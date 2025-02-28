Kazakhstan’s 2,400 subordinate agencies to join Unified Personnel Service information system this year

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbay, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the activity of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs in 2024 as well as the plans for the upcoming period.





Zhazykbay spoke about automating and digitalizing HR processes, the outcomes of upscaling the integrated information system eQyzmet, allowing to form a base of potential candidates in accordance with qualification requirements for different specialties and functional areas.





The Head of State was informed about the introduction of the digital functionality Personnel Selection, enabling to form a rating of candidates for senior positions based on their electronic personal files.





Tokayev also familiarized with the results of the implementation of his tasks aimed at automating personnel activities of the organizations that receive financing from the state budget.





According to Zhazykbay, 19 subordinate organizations and eight state agencies have so far been connected to the information system Unified Personnel Service, with around 2,400 subordinate organizations and 47 state agencies with nearly 500,000 employees are to be connected this year.





President Tokayev was also briefed about the measures aimed at attracting qualified specialists and talented youth to civil service, reducing bureaucracy. Special attention was placed to the results of a digital monitoring of the observation of the rights of service recipients, exchanges of advanced experiences in personnel management and internships for civil servants abroad.





In conclusion, the President gave a number of tasks relating to the work on the draft law on civil service and realization of the 2024/29 Civil Service Development Concept. The need for further implementation of the latest HR tools in the civil service system to increase the efficiency of the machinery of government was highlighted.





