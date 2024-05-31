This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold
Olzhas Bektenov: Rates in new Tax Code to be linked to complexity of products. Higher redistribution, lower rate
In the draft of the new Tax Code, tax rates will be determined depending on the complexity of production output. If the enterprise will produce products of high conversion, the tax rates are lower, and if they produce raw materials, the tax rate is correspondingly higher. This important measure will contribute to the development of production," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year
Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years
If they increase the norms, we will be able to double till the land and improve the soil," he said.
This year 35 billion tenge is allocated for subsidies for fertilisers in the country, we plan to contribute about 1.5 million tonnes, for this purpose we will increase the volume of subsidies already this year. We plan to increase the volume to 3.2 million tonnes in the next few years. You also have the opportunity to get fertilisers this year, you need to apply," he said.
I wanted to take a combine harvester for harvesting John Deere on credit for 140 million tenge, and I was told that at 6% as before will not be given, but only at 15%, because there are no more subsidies. Is this true?" he asked.
We have allocated 376 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel at a reduced price for this year's sowing campaign. At first 340 thousand, and after clarifying the needs we increased it by another 36 thousand tonnes. Now we allocate 580 billion tenge at 5% per annum for farmers for spring field work. Submit applications, take money for development," Serik Zhumangarin addressed to cotton growers.
Olzhas Bektenov and Tobias Bartz, head of German company Rhenus Group, discuss cooperation in logistics and transport sector
The Government of Kazakhstan intends to maximise the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favourable conditions for business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Glasman: non-reimbursable incentives allow businesses to grow
Last year we created more than 41 thousand units of products," says Anvar Khilazhev, director of GLASMAN. - The main problem is raw materials: we import them from Turkey, China and European countries. Threads - from Germany and England, fabrics - from Europe. The light industry sector is experiencing a shortage of personnel, so we are raising workers ourselves, training them in Germany".
Our equipment automatically cuts the blanks - manual cutting of fabric is a thing of the past. And although thanks to technology the possibility of errors is minimized, after cutting the fabric is still checked by a controller," said A. Khilazhev.
We applied to QazIndustry for the service of reimbursement of part of our costs, which were directed to the automation of technological processes, - continues the head of the company. - And we were supported. I believe that gratuitous measures of state stimulation are a tool that allows enterprises to develop. An entrepreneur reimburses a part of his expenses, which can be used for further modernization. This accelerates the development of the business. Domestic business needs to be helped, because it is a domestic value and taxes".
Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grows by 14%
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with US grows in 1Q2024
DBK to finance agribusiness projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge
