Kazakh Senate Speaker to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican
Volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons - Ministry of Transport
The main factor ensuring the efficiency of highways is digital solutions. Following the instruction of the Head of State, digital road passports are being developed within the e-Joldar framework. This will allow the future implementation of unmanned vehicles," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
At the moment, there are more than 250 information systems in the railway sector. An important aspect for the sector is the implementation of digital transformation and the formation of a target IT architecture considering international experience," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
Government Reviews Measures for the Development and Digitalization of the Transport and Transit Sector
The Head of State has set the strategic objective of transforming Kazakhstan into a key transport hub in the Eurasian space. Systemic measures are being implemented to achieve this. The capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been increased, tariff policies with foreign partners have been synchronized and cargo delivery times have been reduced. Modernization of the road infrastructure continues, with an emphasis on transit and international corridors. Growth in container transportation has been recorded. On the Kazakhstan-China border, the Smart Customs project is being implemented with unmanned transportation and a unified electronic declaration," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, modernization of state border crossing points will be completed in December. Five crossing points will be launched shortly. As a result, all external border checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet international standards and ensure faster cargo processing," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to three countries
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
Volunteerism has become vibrant part of public life in Kazakhstan - President
It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
Tokayev Holds Talks with President of the European Council António Costa
We place particular emphasis to your visit. It stands as yet another indication of our mutual readiness to expand the all-round Kazakhstan - EU cooperation even further. Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy robust and meaningful partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and developing across many areas of mutual interest. In this context, I commend the outcomes of the EU - Kazakhstan Cooperation Council held few days ago in Brussels," - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Over the past ten years, the European Union has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan has emerged as a key element of our economic security as the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium. It is clear that we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relationship and expanding our economic ties," - said the President of the European Council.
President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family
