08.08.2024
Largest family in Kazakhstan has had its 19th child
7152.kz
In Petropavlovsk, the 19th child was born into the largest and most famous family of the Kultyshevs throughout the country. On August 6, a girl was born weighing 4,250 grams and 56 centimeters tall, reports Qazaqstan Media.
Now Pavel and Tatyana Kultyshev have 10 boys and 9 girls.
relevant news
07.08.2024
Dogs hit the waves in surfing championships
surfdogchampionships.com
The World Dog Surfing Championship was held in the USA.
In total, 20 dogs of different breeds and sizes participated in the competition, and more than ten thousand watched them. Labrador Cacao from Brazil took gold this year.
26.07.2024
2024 Paris: Inside the Olympic Village
Sali Sabirov/ NOC
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.
The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.
12.07.2024
Beautiful Powerful Lightning Over Almaty
instagram/dots_foto
28.06.2024
Live Frame: Nature's Best Photography
BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography/Jaime Rojo
The results of the BigPicture Award 2024 have been summed up.
The results of the international photo contest BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography 2024, dedicated to nature and the world around us, have been published. The California Academy of Sciences selected this year's main images from participants from almost 70 countries around the world. The Grand Prix was won by Jaime Rojo, who captured the "Forest of Monarchs".
07.06.2024
China's Chang'e-6 probe sends back images from the far side of the moon
russian.news.cn
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon, CGTN reports.
An image of the probe's lander and ascender was taken by a movable camera brought to the moon by the probe.
The images include those of the surface of the landing area taken by the camera during the landing process, as well as pictures of the landing site captured by the panoramic camera.
The image data was transmitted back to Earth through the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and the images were processed and obtained by the ground application system.
31.05.2024
Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport
Akorda
17.05.2024
Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev
instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account.
A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the "seven treasures," Dimash posted on his Instagram page.
14.05.2024
First Kazakh woman conquers Everest
Kazakh Everest Team
The Kazakh Everest Team which includes major Maksut Zhumayev, instructor of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and Anar Burasheva, climber and sky runner, conquered Mount Everest (8,848 meters).
