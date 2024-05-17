Kanat Sharlapaev Met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam

Tell a friend

On May 15th, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, held a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Hong Dien, with the participation of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Thai Nhu Mai, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation between the two countries, as well as potential areas for increasing trade turnover.





Kazakhstan and Vietnam have significant experience in long-term cooperation. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to USD 979 million in 2023. In the industrial goods segment, the trade turnover reached USD 958 million last year, and the figures for January-March 2024 are USD 229 million.





Representatives of the Republic of Vietnam showed interest in developing mineral deposits in Kazakhstan, as well as in cooperation in the chemical industry.





Additionally, the Vietnamese side noted the prospects for joint work on the production and supply of synchronized equipment for the fields of light industry, automation of mechanical engineering, energy, agriculture, food production, and more.





In turn, the Minister emphasized the high potential for further development of cooperation between the countries and Kazakhstan's interest in creating industrial cooperation.





The Vietnamese side also expressed interest, after which Kanat Sharlapaev instructed the creation of a working group to expand cooperation.