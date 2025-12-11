10.12.2025, 15:55 17681
Kazakhstan to suspend creation of new info systems by government agencies outside QazTech platform
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday issued an order regarding some digitalization matters in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The order introduces a moratorium on creation of new information systems by government agencies and quasi-sector subjects outside the QazTech information-communication platform of e-government starting January 1, 2026.
In case the creation of information system on the QazTech platform faces technical faults, the Government must ensure every individual case is submitted for review by the President’s Commission on digitalization implementation, reads the order.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.12.2025, 17:00 18266
Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol on Water and Health
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed today the law ratifying the Protocol on Water and Health (PWH) to the 1992 UNECE Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Protocol was adopted on June 17, 1999, in London. Its goal is to protect human health and well-being through the rational management of water resources and prevention of water-related diseases. Kazakhstan’s accession to the Protocol will enable the country to adopt global best practices in water safety and public health. The country will also gain access to modern technologies and expertise in the purification and delivery of safe drinking water, the treatment and reuse of wastewater, as well as participate in the development of joint monitoring and early warning systems, and emergency response plans.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.12.2025, 16:20 18006
Zhanassova named Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Assel Zhanassova has been appointed Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
By the President’s decree, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office. She has been relieved of her previous position," a statement reads.
Assel Zhanassova was born on July 8, 1987, in Almaty. In 2010, she graduated from the University of Cambridge under the international scholarship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Bolashak" in the field of computer science, and in 2014 she completed her master’s studies at the University of Cambridge and Lomonosov Moscow State University under the "Executive Management" program. Since June 8, 2025 - Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2025, 20:32 32991
Kazakh Senate Speaker to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican
Tell a friend
Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev will pay a working visit to the Vatican and hold meetings with senior officials of the Roman Curia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The visit is scheduled for December 10. As part of the program, the Senate Speaker will take part in an audience with Pope Leo XIV and join a thematic roundtable on interfaith dialogue.
Maulen Ashimbayev will also meet with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and lay flowers at the tomb of Pope Francis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2025, 16:18 33641
Volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons - Ministry of Transport
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev reported at the Government session on the ongoing work to develop the country’s transport and logistics potential, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that as of today, the transport sector has become one of the drivers of economic growth. Over the first 10 months of the current year, there has been positive dynamics in key indicators. The volume of transport services increased by 20.7%. Investments in fixed capital rose by 18.4%. The volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons, with a growth rate of 5%.
It was noted that construction and repair works this year covered 13,000 km of highways. 93% of national roads are in standard technical condition.
Work is underway to modernize checkpoints on the internal border. By the end of 2027, it is planned to complete 37 checkpoints.
The main factor ensuring the efficiency of highways is digital solutions. Following the instruction of the Head of State, digital road passports are being developed within the e-Joldar framework. This will allow the future implementation of unmanned vehicles," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
The Minister added that annual road diagnostics are carried out using artificial intelligence technologies.
The installation of automated measurement stations (up to 220 units) continues to preserve road quality. To reduce the burden on the budget, toll sections are being gradually introduced on national roads. On toll roads, the KazToll system has enabled collections amounting to 79 billion tenge.
According to the ministry, the volume of freight transport by road reached 288 million tons, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous reporting period.
Automated measurement stations increased the detection of violations and budget revenues tenfold.
As a result of integration with the General Prosecutor’s Office, more than 10,000 orders for mandatory fine payments were issued in the first five months of this year.
Cargo transportation by road is carried out with 42 countries. Last year, with China and Uzbekistan, foreign paper permit forms were converted into electronic format.
Also, based on the results of the first 10 months of this year, 13.1 million passengers were transported by air, which is 6.5% more than in the same period last year. The main digital tool for transporting air freight is the e-Freight system. Today, all airports and airlines in the country use the system. This complies with the international IATA standard.
Currently, government agencies are working on integration for import and export customs declarations, phytosanitary and veterinary control. This work enables full automation of business processes.
The Minister of Transport also reported that freight transportation by rail continues to grow. The volume of rail freight over the first 10 months of this year amounted to 380.3 million tons, with a growth rate of 7.9% compared to the same period last year.
Digitalization initiatives in the sector, such as the Digital Trade Corridor, are aimed at increasing transit cargo flows. Electronic declaration and the provision of services through the "Single Window" help eliminate barriers and enhance the confidence of international carriers.
At the moment, there are more than 250 information systems in the railway sector. An important aspect for the sector is the implementation of digital transformation and the formation of a target IT architecture considering international experience," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the Smart Cargo platform was launched in October of this year. The platform integrates services of government agencies. Integration with 30 government services has been completed. As part of the platform’s development, integration with 47 additional services from the public and private sectors is planned.
Today, it is possible to track the location of cargo, and AI-based assistants have been created. Additional state services can be obtained. Work continues on implementing the "Green Corridor," which will provide automatic issuance of a transit declaration for crossing the border.
