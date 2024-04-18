This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launch E-Permit international cargo transportation system
relevant news
National Bank of Kazakhstan maintains base rate at 14.75%
Annual inflation in February and March continued to decrease, albeit at a slower pace. Inflation expectations have slightly decreased but remain at a relatively high level. The external inflation background continues to be neutral with the ongoing trend of declining grain prices in global markets. Within the domestic economy, inflationary pressure persists due to robust internal demand and unanchored inflation expectations," reads the bank’s official statement.
In the current circumstances, there is still limited room for easing monetary policy. This space will begin to form with the stable reduction of the stable part of inflation," it said.
Monthly inflation slowed down in March to 0.7% after a spike in the previous month (1.1%), forming above the average historical values (0.6%). A similar dynamic is observed for the indicators of core and seasonally adjusted inflation - a significant reduction in March after a sharp acceleration in February," said the bank.
The external inflation background is neutral. The cost of food in global markets in March shows a slight increase, mainly due to rising prices for vegetable oils. Grain prices continue to decline against the background of the realization of the harvested crop in exporting countries and the uninterrupted operation of maritime trade routes," said the bank.
In the European Union, the trend towards slowing inflation continues against the backdrop of the European Central Bank's restrictive policy. Despite expectations of weaker economic growth indicators this year, the ECB remains committed to returning inflation to its target value and intends to maintain restrictive monetary and credit conditions for this purpose," said National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov in an April 12 statement.
The Federal Reserve notes that inflation in the United States still remains high. In March, the annual inflation rate increased to 3.5%, accelerating for the second consecutive month. According to the Fed's rhetoric, the current monetary and credit conditions will continue going forward. In Russia - a key trading partner of Kazakhstan, inflation in March remained at 7.7%. According to the statement from the Russian regulator, achieving the inflation target involves a prolonged period of maintaining tight monetary and credit conditions," said Suleimenov.
Pro-inflationary risks are conditioned by the continuation of reforms in the area of regulated prices, the consequences of abnormal floods in Kazakhstan, and the uncertainty associated with the volumes of budget expenditures needed for their elimination," the bank said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Finland: Plans to launch 11 new manufacturing projects worth 32.5 billion tenge
By 2027, the woodworking industry plans to launch approximately 11 new productions valued at 32.5 billion tenge, creating 1400 jobs", emphasized the Vice Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ADB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow 3.8% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025
The prospects for Kazakhstan’s economic development look positive in the medium term," said ADB Country Operations Head in Kazakhstan Iskandar Gulamov.
However, the economy’s dependence on commodities makes such growth volatile-so structural reforms are key to bolstering the country’s economic resilience and sustainability," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One of China's leading companies plans to implement pipe and fitting production projects in Kazakhstan
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes" is one of China's largest enterprises, primarily engaged in casting pipes and fittings, steel melting and rolling, developing special steel pipes, and producing cast items. It boasts the world's largest pipe manufacturing plant.
Xinxing" is an integrated metal processing enterprise with an annual output of 10 million tons of metal products and 8 million tons of steel, also producing 3 million tons of pipes with diameters ranging from 80 to 3000 mm. The company's products are widely used in the engineering and utilities sector, as well as in water supply, sewage, and heating systems.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
7th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union in trade configuration was held
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kairat Torebayev discussed expansion of business cooperation with representatives of Belgium
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Belgium agreed to hold a joint business forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.04.2024, 15:18Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situationOlzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation 17.04.2024, 12:182646275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman 17.04.2024, 19:282316Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week 17.04.2024, 13:221486China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars 17.04.2024, 21:341326World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul 11.04.2024, 08:4251656Prospects for Cooperation in the Field of Official Development Assistance Discussed in Brussels 11.04.2024, 10:13Olzhas Bektenov checks hydraulic structures condition considering forecasts of second flood wave in West regions50051Olzhas Bektenov checks hydraulic structures condition considering forecasts of second flood wave in West regions 11.04.2024, 17:1747911Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka Intend to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation 11.04.2024, 18:19One of China's leading companies plans to implement pipe and fitting production projects in Kazakhstan44671One of China's leading companies plans to implement pipe and fitting production projects in Kazakhstan 12.04.2024, 17:2540436Head of State Tokayev chairs republican flood control headquarters meeting 20.03.2024, 20:52112206Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet109466Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 25.03.2024, 20:1993801Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 25.03.2024, 18:2693611Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan 25.03.2024, 11:1692006Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana