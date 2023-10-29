New logistics terminal to be built in Almaty

Images | press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

the project was launched to construct a logistics terminal and create a modern platform of transport and logistics services and electronic commerce in Almaty, press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.





The terminal, which is the joint project of KTZ and the Xi’an Dry Port, is to base in KTZ’s subsidiary Kedentransservis’ cargo terminal, the press service said.





It was noted that the city of Almaty situated at the crossroads of the major international routes is the key transport and logistics hub.





The project aims at expanding the capacity of cargo terminal infrastructure, allowing for the storage and processing of significant volumes of cargo in temporary storage warehouses, increase in the cargo processing time as well as meeting market demands, especially the e-commerce market.





The realization of the project is set to give an additional impetus to the development of transit and transport potential of the country and strengthen the economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.