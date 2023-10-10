09.10.2023, 12:34 1876
Asian Games 2023: Final medal table
More than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China from 23 September to 8 October.
09.10.2023, 13:28 71
Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Baiga Championship
Images | Press service of Almaty akim/Ayan Nesipbekov
The final of the Kazakhstan Baiga Championship with a prize fund of 82.5 million tenge was held in Almaty. Riders from all over the country demonstrated their skill in horse handling. The winners received well-deserved awards and prizes, and the audience enjoyed exciting competitions and beautiful performances.
29.09.2023, 10:43 19916
Kazakh journalists visits Tyumen region
Images | Kazakhstan Today
Journalists and bloggers from Kazakhstan were able to see the main features of Tyumen and the Tyumen region during a press tour organized within the framework of humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
21.09.2023, 17:10 37061
Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List
Images | Kazakh MFA
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
19.09.2023, 19:04 40206
This Is The World’s Largest Indoor Marine Science Park, And It Looks Like An Alien Spaceship
Images | t.me/truekpru
This marine scientific park is unique due to its cutting-edge architecture as well as its enormous size, which makes it the largest indoor marine science park in the entire world. The park is separated into 10 themed zones that guarantee a distinctive and immersive experience for guests. It houses a spectacular collection of over 100,000 marine animals from about 300 different species and a broad range of living coral comprising 100 different sorts.
The building of the Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park took slightly more than five years, and it was initially scheduled to open its doors in 2021. The park, which has a total length of around 650 meters and a vast area of nearly 400,000 square meters, can accommodate more than 50,000 guests daily.
15.09.2023, 19:45 51136
Intl Berkutchi Tournament held in Astana
Images | Akimat of Astana
Eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the International Berkutchi Tournament.
The first place in the competition among hawks was taken by Tolemurzy Pan from Turkestan. His bird nicknamed Tuigun was named the best.
The hawk nicknamed Kokzhendet owned by Ayan Seitzhan from Almaty region took the 2nd place, and Aksengir trained by Arman Koshkarov from Atyrau region won the 3rd prize.
These competitions are preparations for the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan next year.
12.09.2023, 10:49 67196
Death toll from Morocco earthquake exceeds 2,000
Images | Xinhua
Moroccan rescuers at the site of the destruction are sorting through the rubble in search of victims.
11.09.2023, 11:27 71236
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
09.09.2023, 11:14 66786
Pilots of National Security Committee, Border Service and Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan conducted tactical exercises
Images | NSC
The Aviation Service of the National Security Committee, together with border guards and rescuers, conducted tactical flight exercises in two regions at once - in Almaty and Mangystau regions.
