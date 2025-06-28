6 companies interested in saiga meat processing in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, announced today a proposal to hold parliamentary hearings on artificial intelligence together with the government this fall, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Speaking at today’s session of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber Majilis, deputy Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva urged accelerated growth of the AI industry, saying that the Head of State attaches priority importance to AI development.





Highlighting the importance of comprehensive public preparedness for AI development, Smyshlyayeva said that the government have been implementing measures aimed at building necessary infrastructure, training personnel and expanding technology parks. However, the work on a regulatory framework for AI lacks attention, she warned.





Smyshlyayeva recalled that the Majilis adopted the draft law on AI in the first reading and seeks to finalize it before this fall. According to her, this basic law is just the start of much more comprehensive work taking into account the characteristics of each sector.





The Majilis deputy pointed to a number of issues related to AI, which are yet to be resolved. Smyshlyayeva said that the status of the Concept for the AI development, the country adopted last year, has no any real influence over government planning. She added that the country lacks a systemic approach to changes in legal, administrative and procedural systems, as there are no mechanisms for digital evidence and digital forensics in investigating offences with the use of AI.





Today, sectors such as education and healthcare require special ethical standards for AI, said Smyshlyayeva, pointing to the shortage of specialists with relevant skills, as the country continues to hire consultants from international corporations.





Smyshlyayeva also highlighted a risk of increased regulation and unused potential of regulatory sandboxes in the field of AI.





All the rules of the game are applied to local companies, she said, expressing concern that "many transnational players bypass local requirements, posing security threats, increasing dependence on foreign solutions and weakening the competitiveness of the domestic sector".





To this end, the country mulls introducing a mandatory assessment of digital maturity of economic sectors or a national preparedness index with mandatory regulatory audits before the widespread use of AI.





In turn, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov expressed his full support for the proposals voiced and stressed the relevance of the issue.





Highlighting the importance of adopting and enforcing the relevant law, Koshanov announced a proposal to hold parliamentary hearings on artificial intelligence together with the government this fall with international and domestic experts and specialists involved.