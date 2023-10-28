President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
25.10.2023, 07:46 5221
Kazakh Citizens Celebrate Republic Day By Proudly Displaying National Flag
Akimat of Astana
On October 22, the campaign "Menin Elim – Menin Tuym" was launched in our country, aimed at strengthening patriotism. As part of the campaign, the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hung on social facilities and on the balconies of apartment buildings.
09.10.2023, 13:28 38626
Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Baiga Championship
Press service of Almaty akim/Ayan Nesipbekov
The final of the Kazakhstan Baiga Championship with a prize fund of 82.5 million tenge was held in Almaty. Riders from all over the country demonstrated their skill in horse handling. The winners received well-deserved awards and prizes, and the audience enjoyed exciting competitions and beautiful performances.
09.10.2023, 12:34 40441
Asian Games 2023: Final medal table
More than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China from 23 September to 8 October.
29.09.2023, 10:43 58481
Kazakh journalists visits Tyumen region
Kazakhstan Today
Journalists and bloggers from Kazakhstan were able to see the main features of Tyumen and the Tyumen region during a press tour organized within the framework of humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
21.09.2023, 17:10 75626
Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List
Kazakh MFA
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
19.09.2023, 19:04 78771
This Is The World’s Largest Indoor Marine Science Park, And It Looks Like An Alien Spaceship
t.me/truekpru
This marine scientific park is unique due to its cutting-edge architecture as well as its enormous size, which makes it the largest indoor marine science park in the entire world. The park is separated into 10 themed zones that guarantee a distinctive and immersive experience for guests. It houses a spectacular collection of over 100,000 marine animals from about 300 different species and a broad range of living coral comprising 100 different sorts.
The building of the Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park took slightly more than five years, and it was initially scheduled to open its doors in 2021. The park, which has a total length of around 650 meters and a vast area of nearly 400,000 square meters, can accommodate more than 50,000 guests daily.
15.09.2023, 19:45 89701
Intl Berkutchi Tournament held in Astana
Akimat of Astana
Eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the International Berkutchi Tournament.
The first place in the competition among hawks was taken by Tolemurzy Pan from Turkestan. His bird nicknamed Tuigun was named the best.
The hawk nicknamed Kokzhendet owned by Ayan Seitzhan from Almaty region took the 2nd place, and Aksengir trained by Arman Koshkarov from Atyrau region won the 3rd prize.
These competitions are preparations for the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan next year.
12.09.2023, 10:49 105556
Death toll from Morocco earthquake exceeds 2,000
Xinhua
Moroccan rescuers at the site of the destruction are sorting through the rubble in search of victims.
11.09.2023, 11:27 108516
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
t.me/ptrkkz
