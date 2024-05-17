This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kanat Sharlapaev Met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam
relevant news
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with CA amounts to $1.4bln in Jan-Mar 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty's economy booms: record 10.1% growth in 2023 sets new milestone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh deputy criticizes performance in mechanical engineering sector despite funding infusion
285 billion tenge has been allocated to the mechanical engineering sector from different sources (the Development Bank, Industrial Development Fund, KazakhExport) over the past three years. In 2023, 13 thousand vehicles were made using the small node assembly method in 2023, which is a 9.7% of the overall vehicles produced last year. It is expected that the figure will rise to 64% by 2027, said Majilis deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov, while noting the low performance rate given the support provided by the state.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan recovers 40bln tenge of illegally acquired assets
The work on the return of assets is a direct realisation of the policy of the Head of State on the restoration of social justice. All returned funds are used for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to ramp up metallurgical industry production
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Saparbekov met with the representatives from the Anhui Province
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan confirms its commitment to OPEC+ Agreement, says energy ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan and World Bank reach agreement on Kambarata HPP-1 project
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.05.2024, 15:57Blinken made an unannounced diplomatic visit to Ukraine 17.05.2024, 09:19841Kazakh Danilina cruises into Parma Ladies Open finals 17.05.2024, 17:04811This is American-style "genocide" 17.05.2024, 10:24701First manned Titanic expedition in 14 years reveals 'shocking' deterioration 10.05.2024, 14:4562861Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan 10.05.2024, 13:55Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players58181Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players 10.05.2024, 11:335375654,276 flood-hit Kazakhstanis return to their homes 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence53546Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 10.05.2024, 12:05Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally51491Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally 03.05.2024, 21:45131801Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01121151President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41117076Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region116421Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 19.04.2024, 14:15112206Kyrgyzstan and World Bank reach agreement on Kambarata HPP-1 project