20.02.2026
Kazakhstan Commemorates Al-Farabi at Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Headquarters
Saulekul Sailaukyzy, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco, met with Salim Al Malik, the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting served as a natural follow-up to the art exhibition entitled "The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi," held at ICESCO Headquarters from 2 to 4 February 2026. The exhibition was created by Zhanuzak Mussapir, a distinguished Kazakh artist, State Prize laureate, honored worker of culture, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. During the exhibition, as a tribute to the great thinker of the Islamic world, the artist donated to ICESCO a series of paintings depicting scenes from the life of Al-Farabi.
At the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to transfer the paintings to the Organization’s permanent collection. The works were solemnly installed at ICESCO’s Headquarters in Rabat, lending the premises a distinctive cultural ambiance and a unique aesthetic character.
The Director-General of ICESCO was also presented with a medal and an honorary certificate from the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the organization of the exhibition.
Both sides emphasized that the donation of the artworks symbolizes the shared Islamic heritage that unites peoples and reflects Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to promoting the legacy of the great philosopher on the international stage.
In addition, the parties exchanged views on current priorities in Kazakhstan-ICESCO cooperation and identified concrete areas for further collaboration in the fields of education, science, and culture.
19.02.2026
Students of the Capital's School Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted an excursion for students of 10-12 grades and members of the Diplomacy Club at the Canadian International School in Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, the students visited the Ministry's museum, where they learned about the history of the formation and development of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service , as well as the main directions of the country's foreign policy.
In addition to the excursion programme, employees of the Ministry's structural divisions delivered presentations for the students. During the lectures, diplomats spoke about the specifics of their work in relevant areas, Kazakhstan's key international initiatives and the peculiarities of diplomatic service.
Special attention was paid to the formation of civic responsibility, patriotism and commitment to national values, which corresponds to the goals of the unified education program "Adal Azamat", implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At the end of the meeting, the Ministry representatives answered questions from students who demonstrated keen interest in the professional activities of diplomats.
Following the visit, the school administration and students expressed their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its staff for the warm welcome, informative tour, and opportunity to receive detailed answers to their questions about diplomatic work.
Such events help to increase young people's interest in international relations, as well as the practical implementation of the tasks of the "Adal Azamat" program aimed at forming a responsible, educated and value-oriented generation of citizens of Kazakhstan.
18.02.2026
Global Coalition on Primary Health Care Discussed in Geneva at Kazakhstan’s Initiative
The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva convened a meeting of Permanent Representatives on the Global Coalition on Primary Health Care (PHC), bringing together ambassadors, senior diplomats, and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) for an informal exchange on advancing primary health care in today’s complex global environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhan, recalled the country’s longstanding leadership in primary health care, rooted in the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration and the 2018 Astana Declaration. He emphasized that, amid humanitarian emergencies, climate-related disasters, and widening inequalities, primary health care remains the most effective foundation for equitable and resilient health systems.
The Ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing the Global Coalition on PHC as a political platform for dialogue, partnership, and action, and expressed readiness to work with interested partners to ensure that primary health care remains central to global health discussions.
The program included interventions by WHO representatives Director of the Performance, Financing and Delivery Department Kalipso Chalkidou and Head of the Service Delivery PHC Unit Shams Syed followed by reflections from high-level representatives. Participants referenced the recent WHO Director-General’s report on primary health care, which recognized the Global Coalition on PHC as a mechanism to sustain political commitment and promote shared learning. Diplomats also exchanged views on future cooperation.
Kazakhstan launched the Global Coalition on PHC in 2023 as a voluntary, cross-regional political platform to promote high-level engagement on primary health care. The Coalition currently brings together 24 partners, including WHO, and continues to attract interest from additional countries.
17.02.2026
Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris
A conference dedicated to the geoeconomic opportunities and geopolitical challenges of Kazakhstan and Central Asia was held at the Senate of France. The event took place under the patronage of Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé and was organized by the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe (IPSE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
From the Kazakh side, participants included Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Gulsara Arystankulova, Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yevgenyi Bolgert, and CEO of Xander Group Iskander Akylbayev.
