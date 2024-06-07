Kazakhstan starts developing Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan has proceeded to the development of the Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.





The project participants are JSC NC KazMunayGas (50%) and PJSC LUKOIL (50%). The agreements on their development have already been signed. A joint venture LLP Kalamkas-Khazar Operating has been established.





The construction of offshore platforms on Kazakhstani yards will begin in 2026 to ensure speedy oil extraction on Kalamkas-Sea deposit.





The project is reported to receive over $6 billion of direct investments.





Up to 2,000 jobs will be created at the project’s arrangement stage, and 300 people are reported to be employed at the operation stage.





The arrangement will begin with the installation of offshore platforms made of steel constructions on the Kalamkas-Sea oil field.





This large-scale project will contribute to the country’s economic potential growth. The project will also enable to train professionals meeting global standards, create new jobs and have a favorable multiplicative effect on socio-economic development," says the Ministry of Energy.





The Kalamkas-Sea oil field is located in the central area of the north-eastern sector of the Caspian Sea, 64 kilometers away from the coast. The depth of the sea here is 6-7 meters.





The Khazar oil field is located 30 kilometers southwest of the Kalamkas-Sea deposit and 65 kilometers northwest of Buzachi peninsula.





The Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar fields are the only fields in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea with confirmed reserves on the Republic of Kazakhstan balance.