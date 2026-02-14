12.02.2026, 20:15 12646
Astana and Al-Kuwait Strengthen Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeev held a meeting with Minister of Oil of Kuwait Tariq Al-Roumi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh side emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing a policy aimed at deepening the processing of hydrocarbon resources and expanding the production of high value-added products, in line with the priorities set by the President of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Within the framework of the meeting, Ambassador invited the Kuwaiti side to consider participation in investment projects in Kazakhstan’s oil refining sector, including the construction of a fourth oil refinery, which is currently under consideration at the level of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Minister of Oil Tariq Al-Roumi confirmed Kuwait’s interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and informed that the Kuwaiti side intends to begin studying prospective investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan within the current year.
During the negotiations, the Ambassador handed over to the Minister of Oil an invitation letter on behalf of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, to participate in the 30th anniversary Kazakhstan International Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (KIOGE), which will take place on 30 September - 1 October this year in Almaty.
The parties confirmed their readiness to develop practical cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the elaboration of investment initiatives and the exchange of experience in hydrocarbon processing and petrochemicals.
13.02.2026, 19:48
Kazakhstan, U.S. sign major $1.1bn deal on critical minerals
Tau-Ken Samruk, a portfolio company of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC (Cove Capital) have signed a package of transaction documents, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The documents include a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) and a Shareholders’ Agreement (FA) for a strategic investment project in the critical minerals sector, according to the press service of Samruk-Kazyna.
The signing ceremony was attended by Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna.
The project envisions the establishment of a high-tech tungsten deep-processing facility in Kazakhstan, based on the Northern Katpar and Upper Kairakty deposits.
It is expected to create around 2,000 jobs. Cove Capital has pledged to invest at least USD 1.1 billion in the project’s development.
13.02.2026, 15:25
KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025
Images | depositphotos.com
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov, who briefed the Kazakh president on the national company’s activities over the past year and goals for this year, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Khassenov said in 2025, deals for subsoil use were struck with China’s CNOOC and Sinopec on the Zhylyoi project in Atyrau region and the Berezovskiy project in West Kazakhstan region, adding that Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BP and Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency are exploring promising sites.
KazMunayGas’ current operations are heavily focused on geological exploration of deep and poorly studied areas, according to the chairman.
Last year, eight exploratory wells were drilled, with drilling of 24 more wells is expected by 2029. Total investments are set to exceed 900 million US dollars.
Khassenov reported that the company’s oil and gas condensate production stood at 26.2 million tons in 2025, marking a 10% on-year growth. Additionally, work is underway to boost gas production by 2.3 billion cubic meters per year at Zapadnaya Prorva, Tsentralnyi Urikhtau, and Rozhkovskoye fields.
Last year, three oil refineries operated by KazMunayGas processed 17.5 million tons of oil. Light products output amounted to 13.6 million tons, exceeding 2024’s level by 1.2 million tons.
The chairman also briefed about the ongoing major investment projects in the petrochemical and gas processing sectors worth over 15 billion US dollars. The seawater desalination plant Kenderli with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day was commissioned in Mangystau region.
13.02.2026, 13:45
Kazakhstan targets 660 MW expansion of hydropower capacity by 2030
Kazakhstan currently operates 43 hydropower facilities with a total installed capacity of 313 MW, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Energy.
In 2025, the list of completed projects grew with the commissioning of the 26 MW Korinskaya HPP-2 in the Zhetysu region.
Renewable energy facilities had generated a total of 8.621 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2025, including 1.196 billion kWh produced by operating small and medium-sized hydropower plants.
Under existing agreements, hydropower plants with a total capacity of around 660 MW are set to be commissioned by the end of 2030.
The Ministry of Energy promotes transparency and investor interest through competitive auctions. In 2025, 500 MW of capacity were allocated for hydropower projects via this mechanism.
The southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan host the largest number of operating renewable energy facilities, including hydropower plants, with the Zhambyl and Almaty regions and Zhetysu at the forefront.
11.02.2026, 16:10
Ulytau region named as possible site for new oil refinery
Images | depositphotos.com
The construction of a fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan is being considered in the Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
We are currently reviewing several options for the refinery’s construction, and one of them is the Ulytau Region. Expert assessments are under way, and as soon as the technical specifications and location are confirmed, we will share additional information," Vice Minister of Energy Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis.
11.02.2026, 15:42
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Cooperation in Transport and Logistics
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties explored opportunities to expand bilateral engagement in the field of transport and logistics. Particular attention was given to promoting new logistics routes, expanding the legal framework, and effectively utilizing the potential of international transport corridors.
The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying dialogue and developing practical cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, reaffirming their mutual interest to further advancing the Kazakh-Saudi partnership.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts and outlined further steps aimed at enhancing mutually beneficial interaction.
10.02.2026, 16:25
Olzhas Bektenov: More Than 200 New Industrial Facilities Commissioned Over the Year
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, at the expanded session of the Government chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported on the work being carried out to develop the infrastructure of special economic zones and industrial zones, address energy shortages, develop industry, and attract investment, primeminister.kz reports.
