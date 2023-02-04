03.02.2023, 22:52 2461
Over 200 people evacuated from flood-hit areas of Turkistan region
Images | MES RK
relevant news
23.01.2023, 12:05 24941
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.
This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.
22.01.2023, 10:41 25241
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
17.01.2023, 12:48 40451
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
12.01.2023, 19:09 50396
Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
06.01.2023, 23:55 65326
Bad weather in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
31.12.2022, 13:27 83446
New Year's mood
Images | 35photo.pro
30.12.2022, 13:56 86416
New Year with animals
Images | adonius.club
23.12.2022, 15:42 104391
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
