Dubai ranked №1 globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects for third successive year
Dubai has further reinforced its position as the world’s leading hub for foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the Financial Times Ltd’s "fDi Markets" data, Dubai ranked No.1 overall in global Greenfield FDI projects attraction in 2023, the third successive year it has achieved this ranking, WAM reports.
The city was also No.1 globally within key clusters including consumer goods, energy, e-commerce, and tourism for Greenfield FDI projects attraction, Greenfield FDI capital attraction, and jobs created through FDI attraction.
Aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched in early 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033, the global FDI performance underscores the city’s robust economic growth and attractiveness to international investors.
In 2023, Dubai welcomed 1,070 global Greenfield FDI projects - 142 percent more than second-placed Singapore (442) and 148 percent more than third-placed London (431). In the past five years, Dubai’s global share in attracting such projects has more than tripled, increasing from 1.7 percent in 2019 to 6 percent in 2023.
Highlighting its appeal as a headquarters destination, Dubai ranked No.1 globally for HQ FDI projects for the second year in a row, after attracting an impressive 60 projects in 2023. Singapore and London were second and third globally, with 40 and 31 HQ FDI projects respectively. Overall, Dubai also ranked fourth globally in the number of jobs created through Inward FDI, up from fifth in 2022, and for Greenfield FDI capital attraction it ranked fifth globally, up two spots from seventh position.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, "Dubai’s ability to secure the No. 1 ranking in global greenfield FDI projects in 2023 for the third consecutive year demonstrates the city’s ability to continually generate new opportunities for global businesses. The growing FDI inflows support the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033."
Dubai’s stability, cutting-edge infrastructure, and dynamic business environment have made it a focal point for investment, enterprise and talent. The city’s stature as a leading global investment destination also reflects its robust economic fundamentals, strong ethos of partnerships and innovative initiatives to sustain growth and innovation across various sectors. In 2024, as we work to accelerate the D33 Agenda, we will continue to intensify our initiatives to nurture a competitive economic ecosystem that fosters value creation. We are committed to making Dubai a place where the world’s leading companies, entrepreneurs and innovators come to build the future."
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, "Dubai's sustained leadership in global FDI for the third consecutive year is a direct result of the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This achievement highlights the successful collaborations with our stakeholders and international partners, affirming Dubai's status as a premier global hub for high-quality foreign direct investment. The enduring confidence of investors, multinational corporations, startups, and global talent in Dubai’s robust investment and business climate is a testament to our strategic initiatives.
Looking ahead, we are dedicated to bolstering Dubai's global competitiveness and business ecosystem. Our commitment is to create a fertile environment for sustainable growth, supported by advanced policy frameworks and dynamic attraction initiatives, fully aligned with the objectives of the D33 Agenda. By capitalising on our unique strategic advantages, Dubai is poised to provide unparalleled opportunities in the global economic landscape, establishing itself as an essential destination for emerging businesses, investment, and talent, and as a vital expansion hub for global corporations."
Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said, "Dubai has created a stable and sustainable environment for international investment and the results from 2023 are in line with the objectives set out by our visionary leadership in the D33 Agenda. In addition to strong upswings across greenfield projects, there has been a surge of talent coming into Dubai across various key sectors, and the achievement in creating jobs through FDI has solidified Dubai’s status for attracting and retaining skilled professionals. The No.1 ranking in the attraction of headquarter FDI projects has also strengthened Dubai’s enduring appeal for multinational corporations, and we continue to work with our partners and stakeholders across the public and private sectors to not only attract new global companies but also support them in widening their geographical footprint and innovating and diversifying their business models within our jurisdiction"
According to "Dubai FDI Monitor" data, the emirate recorded a total of 1,650 announced FDI projects in 2023, a strong growth of 39 percent compared to the 1,188 FDI projects in 2022. These projects included Greenfield FDI, new forms of investments (NFIs), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), reinvestments, venture capital (VC)-backed FDI, and Greenfield joint ventures. The data revealed a significant upswing in job creation through FDI in Dubai, increasing by 15.5 percent YoY with 44,771 total estimated jobs. This growth was primarily driven by retail, business services, headquarters, sales, marketing support, and manufacturing.
Greenfield FDI wholly-owned projects recorded a slight percentage increase with an increase of 260 FDI projects in 2023 from 2022, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data, while New Forms of Investments saw projects growing from 25.2 percent in 2022 to 31.4 percent in 2023 - a 6.2 percent rise YoY.
In the technology sector, the percentage of high and medium-tech projects in Dubai was 58 percent in 2023, when measured by share of total FDI.
Dubai remained the top city destination globally across several key technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI), FinTech, cloud computing, and cybersecurity featuring prominently. The city also placed first for the estimated number of jobs created by e-commerce investments.
According to UN Trade & Development, Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in 2023, at an estimated US$1.37 trillion, showed an increase of 3 percent over 2022. Yet, excluding few large European deals, global FDI flows were 18 percent lower. In line with global FDI flows, Dubai attracted an estimated AED39.26 billion (USD10.69 billion) in total FDI capital during 2023.
Dubai FDI Monitor data revealed that the top five source countries by FDI capital accounted for 66.6 percent of the total estimated flows into Dubai in 2023, while for FDI projects, the top five source countries accounted for almost 55.7 percent for the same period. Canada featured in the top five source countries by FDI capital due to one large M&A deal - Canada-based Brookfield Business Partners acquiring Network International for US$2.76 billion.
The top five source countries by total estimated FDI capital into Dubai in 2023 were Canada (26.5 percent), United States (17.5 percent), Saudi Arabia (8.9 percent), United Kingdom (8.2 percent), and India (5.5 percent), while the top five source countries based on total announced FDI projects were the United States (15.5 percent), United Kingdom (15.3 percent), India (14.9 percent), France (6.3 percent), and Italy (3.6 percent).
The top five sectors accounted for 67.6 percent of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in 2023, and 69.3 percent of total announced FDI projects, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data. Top sectors by total estimated FDI capital were financial services (29.1 percent), business services (19 percent), consumer products (9.2 percent), software and IT services (6 percent), and textiles (4.3 percent), while the top sectors by total announced FDI projects were business services (22.8 percent), food and beverages (14.3 percent), software and IT services (14.1 percent), consumer projects (9.5 percent), and textiles (8.6 percent).
Financial services and business services recorded significant increases in FDI capital and number of FDI projects respectively, indicating a clear preference for service-oriented industries. The data highlighted a shifting landscape with a clear preference for services and also signalled areas for potential improvement, particularly in the software and IT services sector.
In 2023, the top five business functions accounted for 73.7 percent of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai, and 96 percent of total announced FDI projects, according to Dubai FDI Monitor data. Top business functions by total estimated FDI capital were business services (38.3 percent), retail (15 percent), recycling (8.6 percent), construction (8 percent) and headquarters (3.8 percent). For total announced FDI projects, the top business functions were business services (42.2 percent); retail (33.7 percent); sales, marketing and support (14.3 percent); headquarters (4.2 percent); and logistics, distribution and transportation projects (1.8 percent).
The business services function retained its prominent status both in terms of FDI projects and FDI capital, underscoring its pivotal role in Dubai’s economic landscape. Retail experienced a notable YoY increase in both FDI capital (6.3 percent) and the attraction of FDI projects (6.2 percent). The data suggests a positive outlook for the retail sector, highlighting opportunities for further expansion and investment.
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (the national uranium company) continues to diversify uranium supply routes to foreign markets, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.
Thus, the Kazakh company is working on an agreement with the subsidiaries of China National Nuclear Company (CNNC) - CNUC (China National Uranium Corporation), and CNEIC (China Nuclear Energy Industry), for the provision of uranium transit services through Chinese territory.
To note, Kazatomprom currently transports uranium products from the port of St. Petersburg (Russia) to end customers in North America and Europe.
Today, an alternative route for transporting Kazakh uranium products is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor). The seaports of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Alat (Azerbaijan), and Poti (Georgia) facilitate delivery along this route.
Meanwhile, on September 29, 2023, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom presented its strategy for uranium production for 2025. The Board of Directors of Kazatomprom approved the company’s strategy to increase uranium production volumes in 2025 to 100 percent of the level planned under subsoil use contracts.
Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves of natural uranium. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain about 14 percent of all proven world reserves. Estimates place the country's total proven reserves at more than 700,000 tons of uranium.
Kazakhstan took first place in uranium production in 2009 and continues to maintain a leading position in the world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022-21,300 tons.
Kanat Sharlapaev Met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam
On May 15th, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, held a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Hong Dien, with the participation of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Thai Nhu Mai, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation between the two countries, as well as potential areas for increasing trade turnover.
Kazakhstan and Vietnam have significant experience in long-term cooperation. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to USD 979 million in 2023. In the industrial goods segment, the trade turnover reached USD 958 million last year, and the figures for January-March 2024 are USD 229 million.
Representatives of the Republic of Vietnam showed interest in developing mineral deposits in Kazakhstan, as well as in cooperation in the chemical industry.
Additionally, the Vietnamese side noted the prospects for joint work on the production and supply of synchronized equipment for the fields of light industry, automation of mechanical engineering, energy, agriculture, food production, and more.
In turn, the Minister emphasized the high potential for further development of cooperation between the countries and Kazakhstan's interest in creating industrial cooperation.
The Vietnamese side also expressed interest, after which Kanat Sharlapaev instructed the creation of a working group to expand cooperation.
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with CA amounts to $1.4bln in Jan-Mar 2024
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with Central Asian countries amounted to $1.4 billion from January through March 2024, Trend reports.
The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure is 17.6 percent lower year-on-year ($1.7 billion in January-March 2023).
In the structure of trade turnover, exports to Central Asian countries reached $528.9 million from January through March 2024, which is 19.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($657.4 million in January-March 2023).
At the same time, imports from Central Asian countries amounted to $954.9 million. This indicator shows a 13.1 percent decrease year-on-year ($1.1 billion in January-March 2023).
Uzbekistan traded the most with Kazakhstan among Central Asian countries during this period-$937.7 million. Turkmenistan ($235.2 million) ranks second, followed by Kyrgyzstan ($158.2 million) and Tajikistan ($152.5 million).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume amounted to $15.8 billion from January through March 2024. This is 6.2 percent more year-on-year ($14.8 billion in January-March 2023).
The country's exports reached $6.3 billion from January through March 2024, while imports amounted to $9.4 billion.
The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $2.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($937.7 million).
Almaty's economy booms: record 10.1% growth in 2023 sets new milestone
Akimat of Almaty city shared that in 2023, the gross regional product of the city of Almaty increased by an impressive 10.1%, reaching a record high of 24.8 trillion tenge. This figure was the highest in the last 10 years, reflecting the significant development of the metropolitan economy, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The dynamic development of the economy was supported by the growth of such industries as manufacturing (+17.5%), trade (+14.5%), financial and insurance activities (+12.0%), information and communications (+11.3%), real estate transactions (+6.9%) and transport and warehousing (+5.7%).
Investment and business activity also played a significant role in the development of the city's economy. In 2023, 1.8 trillion tenge of investment in fixed capital was attracted to Almaty, which is 25.3% more than in the previous year. Private investment increased by 35.5%, highlighting the city's attractive investment environment.
Small and medium-sized enterprises continued to actively contribute to the economy. Last year they produced products worth 19.3 trillion tenge, which means a real increase of 15.8%. The number of active business entities also increased by 16.2%, reaching 340.1 thousand units.
This growth in the city's economy was accompanied by a decrease in the unemployment rate from 5.0% in 2022 to 4.8% in 2023. In general, the contribution of the city of Almaty to the gross domestic product of Kazakhstan also increased significantly and amounted to 20.6%.
Kazakhstan has been funneled 285 billion tenge in the mechanical engineering sector from the republican budget in the past three years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
285 billion tenge has been allocated to the mechanical engineering sector from different sources (the Development Bank, Industrial Development Fund, KazakhExport) over the past three years. In 2023, 13 thousand vehicles were made using the small node assembly method in 2023, which is a 9.7% of the overall vehicles produced last year. It is expected that the figure will rise to 64% by 2027, said Majilis deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov, while noting the low performance rate given the support provided by the state.
The deputy stated that many industrial companies acquire vehicles and equipment only (780 projects or 49.5%) with the support received from the Industrial Development Fund, which has nothing to do with the development of the industrial sector.
Moreover, according to the industry review of the National Bank, a weighted average capacity utilization in the manufacturing industry stood at a mere 51.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This raises a question of whether annual capital infusions in new projects are reasonable, said the deputy.
Kazakhstan recovers 40bln tenge of illegally acquired assets
Today was held a regular meeting of the Commission on the return to the state of illegally acquired assets under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Commission approved agreements on the voluntary return of illegally acquired assets to the state for a total amount of more than 40 billion tenge, of which more than 38 billion is cash, as well as a business centre in Astana worth 2 billion tenge. The returned funds will be used for social purposes, including the elimination of the consequences of floods.
In addition, the signing of investment agreements worth 7 billion tenge was approved, under which two infrastructure facilities will be built in Astana and Shymkent by persons who fell under the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state’" The realisation of these projects will create jobs and provide an additional inflow of tax revenues.
The work on the return of assets is a direct realisation of the policy of the Head of State on the restoration of social justice. All returned funds are used for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan to ramp up metallurgical industry production
Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported the metallurgical industry output growth in the first quarter of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said industrial output increased by 4.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to rise further due to the expansion of production at steel manufacturers including Qarmet, Steel KSP, Shymkent Temir, Ferrum Vtor, Kazferrostal, Forever Flourishing (Middle Asia), Pty Ltd from 3,923 million tons to 4 million tons. Flat-rolled product production will increase from 2,456 tons to 2,550 tons and cast-iron output from 2,865 to 2,950 million tons.
Kazzinc, Kazakhmys Corporation, and KazMinerals Group will increase copper production. Kazzinc, KEZ will ramp up zinc and aluminum production. Copper production will almost double by 2029 from 490,000 to 1 million tons due to the construction of a copper plant in Abai region. He stressed the project will help process all exported copper concentrate.
Steel production will rise to 10 million thanks to the expansion of Qarmet and the development of new projects.
Besides, ERG Company and BAOWU Steel will together put on stream advanced iron ore raw materials processing production.
Olzhas Saparbekov met with the representatives from the Anhui Province
On April 26 of this year, a meeting took place between Olzhas Saparbekov, the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Deputy Governor of the Anhui Province, Sun Yun. The delegation from the People's Government of Anhui Province included representatives from the fields of international trade, culture, tourism, and external relations of the Chinese province, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China. Key aspects of industrial and construction development were discussed, as well as opportunities for deeper cooperation in other economic sectors. The Vice Minister noted that such meetings are of great significance for furthering the economic ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current projects and discussed the prospects for joint cooperation. The fruitful meeting underscores the mutual interest and readiness for further expansion of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China.