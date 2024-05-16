Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with CA amounts to $1.4bln in Jan-Mar 2024

Tell a friend

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with Central Asian countries amounted to $1.4 billion from January through March 2024, Trend reports.





The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure is 17.6 percent lower year-on-year ($1.7 billion in January-March 2023).





In the structure of trade turnover, exports to Central Asian countries reached $528.9 million from January through March 2024, which is 19.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($657.4 million in January-March 2023).





At the same time, imports from Central Asian countries amounted to $954.9 million. This indicator shows a 13.1 percent decrease year-on-year ($1.1 billion in January-March 2023).





Uzbekistan traded the most with Kazakhstan among Central Asian countries during this period-$937.7 million. Turkmenistan ($235.2 million) ranks second, followed by Kyrgyzstan ($158.2 million) and Tajikistan ($152.5 million).





Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume amounted to $15.8 billion from January through March 2024. This is 6.2 percent more year-on-year ($14.8 billion in January-March 2023).





The country's exports reached $6.3 billion from January through March 2024, while imports amounted to $9.4 billion.





The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $2.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($937.7 million).