27.10.2023, 15:56 7276
New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty
Images | press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
the project was launched to construct a logistics terminal and create a modern platform of transport and logistics services and electronic commerce in Almaty, press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.
The terminal, which is the joint project of KTZ and the Xi’an Dry Port, is to base in KTZ’s subsidiary Kedentransservis’ cargo terminal, the press service said.
It was noted that the city of Almaty situated at the crossroads of the major international routes is the key transport and logistics hub.
The project aims at expanding the capacity of cargo terminal infrastructure, allowing for the storage and processing of significant volumes of cargo in temporary storage warehouses, increase in the cargo processing time as well as meeting market demands, especially the e-commerce market.
The realization of the project is set to give an additional impetus to the development of transit and transport potential of the country and strengthen the economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
24.10.2023, 09:20 21096
Kazakhstan and South Korea actively work out 5 new investment projects for $1.5 bln
Issues of realization of new joint investment projects were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Minister of Trade of South Korea Ahn Duk-geun, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan sees great prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation with South Korea. This, in particular, is supported by the dynamic growth of trade turnover: last year it grew 2.3 times and exceeded $6.1 billion, and for 8 months of this year it increased by another 11%.
I believe that we need to make joint efforts to expand the nomenclature of mutual trade. An important tool here is the Kazakhstan-Korea Intergovernmental Commission in the sphere of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. I believe it is expedient to activate its activity and hold a regular meeting in the near future," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also noted that South Korea is consistently among the top 10 largest investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. Thus, over the past 18 years, about $9.2 billion has been invested in Kazakhstan. At the same time, last year the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea increased by 85% and reached a new record volume of $1.5 billion.
According to Prime Minister, more than 700 Korean enterprises are currently operating in Kazakhstan, the largest of which are KIA, Hyundai, Samsung and LG.
Today, 5 projects worth $1.5 billion are under implementation and 25 more promising projects worth about $500 million are being worked out. As a striking example, we can note the construction of a new large plant KIA with a total investment of $190 million and production capacity of 70 thousand cars per year in the city of Kostanay," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to create all necessary conditions for comfortable work of investors in the country.
In turn, Ahn Duk-geun emphasized that South Korea is ready for active technological cooperation with Kazakhstan in various sectors of the economy.
Such projects as the KIA plant in Kazakhstan are very important. If it is successfully implemented, Kazakhstan's automobile industry will become an example. It will facilitate the construction of other similar plants and production facilities," the South Korean Minister of Trade said.
23.10.2023, 12:41 25781
EAEU has established a single form of oil passport
On November 1, 2023, the validity period of oil passports issued by entrepreneurs in any form for export to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union ends, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Recall that on August 29 this year, the Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved amendments to the EAEU Technical Regulations "On the Safety of Oil Prepared for Transportation and (or) Use" (EAEU TR 045/2017).
These amendments establish a single form of the oil passport, which confirms the compliance of the actual values of oil indicators obtained during the testing of oil samples (samples) with the requirements of the EAEU TR 045/2017.
If earlier the forms of oil passports for compliance with the EAEU TR 045/2017 were developed by economic entities individually in their area of responsibility when conducting oil acceptance/delivery operations, now a single form approved for the "five" will be applied.
This will ensure a unified approach to the interpretation of the requirements of the technical regulations and the safety of the products being handled.
The decision of the EEC Council has been in effect since September 30 this year and obliges producers and importers of oil released into circulation in the customs territory of the EAEU to issue passports in a single form.
19.10.2023, 13:16 41261
Kazakhstan had to limit the export of more than 100 goods due to Western sanctions
Images | MIID RK
Kazakhstan stopped the export of over 100 types of goods to Russia, Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev said on the sidelines of the Senate sitting Thursday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan exports all types of commodities, except for 106 specific types of goods it has had to curb.
Vice Minister Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan had imposed restrictions on the exports of drones, their components, chips and special electronics to Russia.
He also mentioned that Kazakhstan ‘does not manufacture those goods, but only imports them’.
