03.02.2023, 22:52 2461

Over 200 people evacuated from flood-hit areas of Turkistan region

Images | MES RK

 

23.01.2023, 12:05 24941

China celebrates the New Year

Images | russian.news.cn
Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.

This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.
 

22.01.2023, 10:41 25241

Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region

Images | Akorda

 

17.01.2023, 12:48 40451

Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE

Images | Akorda

 

12.01.2023, 19:09 50396

Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky

Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
 

06.01.2023, 23:55 65326

Bad weather in Kazakhstan

Images | MES RK

 

31.12.2022, 13:27 83446

New Year's mood

Images | 35photo.pro

 

30.12.2022, 13:56 86416

New Year with animals

Images | adonius.club

 

23.12.2022, 15:42 104391

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1

 

