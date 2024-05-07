05.05.2024, 02:29 2056
Easter holiday service was held in Almaty
06.05.2024, 11:09 2251
Death toll hits 75 from southern Brazil floods
Images | Claudia Martini/Xinhua
At least 75 people have died from severe storms that inundated large swaths of south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state since April 29, the Civil Defense agency said in its latest report released Sunday, Xinhua reports.
Another 155 people have been injured with 103 still missing, while 107,600 people have been evacuated to safety in 334 of the state's 496 cities.
The state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, has been ravaged by record downpours that have devastated numerous towns and lead to unprecedented flooding in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks.
According to the Civil Defense agency, some 780,000 residents have been affected by flooding, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes by boats or climb onto rooftops in hope of being rescued by helicopters.
Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite described the situation in his state as a "war scene."
18.04.2024, 08:46 37236
Olympic flame for Paris 2024 Summer Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Images | Xinhua/Li Jing
The Olympic flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece on Tuesday during a traditional ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a concave mirror due to cloudy skies before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology.
Approximately 600 torchbearers will carry the Olympic flame over some 5,000km across Greece, passing through dozens of cities and archaeological sites, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee.
The flame will be handed over to the Paris 2024 organizers on April 26 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896.
The following day, it will board Belem, a French three-masted vessel that was launched in 1896, on Piraeus port.
05.04.2024, 09:21 62081
2024 floods in Kazakhstan became the largest for 30 years
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Due to floods in several cities and regions of the country, a state of emergency has been declared. In the Aktobe and Almaty regions, dams burst.
In the Aktobe region, the risk of flooding remains. Most of the rivers have flood peaks. In the region, 792 houses remain flooded. A state of emergency has been declared in 5 districts: Kobda, Mugalzhar, Temir, Aiteke bi, Uil, as well as in Aktobe. 8,978 people were evacuated. For 3 days, the commission received 1623 applications for compensation for material losses.
In total, more than 1,300 houses remain in the flood zone in Kazakhstan. In connection with the floods, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an operational meeting in connection with the emergency situation that arose due to floods in a number of regions of the country. The head of state sharply criticized the actions of the government and akims, calling it negligence and unprofessionalism.
He apologized and assured that all the victims would be provided with financial assistance.
For 30 years, Kazakhstan’s authorities have not learned to prepare for floods.
23.03.2024, 23:35 88276
Death Toll Rises to 133 in Moscow Concert Hall Attack
Images | russian.news.cn
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers, RT reports.
The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.
21.03.2024, 23:41 91811
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Images | Akorda
15.03.2024, 22:50 104266
Tokayev Outlines Values Shaping Kazakh Identity At National Kurultai
Images | Akorda
07.03.2024, 22:40 122741
Tokayev congratulates women of Kazakhstan on spring holiday
Images | Akorda
07.03.2024, 19:03 122541
March 8th Celebration With Animals
Images | Depositphotos
