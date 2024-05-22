This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Production volumes in the railway industry increased by 2.4 times. machine building
DBK to finance agribusiness projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge
Turkic Investment Fund officially started its activities
The government of Kazakhstan fully supports the start of the fund's activities. I am confident that it will become a catalyst for economic growth and development of the participating countries, will contribute to the deepening of investment cooperation and effective interaction in the implementation of joint projects," he said.
Ministry of Trade and Integration: Geography of non-resource exports expanded to 135 countries
The export of food products is of particular importance, as 80% of exporters in this sector are small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, small investment investments and their quick turnover make the food industry more profitable compared to capital-intensive industries. In order to achieve the target of $45bn by 2029, the following key areas have been identified for increasing exports. First and foremost, the focus is on China. We set a goal to increase exports of finished products 2.5 times in the medium term and reach $12.5 billion," Arman Shakkaliyev said.
We are launching a trade accelerator on the basis of QazTrade JSC together with professional market participants, which will structure niche trade flows. This will be preceded by the conclusion of long-term contracts for the supply of products with advance payments for the forward purchase of a guaranteed volume of export products. For effective implementation, the Ministry of Trade and Integration will undertake inter-ministerial coordination with the involvement of development institutions. Taking into account the current situation, it is proposed to use off-budget funding by instruments of NUH Baiterek JSC. Thus, to stimulate business and increase the number of active exporters, we have formed an infrastructure for the development and promotion of non-resource exports," the Minister reported.
According to our calculations, for every 1 tenge spent on export support, there is 500 tenge of export revenue. At the same time, the average annual volume of support for service goods and services is about KZT2.3bn, or 0.02% of non-resource exports. While the average figure for countries with similar economies is 0.11%," the head of the Ministry of Trade stressed.
We will continue to work on increasing the volume of non-resource exports, with a focus on agro-industrial complex goods. And we will also structure approaches to support exporters, with a focus on supporting more deeply processed goods. The implementation of all these measures will increase the number of active exporters by 120 companies and ensure this year's growth of non-resource exports by 6%," Arman Shakkaliyev summarised.
Enterprises have started to apply for a new type of cost reimbursement
You can take advantage of a government measure and reimburse a portion of your costs for purchased equipment. The historical period is two years, which means you can reimburse the costs of equipment purchased in the previous two years. We reimburse 40 percent of the costs, but not more than 60 million."
Kazakhstan plans to export uranium through China
Dubai ranked №1 globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects for third successive year
Dubai’s stability, cutting-edge infrastructure, and dynamic business environment have made it a focal point for investment, enterprise and talent. The city’s stature as a leading global investment destination also reflects its robust economic fundamentals, strong ethos of partnerships and innovative initiatives to sustain growth and innovation across various sectors. In 2024, as we work to accelerate the D33 Agenda, we will continue to intensify our initiatives to nurture a competitive economic ecosystem that fosters value creation. We are committed to making Dubai a place where the world’s leading companies, entrepreneurs and innovators come to build the future."
Looking ahead, we are dedicated to bolstering Dubai's global competitiveness and business ecosystem. Our commitment is to create a fertile environment for sustainable growth, supported by advanced policy frameworks and dynamic attraction initiatives, fully aligned with the objectives of the D33 Agenda. By capitalising on our unique strategic advantages, Dubai is poised to provide unparalleled opportunities in the global economic landscape, establishing itself as an essential destination for emerging businesses, investment, and talent, and as a vital expansion hub for global corporations."
Kanat Sharlapaev Met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Vietnam
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with CA amounts to $1.4bln in Jan-Mar 2024
