Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





During the meeting, Koshanov stated that deputies’ activities are focused on timely and quality legislative support for the president’s address and directives on the country’s development.





In his remarks, the Majilis speaker said that 12 laws have been adopted and submitted to the Senate, with 77 draft laws under consideration. The Construction, Digital Codes as well as the law on banking activities are set to be passed by the yearend. Work is ongoing on draft laws on elections, consumer rights protection, crime prevention, added Koshanov.





Deputies launched initiatives, introducing amendments to the law on local government and self-government, draft laws aimed at supporting and promoting creative industries, developing knowledge-intensive regions, protecting historical-cultural heritage sites, and providing state support for horticultural societies.





According to Chairman Koshanov, the law-making process is being carried out openly with the engagement of the society, expert society and media. All factions of political parties actively make their suggestions considering requests of their electorate, with the most significant draft laws being discussed at Public Chamber meetings.