According to him, one of the tools to solve the problem of excessive borrowing of the population is also the institute of restoration of solvency and bankruptcy of citizens. However, not all debtors have the opportunity to use this procedure.
In order to expand the coverage of problem borrowers, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to take measures to simplify the submission of documents and improve the procedure of extrajudicial bankruptcy by the end of the year.
But people should realize that becoming bankrupt does not mean that you will just be written off your debts. This is a serious step, which implies great responsibility and certain restrictions," Prime Minister emphasized.
However, Prime Minister emphasized that Internet fraud in the banking sector has become a burning problem. In general, in recent years there has been a 5-fold increase in the number of such facts.
Since the beginning of this year more than 15 thousand criminal cases of Internet fraud have been registered. The total damage caused amounted to 13 billion tenge. Of these, 65% were committed by fraudsters from abroad. The Ministry of Internal Affairs together with concerned government agencies and cell phone companies should strengthen monitoring of such cases, as well as promptly respond to citizens' appeals," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister pointed out that a rational solution to the issue of the population's indebtedness is the creation of new industries and permanent jobs.
This will have the most favorable effect on increasing incomes of the population and reducing the indebtedness of the population. In this regard, it is important for responsible government agencies and akimats to accelerate the implementation of planned investment projects, especially in non-resource sectors, as well as the development of new ones," he concluded.
27.10.2023, 15:56 42996
New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty
the project was launched to construct a logistics terminal and create a modern platform of transport and logistics services and electronic commerce in Almaty, press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.
The terminal, which is the joint project of KTZ and the Xi’an Dry Port, is to base in KTZ’s subsidiary Kedentransservis’ cargo terminal, the press service said.
It was noted that the city of Almaty situated at the crossroads of the major international routes is the key transport and logistics hub.
The project aims at expanding the capacity of cargo terminal infrastructure, allowing for the storage and processing of significant volumes of cargo in temporary storage warehouses, increase in the cargo processing time as well as meeting market demands, especially the e-commerce market.
The realization of the project is set to give an additional impetus to the development of transit and transport potential of the country and strengthen the economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
24.10.2023, 09:20 56816
Kazakhstan and South Korea actively work out 5 new investment projects for $1.5 bln
Issues of realization of new joint investment projects were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Minister of Trade of South Korea Ahn Duk-geun, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan sees great prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation with South Korea. This, in particular, is supported by the dynamic growth of trade turnover: last year it grew 2.3 times and exceeded $6.1 billion, and for 8 months of this year it increased by another 11%.
I believe that we need to make joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of mutual trade. An important tool here is the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. I believe it is expedient to activate its activity and hold a regular meeting in the near future," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also noted that South Korea is consistently among the top 10 largest investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. Thus, over the past 18 years, about $9.2 billion has been invested in Kazakhstan. At the same time, last year the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea increased by 85% and reached a new record volume of $1.5 billion.
According to Prime Minister, more than 700 Korean enterprises are currently operating in Kazakhstan, the largest of which are KIA, Hyundai, Samsung and LG.
Today, 5 projects worth $1.5 billion are under implementation and 25 more promising projects worth about $500 million are being worked out. As a striking example, we can note the construction of a new large plant KIA with a total investment of $190 million and production capacity of 70 thousand cars per year in the city of Kostanay," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to create all necessary conditions for comfortable work of investors in the country.
In turn, Ahn Duk-geun emphasized that South Korea is ready for active technological cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors of the economy.
Such projects as the KIA plant in Kazakhstan are very important. If it is successfully implemented, Kazakhstan's automobile industry will become an example. It will facilitate the construction of other similar plants and production facilities," the South Korean Minister of Trade said.
23.10.2023, 12:41 60926
EAEU has established a single form of oil passport
On November 1, 2023, the validity period of oil passports issued by entrepreneurs in any form for export to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union ends, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Recall that on August 29 this year, the Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved amendments to the EAEU Technical Regulations "On the Safety of Oil Prepared for Transportation and (or) Use" (EAEU TR 045/2017).
These amendments establish a single form of the oil passport, which confirms the compliance of the actual values of oil indicators obtained during the testing of oil samples (samples) with the requirements of the EAEU TR 045/2017.
If earlier the forms of oil passports for compliance with the EAEU TR 045/2017 were developed by economic entities individually in their area of responsibility when conducting oil acceptance/delivery operations, now a single form approved for the "five" will be applied.
This will ensure a unified approach to the interpretation of the requirements of the technical regulations and the safety of the products being handled.
The decision of the EEC Council has been in effect since September 30 this year and obliges producers and importers of oil released into circulation in the customs territory of the EAEU to issue passports in a single form.