The results of digital transformation in the sector are expected to increase highway capacity by 20%. Processing times at road checkpoints will be around 10 minutes. The introduction of artificial intelligence technology will reduce the time required to create and plan trains sixfold, and reduce cargo processing times at airports to one hour.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2025, 15:40 33861
Government Reviews Measures for the Development and Digitalization of the Transport and Transit Sector
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing and digitalizing the transport and transit sector was reviewed. Reports were delivered by Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin, Chairman of the Board of "National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Talgat Aldybergenov and Chairman of the Board of "National Company KazAvtoZhol" Darhan Imanashev, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, 13,000 kilometers of highways have been covered by construction and repair works this year. Road carriers transported 288 million tons of cargo (+1.7%), while passenger traffic reached 1.5 billion people (+12.2%). Automation of transport control and the introduction of electronic accompanying documents are ongoing. In aviation, 139.6 thousand tons of cargo were processed and 13.1 million passengers were transported. Rail freight volumes amounted to 380.3 million tons (+7.9%), with 16.4 million passengers transported.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the Head of State has set the objective of turning Kazakhstan into a key transport hub of Eurasia.
The Head of State has set the strategic objective of transforming Kazakhstan into a key transport hub in the Eurasian space. Systemic measures are being implemented to achieve this. The capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been increased, tariff policies with foreign partners have been synchronized and cargo delivery times have been reduced. Modernization of the road infrastructure continues, with an emphasis on transit and international corridors. Growth in container transportation has been recorded. On the Kazakhstan-China border, the Smart Customs project is being implemented with unmanned transportation and a unified electronic declaration," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
As a result of the measures implemented, transit cargo volumes through Kazakhstan exceeded 29 million tons in the first ten months of the current year.
At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that amid growing competition for transit flows, it is essential to actively strengthen the potential of the transport and logistics system, particularly through accelerated digitalization of processes along international corridors and border checkpoints.
One of the key directions under the implementation of the President’s Address is the introduction of end-to-end digital solutions, including the Smart Cargo ecosystem for online cargo monitoring and interoperability between government and private platforms. However, some services remain unconnected. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with relevant state bodies, to complete full integration of all services and information systems by 1 April 2026.
To further develop the transport and transit sector, the establishment of aviation hubs was highlighted as a priority identified by the Head of State at a recent meeting. In this regard, the Government is working to expand the geography of flights, attract new international air carriers, and increase passenger and cargo flows through the country’s airports. Modernization of airport infrastructure, renewal of special equipment and digitalization of passenger and airline services are underway. All of this will help transform Kazakhstan’s airports into competitive regional hubs.
Olzhas Bektenov also emphasized the need to develop an information and analytical transport database system. A unified data repository and modules for cargo movement monitoring have already been launched, but the system’s monolithic architecture complicates integration and the introduction of innovations. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, to transition to a modular and scalable architecture with open interfaces and to gradually introduce artificial intelligence tools for forecasting and flow management.
The Prime Minister also issued a number of instructions across various areas of the transport and transit sector.
In particular, to ensure the quality of highway infrastructure, digital monitoring of project implementation must be ensured; regional administrations must complete full passportization of local roads by 1 July 2026 and accelerate the installation of automated measurement stations. The newly launched E-zholdar system must become the primary tool for tracking the condition of roads and monitoring project execution.
To accelerate the transition to electronic document circulation in air cargo transportation, the Ministries of Transport, Finance and Agriculture must complete integration with the e-Freight system by 1 March 2026 to automate data exchange on customs, veterinary and phytosanitary documents.
In the railway sector, the Ministry of Transport, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and other relevant state bodies, will continue implementing end-to-end digital solutions and will, within one month, develop measures to reduce processing times for cargo at border and hub stations.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, modernization of state border crossing points will be completed in December. Five crossing points will be launched shortly. As a result, all external border checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet international standards and ensure faster cargo processing," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Transport and KazAvtoZhol to accelerate the pace of construction and strictly observe deadlines on the internal network. This issue remains under the personal supervision of the Prime Minister.
Additionally, the ministry and the company, together with regional administrations, must ensure comfortable conditions for citizens and carriers while actively attracting private investment.
Overall coordination and oversight of this work have been assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2025, 12:32 33406
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to three countries
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed decree to appoint new ambassadors to the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kairat Abdrakhmanov has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic. He was relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Akan Rakhmetullin has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Roman Vassilenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been appointed as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Bakyt Dyussenbayev has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.12.2025, 19:51 45206
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday inked the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.
To note, 76 amendments were introduced by the Senators to the draft republican budget.
According to the law on general purpose transfers for 2026/28, the forecasted revenues of local budgets are as follows: 10.7 trillion tenge in 2026; 12.1 trillion tenge in 2027; and 13.3 trillion tenge in 2028.
Expenditures are projected at 14.9 trillion, 17.3 trillion, and 18.7 trillion tenge, respectively.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.12.2025, 12:50 38706
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the course of preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21 in Saint Petersburg.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.12.2025, 18:21Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10131256Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121816Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120751New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120711Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291331Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277186Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216931Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177431Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 14.11.2025, 21:03Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing170576Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing