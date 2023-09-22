21.09.2023, 17:10 2591

Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List

Images | Kazakh MFA
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.09.2023, 19:04 5701

This Is The World’s Largest Indoor Marine Science Park, And It Looks Like An Alien Spaceship

Images | t.me/truekpru
This marine scientific park is unique due to its cutting-edge architecture as well as its enormous size, which makes it the largest indoor marine science park in the entire world. The park is separated into 10 themed zones that guarantee a distinctive and immersive experience for guests. It houses a spectacular collection of over 100,000 marine animals from about 300 different species and a broad range of living coral comprising 100 different sorts.


The building of the Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park took slightly more than five years, and it was initially scheduled to open its doors in 2021. The park, which has a total length of around 650 meters and a vast area of nearly 400,000 square meters, can accommodate more than 50,000 guests daily.
 

15.09.2023, 19:45 16631

Intl Berkutchi Tournament held in Astana

Images | Akimat of Astana
Eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the International Berkutchi Tournament.

The first place in the competition among hawks was taken by Tolemurzy Pan from Turkestan. His bird nicknamed Tuigun was named the best.


The hawk nicknamed Kokzhendet owned by Ayan Seitzhan from Almaty region took the 2nd place, and Aksengir trained by Arman Koshkarov from Atyrau region won the 3rd prize.

These competitions are preparations for the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan next year.
 

12.09.2023, 10:49 32486

Death toll from Morocco earthquake exceeds 2,000

Images | Xinhua
Moroccan rescuers at the site of the destruction are sorting through the rubble in search of victims.
 

11.09.2023, 11:27 36731

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland

Images | t.me/ptrkkz


 

09.09.2023, 11:14 32281

Pilots of National Security Committee, Border Service and Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan conducted tactical exercises

Images | NSC
The Aviation Service of the National Security Committee, together with border guards and rescuers, conducted tactical flight exercises in two regions at once - in Almaty and Mangystau regions.
 

08.09.2023, 02:28 50401

Official visit of the President of Albania Bayram Begay to Kazakhstan

Images | Akorda
 

08.09.2023, 02:24 50401

National team of Kazakhstan lost to Finland

Images | instagram/kff_team
 

08.09.2023, 02:23 56806

President Tokayev visits strategic command and staff military exercises "Batyl Toitarys - 2023"

Images | Akorda

 