In special economic zones, the average level of infrastructure provision stands at only 53%, while in industrial zones it is 48%. In this regard, the Government is taking a number of measures to accelerate infrastructure development in SEZs and IZs.
The necessary decisions have been taken to ensure 100% infrastructure provision for SEZs and IZs. Over the next three years, large-scale investments totaling 1 trillion tenge will be made in the construction of infrastructure for special economic and industrial zones through the привлечения of funds from the Islamic Development Bank," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister also reported that this year Kazakhstan will commission 2.6 GW of conventional and renewable energy capacity, which will make it possible to resolve the issue of energy shortages in the first quarter of next year. At present, during peak hours the country continues to experience an electricity deficit, which is covered through imports. Over the past year, the deficit has been reduced by 29%, but it remains significant.
The new tariff policy restores fair market conditions in regulated services. Predictable tariffs are once again attracting private investment into the housing and utilities sector. For example, 655 billion tenge was attracted to the energy sector last year, and around 900 billion tenge is expected to be attracted this year. Overall, electricity generation is expected to increase by 39 billion kilowatt-hours by 2029.
As part of the strategic course to ensure energy sovereignty and cover the growing capacity deficit, the Government, in accordance with the President’s instructions, is carrying out comprehensive work to commission more than 26 GW of new generating capacity by 2035, with key emphasis placed on the development of nuclear and "clean coal" generation.
Olzhas Bektenov reported to the Head of State on the measures being taken to develop transport and logistics infrastructure and increase the country’s transit potential. This year, construction of two railway lines with a total length of 475 km will be completed, along with the modernization of 2.9 thousand km of tracks. This will allow transit traffic volumes to increase by 60%, while the speed of transit container trains will reach 50 km per hour. For example, by the end of this year, the delivery time for cargo from the border of the People’s Republic of China to the Caspian Sea will be reduced from 84 hours to 55 hours. Construction and reconstruction works will be carried out on 11 thousand kilometers of roads.
At the same time, a number of factors constraining the dynamic development of transit potential were identified. One of them remains the high level of wear of railway infrastructure. In this regard, implementation of a comprehensive program for modernization of the main railway network remains under constant Government control.
Attention was also paid to the development of the aviation sector, including infrastructure. This year, construction of a second runway at Astana airport will begin. Commissioning of the second runway will make it possible to begin major repairs of the first runway, which has not been renovated for more than 20 years. This will increase the capital’s airport capacity fourfold, to 40 million passengers. In July of this year, reconstruction of the domestic terminal at Almaty airport will be completed. Capacity will increase from 14 million to 19 million passengers. Construction and installation works will begin to modernize the runway. On the President’s instructions, conditions have been created for the formation of market-based aviation fuel prices. As a result, the price of aviation fuel has decreased from $1.2 thousand to approximately $950. This has increased the attractiveness of Kazakhstan’s airspace for foreign airlines.
With regard to investment policy, it was noted that foreign direct investment increased by $1.5 billion, or 10.9%, over nine months, reaching $14.9 billion. At the same time, taking into account portfolio investments and borrowed funds, the inflow of foreign capital into Kazakhstan amounted to more than $58 billion. Investment in fixed capital grew by 13%, reaching 22.7 trillion tenge. Of this amount, public investment increased by 800 billion tenge (to 5 trillion tenge), while private investment grew by 2.4 trillion tenge (to 17.7 trillion tenge). Special attention was paid to the role of the Investment Headquarters. By the end of 2025, with its assistance, problematic issues related to 212 projects with a total value of $115 billion had been resolved.
The Prime Minister emphasized that, in accordance with the tasks set by the President, the system for attracting investors is being improved. Projects are supported from the initial initiative through to completion of construction under the "green corridor" principle:
- by a decree of the Head of State, the functions of the investment ombudsman have been assigned to the Prosecutor General. Prosecutorial oversight has strengthened legal support measures for investors;
- the Baiterek holding has begun a proactive search for large investors interested in implementing major projects in Kazakhstan;
- to strengthen the external investment attraction framework, foreign representative offices of Kazakh Invest will be opened in countries with high investment potential.
The newly created Alatau City, established on the initiative of the Head of State, will become a new center for attracting investment. The draft constitutional law includes provisions for a special legal regime and the introduction of modern governance and urban planning standards.
The Prime Minister also addressed issues related to stimulating the development of the manufacturing industry. It was noted that the current growth rates of manufacturing are insufficient for full economic diversification. To provide the necessary momentum, projects are being implemented that stimulate the development of manufacturing enterprises. At present, projects with high added value in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and the agro-industrial complex continue to be implemented through financing mechanisms of the Baiterek holding.
Relevant ministries have been tasked with proactively addressing issues related to launching further-stage processing facilities. Overall, more than 200 new industrial facilities were commissioned last year, and the same number are currently at the final stage of construction," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
To ensure sustainable growth in investment in manufacturing, the economy must be supplied with raw materials; therefore, special attention will be paid to the development of geological exploration. In 2025, work began on developing a detailed geological map at a scale of 1:50,000 to replace the existing 1:200,000 map developed during the Soviet period.
In accordance with the President’s instructions, the state will invest around $500 million in geological exploration over the next three years. For comparison, $760 million was invested over the past 30 years. As a result, 100 thousand square kilometers of territory will be studied in the most promising areas, from seismic surveys to aerogeophysics. Subsequently, an additional 30 thousand square kilometers will be explored each year.
To expand the raw material base, private investment is also being attracted to geological exploration. Since 2023, more than $500 million has been invested in the sector.
10.02.2026, 15:05
Bektenov Reported to the President on the Implementation of Instructions to Strengthen the Country’s Economy
At the expanded session of the Government chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reported on the work being carried out to ensure sustainable economic development, primeminister.kz reports.
In accordance with the tasks set by the Head of State to further strengthen the national economy and the strategic goals outlined in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, the Government implemented measures in 2025 aimed at systemic transformations.
The decisions adopted in tax, tariff, and budgetary policy, as well as in the digital and construction sectors and the social sphere, are aimed at the consistent elimination of structural imbalances that hinder economic development. Tax and budget reforms made it possible to form the country’s three-year budget without targeted transfers from the National Fund, with a gradual reduction of the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP by 2028. Dependence of local budgets on the republican budget is decreasing from 50% in 2025 to 34% in 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
It was noted that against the backdrop of the reforms carried out, Kazakhstan managed to maintain устойчивый economic growth by the end of 2025. In value terms, GDP increased by $20.1 billion. Overall, GDP growth in 2025 amounted to 6.5%. Economic dynamics were driven by accelerated development of key sectors: transport grew by 17.8%, construction by 14.6%, mining by 17.4%, manufacturing by 12.2%, trade by 26%, and agriculture by 5.9%.
The Government, together with the business community, is working to expand support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises. Priority is given to modernizing national infrastructure and implementing large industrial projects. According to the Prime Minister, special attention will be paid to supporting micro and small businesses.
In line with the instruction of the Head of State to ensure economic stability, the Isker Aimaq program has been approved, systematizing measures of financial, non-financial, and infrastructure support for micro and small business entities.
The Prime Minister stressed that existing instruments are insufficient to fully unlock the potential of SMEs. In this regard, the Government, together with the business community, is developing additional financial and regulatory support measures. One of the key initiatives will be a program to re-equip small and medium-sized enterprises with modern equipment. A special program through the Baiterek holding will allow entrepreneurs to obtain a concessional loan within 10 days to purchase modern machinery without additional collateral. This will enable businesses to increase competitiveness and address the issue of worn-out material and technical assets.
Taking into account the instruction voiced by the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai, the Government is ensuring a smooth introduction of the new Tax Code and consideration of constructive proposals from the business community. Previously, a decision was made to cancel all tax audits for periods prior to 1 January 2026. In addition, liability measures will not be applied to micro and small businesses for violations committed in the current year.
By the end of 2025, the number of active SME entities in Kazakhstan increased by 5% and exceeded 2.2 million enterprises. Employment in the sector grew by 3.9% and reached 4.5 million people, accounting for about 46% of total employment and nearly half of the country’s economically active population. The SME share in gross domestic product amounted to 40.5%, with output volume reaching approximately 73 trillion tenge.
It was noted that the growth of citizens’ income levels is lagging behind the pace of economic growth. The share of wages in GDP stands at 31%, which is a high indicator for Central Asia. The goal is to reach the level of developed countries at 40% and above.
The growth rate of wages lags behind the dynamics of business profits obtained both independently and with state support. The Government is currently developing comprehensive measures to increase household incomes. Financial, tax, and other incentive measures are envisaged to raise wages, increase the number of jobs with decent pay, develop professional skills and qualifications, as well as reduce the financial burden on citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The main priority of the Government for 2026 has been identified as growth in real household incomes. This will be facilitated by a set of systemic measures aimed at creating new production facilities, developing entrepreneurial initiatives, and opening permanent jobs.
Attention was also paid to digitalization issues. Within the framework of the Year of Digitalization declared by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, the task was set to introduce advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy and to build a digital state. At the same time, practical implementation of these tasks remains insufficient. In the real sector of the economy, digitalization processes are at an early stage. To date, sectoral databases have still not been fully formed. All these and other issues are expected to be addressed in the Government-developed Digital Qazaqstan strategy, which will consolidate all digital initiatives into a nationwide program.
10.02.2026, 12:45
Kazakh President assigns to reduce inflation within 3 years
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government and the National Bank to ensure a lowering of inflation within three years, stressing personal accountability for results, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State stressed the need to bring inflation down to a stable and controlled level without sharp fluctuations and without harming economic growth.
The President noted the causes of high inflation are clear, adding it is crucial to solve this problem without damaging the country’s development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and the National Bank to jointly develop a step-by-step action plan, involving all state agencies and the expert community.
He emphasized it is necessary to take certain measures to reduce inflation within three years and ensure fulfillment of the joint action plan.
