The Government considered measures to improve road safety

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring road and pedestrian safety was considered as part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions. Reports were heard from Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha and the akims of Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions, primeminister.kz reports.









According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the beginning of the year the number of road accidents has increased by 42%, and the number of injured by 52%. At the same time, a 2% decrease in fatalities is noted. To improve the situation on the roads, the ministry proposes introducing licensing of driving schools, strengthening measures against illegal carriers, and developing road infrastructure. In particular, the construction of roads with four or more lanes is required, as well as an increase in pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, lighting, and the expansion of video surveillance systems.





The Prime Minister noted that in his Address, the Head of State named road safety as a problem directly affecting the lives and health of our citizens.





Despite the measures being taken, we do not have a stable reduction in accidents and road fatalities. In many ways, this situation is related to the low discipline of drivers and pedestrians and the imperfection of road infrastructure. Many accidents could have been avoided. For example, pedestrians mainly die due to the lack of safe crossings, lighting, and sidewalks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Head of Government instructed regional akimats to promptly resolve issues related to dangerous road sections that regularly receive complaints from citizens. At the same time, despite the tightening of legislative measures, the low level of driving and pedestrian culture persists year after year. The number of drivers held accountable is increasing, but there is no improvement in the situation.





The Prime Minister drew attention to the lack of an effective mechanism for monitoring passenger transportation, both on city and intercity routes. Cases of transporting children on regional routes without accompaniment continue.





Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions in several areas. In terms of road infrastructure development, the Ministry of Transport was instructed to strengthen work on ensuring road safety during the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of highways. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, control must be ensured over strict compliance with standards during construction and repair. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a review of all problematic road sections and the adoption of measures. In addition, regional akimats were instructed to work with livestock owners regarding grazing near highways.





The Ministry of Digitalization was instructed to accelerate the pace of road coverage with stable connectivity. On a number of highways, unstable mobile communication persists, due to which in emergency situations victims are not always able to call for help.





Among the priority measures identified were increasing the number of cameras and hardware-software complexes for recording violations, the active use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and tightening responsibility for traffic violations by both drivers and pedestrians.





As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions regarding the need to strengthen control over the operation of electric mopeds and scooters, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to accelerate the promotion of the corresponding legislative amendments.





The Government also supported the proposals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.





The President sets the task of ensuring law and order, zero tolerance for violations, and the inevitability of punishment. It is necessary to take concrete measures in this direction, especially to reduce the level of road accidents. The proposals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs voiced today are supported. All government bodies and the public must be involved in their implementation," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The Prime Minister stressed that preserving the lives and health of citizens on the roads remains a priority in the activities of every government body and akimat.





Separately, the issue of the beginning of the heating season was considered at the session. The Head of Government noted that delays remain in a number of regions. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the akims of Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as the Abai and Ulytau regions, to take strict control over the completion of all repair work in order to start the heating season on time.