In their welcoming remarks, Ambassador Gulsara Arystankulova and Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic importance, its contribution to regional stability, and its role as an important partner of France and Europe in strengthening transport, energy, and economic connectivity between Europe and Asia. It was noted that amid the global transformation of international markets, deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan aligns with the long-term interests of France and the European Union.
Senator Bolgert reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy focused on constructive engagement with European and other countries. He noted that the adoption of a new Constitution would mark an important stage in the country’s further political development, creating additional conditions for sustainable socio-economic growth, enhancing investment attractiveness, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners based on trust and predictability.
Iskander Akylbayev highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), infrastructure modernization, and the strengthening of logistical connectivity. In his assessment, these efforts contribute to the diversification of supply chains, expanded access to strategic resources, and increased resilience of trade routes in the interests of European partners.
The two thematic sessions were moderated by Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe, and expert Pierre Maurin. French senators, members of parliament, and representatives of the expert community took part in the discussions. It was emphasized that Central Asia is entering a phase of strategic consolidation, with Kazakhstan occupying a system-forming position in the region and playing a key role in ensuring stability, economic integration, and transport connectivity.
At the conclusion of the conference, the participants reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between France, Kazakhstan, and the countries of Central Asia as an important element of a sustainable Eurasian space.
17.02.2026
Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit
A Kazakhstan delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union, Zhalgas Adilbayev, participated in the annual 39th Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in Addis Ababa on February 14-15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Summit was attended by delegations from 48 AU member states at the level of Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as leaders and representatives of international and regional organizations.
Distinguished guests and partners included the UN Secretary-General and several high-ranking representatives from observer states to the African Union.
The theme of the 39th Summit was announced as: "Ensuring Sustainable Water Supply and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." During the sessions, particular attention was paid to issues of water security, transboundary water resource management, financing for infrastructure projects in water and sanitation, and strengthening resilience to climate change and droughts across the continent.
The agenda also addressed the resolution of conflicts in various African countries, the advancement of AU institutional reforms, the continued implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and the expansion of Africa’s role in global governance, including the reform of the UN Security Council. Additionally, preparations for upcoming international forums involving African nations were discussed.
Following the Summit, relevant decisions and declarations were adopted, aimed at intensifying the collective efforts of member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically regarding access to clean water and sanitation.
On the sidelines of the summit, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Nakwipone; the Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga; the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, Asheber Gayo; the Director of a Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti; the Ministers of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of Ethiopia; and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ethiopia. During these meetings, views were exchanged on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collaboration within the framework of the UN and the AU.
16.02.2026
Draft of New Constitution Presented to Diplomatic Corps, International Institutions and Experts
At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a briefing on the outcomes of the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission was held for the diplomatic corps. Approximately 80 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan, as well as experts, attended the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The briefing was organized with the participation of Chairperson of the Commission and Head of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, and members of the Commission, including Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov, as well as Chairperson of the Republican Bar Association Madi Myrzagarayev.
During the meeting, members of the Commission presented the key novelties of the draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan, as well as the conceptual foundations of the reform initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The sovereignty, independence, unitary character and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain unchanged in the draft Constitution. Amendments to the Constitution will be introduced exclusively following a nationwide referendum. The republican referendum on 15 March 2026 will be a day of responsible choice for the people of Kazakhstan regarding the country’s future path of development," E.Azimova stated during the briefing.
The Constitution establishes a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Kurultai while simultaneously enshrining the legal basis for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens vested with the right of legislative initiative in the Kurultai. The procedure for its formation and activities will be defined by a separate constitutional law.
During the briefing, provisions of the draft Constitution concerning legal aspects of the Republic’s foreign policy were also explained.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that "the constitutional innovations comprehensively reflect our state’s commitment to the fundamental principles of international law and to national priorities under current conditions of transition to a new stage of development. The model of international cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan is based on the core principles of the UN Charter and the good-faith fulfillment of all assumed international obligations."
