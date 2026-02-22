Berik Sholpankulov steps down as deputy governor of National Bank

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kenya, together with the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a business forum on trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary of Information, Communications and Digital Economy of Kenya Stephen Isaboke, the National Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ken Onditti, the Director of the Department of Economic Affairs and Commercial Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Evans Matura, the Director of the Department of the national company "KenInvest" Pius Rotich, as well as heads and representatives of more than 25 Kenyan businesses.





From the Kazakh side, representatives of JSC "Center for Trade Policy Development "QazTrade", JSC "Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan", JSC "National Company "Kazakh Invest", the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", the company "NS Art venture Labs", "TransAsia Logistics" participated in an online format. They presented the activities of their organizations, and also shared assessments of the state and prospects for the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kenya Barlybai Sadykov informed participants about the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, plans for national economic development, and prospects for bilateral cooperation with Kenya in various areas, including agriculture, industry, ICT, space, energy, tourism, construction, and others.





Kenya's Permanent Secretary of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, S.Isaboke, noted that Kenya is interested in expanding and deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, and has a highly developed infrastructure, favorable conditions for project implementation, and qualified specialists in various sectors of the economy. They emphasized that Kenya is one of the continent's fastest growing countries, a regional logistics hub, and a sea gateway for developing trade with East African countries. He praised Kazakhstan's achievements in digital transformation and called for closer cooperation between the two countries in e-government systems, financial technologies, cybersecurity, and startup incubation.





Following the forum, the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry intends to develop a framework program to expand cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, as well as send a delegation of Kenyan businessmen to Kazakhstan to hold business meetings and discuss new areas of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Furthermore, the Chamber will prepare a market entry fact sheet for Kenyan exporters in Kazakhstan, which will include information on product certification requirements, regulatory and compliance guidance, and logistics and supply chain advice.





As part of the business forum, an exhibition of products from a number of Kenyan companies specializing in the export of coffee, tea, flowers, and citrus fruits was organized. A lively exchange of views took place between representatives of the Kenyan business community on prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan.