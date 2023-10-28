This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EAEU has established a single form of oil passport
relevant news
Kazakhstan and South Korea actively work out 5 new investment projects for $1.5 bln
I believe that we need to make joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of mutual trade. An important tool here is the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. I believe it is expedient to activate its activity and hold a regular meeting in the near future," Alikhan Smailov said.
Today, 5 projects worth $1.5 billion are under implementation and 25 more promising projects worth about $500 million are being worked out. As a striking example, we can note the construction of a new large plant KIA with a total investment of $190 million and production capacity of 70 thousand cars per year in the city of Kostanay," Alikhan Smailov said.
Such projects as the KIA plant in Kazakhstan are very important. If it is successfully implemented, Kazakhstan's automobile industry will become an example. It will facilitate the construction of other similar plants and production facilities," the South Korean Minister of Trade said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan had to limit the export of more than 100 goods due to Western sanctions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in August
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour
On behalf of the Head of State, 62.5 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel for grain drying have been allocated to support commodity producers, loans and loans are being extended by financial institutions without penalties, issues of allocating additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex and direct purchase of grain by the "Food Corporation", - are being worked out Tamara Duissenova said.
I would like to note that the expected volume of grain harvested will be enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour", - Tamara Duissenova said.
Since the beginning of the year, the regional commissions for the investigation of intermediary schemes have revealed 696 facts of violations of the threshold of the trade allowance, an analysis of 814 intermediary chains has been carried out, while 146 risks of violation of legislation have been identified. As a result of the measures taken by the Government for more than 4 months, the price index for socially significant food products has been gradually decreasing", - Tamara Duissenova noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months
There are 2.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to take real measures to increase growth rates in all spheres of the economy," Prime Minister pointed out.
It is important to accelerate the implementation of investment projects in non-resource sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, tourism and other areas with the involvement of foreign and domestic investors," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
- to establish purchase prices of "Prodkorporatsiya" within the framework of forward purchase in the amount of 120 thousand tenge for wheat of 3 class and 105 thousand tenge for wheat of 4 class;
- under forward purchase and commodity credit to provide an opportunity to the farmer to fulfill obligations in cash without payment of a penalty or by replacing wheat of the 3rd class with the 4th class at a coefficient of 1.05 or 5%;
- for those agricultural producers, who are unable to fulfill their obligations, to give an opportunity to prolong the term of the contract for 1 year with reimbursement of bank fees at the rate of 3%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
I am confident that the existing degree of special trust between our countries and the common desire for cooperation will allow us to open new prospects," Prime Minister said.
We are going to expand and consider new investment opportunities. These may be such spheres as paper production, energy, textile industry. We are also ready to invest in the mining and metallurgical complex. We have technologies that allow us to achieve high quality of work. In this regard, we would like to jointly consider investment issues," the head of Eren Holding said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank reduced the base rate to 16%
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
23.10.2023, 15:49President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge 23.10.2023, 16:4729841Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation 23.10.2023, 13:4529841Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union 23.10.2023, 19:4326206WTO countries are preparing for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference 23.10.2023, 18:5925906Kazakh national dies in Gaza Strip - Kazakh MFA 06.10.2023, 21:55157196National Bank reduced the base rate to 16% 06.10.2023, 12:02Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government145566Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President145276Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 13.10.2023, 10:04135096Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education132011UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education