It was noted that international treaties remain part of the country’s legal system and are subject to mandatory implementation.
Following the meeting, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations noted the openness and transparency of the constitutional reform process in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
16.02.2026
Kazakhstan Participates in the "Busan City Diplomacy Network" Forum in Busan
Consul General of Kazakhstan in Busan, Aslan Askar, participated in the official "Busan City Diplomacy Network" forum. The event was organized by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Global City Foundation (BGCF). The forum was attended by heads of leading regional universities, members of the City Council, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the forum, the Korean side presented the new "RISE" (Regional Innovation System & Education) strategic program. This initiative is aimed at transforming Busan into a global hub through close integration between the municipal government, the academic community, and the business sector. Special emphasis was placed on the "talent diplomacy" initiative, designed to attract and support international specialists and students.
The Consul General informed the forum participants about the large-scale reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that in the context of global transformation, Kazakhstan prioritizes the modernization of the higher education and science systems.
In the framework of discussing interregional cooperation, the parties noted the importance of strengthening sister-city ties between Almaty and Busan. The Korean side highlighted Kazakhstan's key role in Central Asia and expressed interest in implementing joint projects. Specifically, a visit by the "Eurasian City Diplomacy Corps" delegation to Almaty is planned for August 2026 to conduct business consultations and expand inter-university contacts.
Following the meetings on the sidelines of the forum, an agreement was reached to launch the "Busan Global Internship" (Busan Youth in Action) program. Under this program, youth from Busan will have the opportunity for practical participation in the activities of diplomatic missions to strengthen humanitarian ties.
16.02.2026
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Israel in Special and Inclusive Education
At the invitation of the Israeli side, a group of specialists from Kazakhstan participated in the training program "Innovative Approaches to Special Education", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The program was implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Israel and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel based on the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Training of Children with Special Educational Needs, signed in November 2025 in Astana between the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministries of Regional Cooperation, Education, Foreign Affairs, and the Agency for International Development Cooperation of Israel.
The international course "Innovative Approaches to Special Education" was held in Haifa, Israel, at the Golda Meir International Training Center MASHAV - Carmel (MCTC). The training aimed to study modern innovative practices in special and inclusive education, implement effective teaching and support methods for children with special educational needs, and develop the professional competencies of education system specialists.
During the program, participants were acquainted with Israel’s advanced experience in inclusive education, visited educational institutions and specialized centers, and held meetings with experts and representatives of relevant government bodies.
On February 12, 2026, a ceremonial certificate awarding ceremony was held, confirming the successful completion of the course by all participants.
The course was organized at a high professional level by MASHAV, the Golda Meir International Training Center (MCTC), the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel, and the Ministry of Education of Israel. The program was notable for its practical orientation, substantive content, and high level of expert support.
The acquired knowledge and practical experience will contribute to the further development and improvement of the special and inclusive education system in Kazakhstan.
15.02.2026
India and Kazakhstan elevate AI cooperation to strategic level
India will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in New Delhi on February 19-20, 2026, opening new opportunities for cooperation with Kazakhstan in emerging technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Embassy of India.
Held under the theme "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness for All," the summit is expected to bring together heads of state and government, as well as leading representatives of the global AI ecosystem, to discuss ethical, inclusive and human-centric technological development.
According to the Embassy, Kazakhstan has introduced artificial intelligence into its higher education curriculum and continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem, including initiatives such as the Alem AI platform. India’s expanding AI policy framework, research capacity and dynamic innovation sector complement Kazakhstan’s efforts.
Bilateral cooperation is already developing under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which provides over 100 annual training slots for Kazakh professionals in priority sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
Healthcare collaboration also forms part of the partnership. India has provided Kazakhstan with the MISSO robotic surgical system and facilitated training for local medical specialists conducted by Indian experts.
