Anticorruption agency confirms qualification of embezzlement case of T3.9 billion of infectious diseases BI Group in Almaty

The Anticorruption Agency has confirmed the qualification of the case on embezzlement of T3.9 billion of the pre-fabricated modular infectious diseases hospital of the BI Group holding in Almaty, said the press service of the city department of the anti-corruption agency.
On January 16, the department initiated pre-trial investigation No. 217500131000008 under paragraph 2 of part 4 of Article 189 (misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted other people's property on an especially large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the fact of embezzlement of budgetary funds during the construction of a modular infectious diseases hospital for 280 beds to strengthen measures to reduce coronavirus infection. Currently, experts are conducting investigative actions are being carried out in accordance with Article 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at ensuring the completeness and comprehensiveness of the study of all the circumstances of the case," said the report.
Source: KazTAG