16.10.2023, 16:27 54771
98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in August
In August 2023, 98.2 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered 1), compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 1.3%, including buses -2 times and trucks 2.1 times, at the same time, the number of passenger cars decreased by 6.3%.
Thus, as of September 1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 5085.4 thousand units, of which 87.9% were passenger cars, 10% were trucks and 2.1% were buses.
Also, as of September 1, 2023, there are 4249.4 thousand units of passenger cars owned by individual owners in the republic. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the number of passenger cars owned by individual owners increased by 17%.
The largest share of passenger cars is accounted for by individual owners of the Almaty region (500.9 thousand units), the cities of Almaty (500.1 thousand units) and Astana (311 thousand units).
According to the provision of the population with passenger cars in personal ownership, there are almost 23 units per 100 people. By region, residents of the East Kazakhstan region have the most passenger cars 41 cars per 100 people, Almaty region -34 cars, Karaganda region - 27 cars.
For 8 months of 2023, 8253 road accidents were registered, in which 11916 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 14.1%.2)
As of September 1, 2023, 72005 insurance payments in the amount of 40 million tenge were made by insurance organizations for compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners.3)
11.10.2023, 15:23 99081
Kazakhstan has fully provided itself with bread and flour
Images | Depositphotos
Speaking at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova told about the volumes of the harvest collected this year and measures to support domestic agricultural producers who suffered losses due to difficult weather conditions, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
On behalf of the Head of State, 62.5 thousand tons of preferential diesel fuel for grain drying have been allocated to support commodity producers, loans and loans are being extended by financial institutions without penalties, issues of allocating additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial complex and direct purchase of grain by the "Food Corporation", - are being worked out Tamara Duissenova said.
According to her, work is also underway to pay compensation to farmers of Zhambyl region. Recall that a local emergency regime was declared in the region due to lack of water. The volume of allocated funds amounted to 3.7 billion tenge.
In order to stabilize wheat prices and exclude "gray imports", the restriction on the import of grain by rail and motor transport into the country has been extended until April 11, 2024. This restriction will not affect licensed elevators, grain processing and poultry enterprises, as well as transit transportation of wheat through the territory of Kazakhstan. In addition, this will not interfere in any way with domestic producers using grain for their own needs.
I would like to note that the expected volume of grain harvested will be enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour", - Tamara Duissenova said.
At the same time, she noted that the Government is taking a set of measures to curb prices for socially important food products. In particular, in order to prevent the growth of the cost of vegetables, forward purchase was carried out and commodity interventions were applied in the off-season.
The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that each region has a stabilization fund. Indicators for the required bookmark volumes were developed for them. About 11.5 thousand agreements have been concluded with retail facilities and manufacturers on not exceeding the 15% surcharge on socially significant food products. In parallel, checks were carried out to comply with the established threshold.
Since the beginning of the year, the regional commissions for the investigation of intermediary schemes have revealed 696 facts of violations of the threshold of the trade allowance, an analysis of 814 intermediary chains has been carried out, while 146 risks of violation of legislation have been identified. As a result of the measures taken by the Government for more than 4 months, the price index for socially significant food products has been gradually decreasing", - Tamara Duissenova noted.
She added that there is also a positive downward trend in inflation. According to preliminary forecasts, it will be significantly lower than last year.
10.10.2023, 14:55 110446
Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.7% in 9 months
Images | Depositphotos
The Government session considered the results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the execution of the national budget for January-September this year, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period, the growth rate of the country's economy amounted to 4.7%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.7%, in services sector amounted to 5.1%. Among the industries, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction by 12.6%, trade by 10%, as well as information and communication by 8.4%.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.1%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 59.4%, trade by 37.5%, education by 23.7%, agriculture by 12.9%, industry by 8.2%, including mining by 4.3%.
In January-August, the foreign trade turnover of the republic increased by 4.2% and amounted to $91.1 billion. Exports reached $51.2 billion, including processed goods of $16.2 billion, imports of $39.8 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the Republic of Kazakhstan is $11.4 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that at the end of 9 months the state budget received 13.8 trillion tenge of revenues, the plan was fulfilled by 97%. Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 9.2 trillion tenge, local budgets 4.7 trillion tenge. During the same period, the state budget expenditures were executed by 99.3%, the republican budget by 98.6%, local budgets by 99.5%.
As noted by the head of the Government, for 9 months for all major indicators there is a positive dynamics in Abay region, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. In addition, due to the measures taken, there is a decrease in inflation to 11.8%.
There are 2.5 months left till the end of the year. It is necessary to take real measures to increase growth rates in all spheres of the economy," Prime Minister pointed out.
All responsible government agencies and akimats have also been instructed to continue work on stabilization of prices for food products and stimulation of domestic food production.
It is important to accelerate the implementation of investment projects in non-resource sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, tourism and other areas with the involvement of foreign and domestic investors," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he added that along with this, work should be continued to improve conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, support entrepreneurial initiatives, stimulate the creation of new jobs.
10.10.2023, 11:53 110596
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
Measures to support domestic agricultural producers were considered at the State Commission on modernization of the economy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov noted that prolonged rains in the main grain-growing regions during the harvesting campaign affected the yield and quality of grain. In this regard, agrarians may face difficulties with the sale of products and fulfillment of their obligations under contracts.
Within the framework of fulfillment of the instruction of the Head of State to provide necessary support to agricultural producers affected by the weather conditions of the current year, it was proposed to take the following measures:
- to establish purchase prices of "Prodkorporatsiya" within the framework of forward purchase in the amount of 120 thousand tenge for wheat of 3 class and 105 thousand tenge for wheat of 4 class;
- under forward purchase and commodity credit to provide an opportunity to the farmer to fulfill obligations in cash without payment of a penalty or by replacing wheat of the 3rd class with the 4th class at a coefficient of 1.05 or 5%;
- for those agricultural producers, who are unable to fulfill their obligations, to give an opportunity to prolong the term of the contract for 1 year with reimbursement of bank fees at the rate of 3%.
The Minister emphasized that at the same time with the above measures, farmers ask for direct purchase of grain by "Prodkorporatsiya" from agrarians, especially feed wheat. This will allow to influence the grain market and thus improve the financial situation of grain producers.
Taking into account the above mentioned, it was proposed to carry out direct purchase in the amount of 350 thousand tons at the following prices: 105 thousand tenge for 4th class wheat, 90 thousand tenge for 5th class wheat, 70 thousand tenge for ungraded wheat.
At that, the purchase will be made after allocation of appropriate funds from the budget.
Following the discussion, members of the State Commission supported the proposed measures. Prime Minister instructed the authorized state body to immediately begin work on providing support to agricultural producers.
09.10.2023, 11:28 114316
Eren Holding to consider potential projects for investment in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prospects for launching new investment projects in various sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan discussed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the head of Eren Holding Ahmet Eren, primeminister.kz reports.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the Government highly appreciates the intention of the holding to invest in projects in the territory of the Republic. He added that today more than 4 thousand companies with Turkish capital are already working in the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, projects have been launched in such sectors as mining and metallurgical complex, infrastructure, food industry and pharmaceuticals.
I am confident that the existing degree of special trust between our countries and the common desire for cooperation will allow us to open new prospects," Prime Minister said.
As Head of the Government noted, today in the republic all the necessary conditions for investors have been created and a modern institutional environment is in place. In particular, within the framework of the implementation of projects in priority sectors, exemption from customs duties, various tax benefits, guarantees of stability of tax legislation, etc. are provided.
In turn, Ahmet Eren indicated the holding's readiness to study potential projects in the Republic of Kazakhstan to make appropriate investment decisions.
We are going to expand and consider new investment opportunities. These may be such spheres as paper production, energy, textile industry. We are also ready to invest in the mining and metallurgical complex. We have technologies that allow us to achieve high quality of work. In this regard, we would like to jointly consider investment issues," the head of Eren Holding said.
As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to work through the pool of potential investment projects in Kazakhstan and maintain an active dialog on all relevant issues.
