Kazakhstan Participates in the "Busan City Diplomacy Network" Forum in Busan

Images | gov.kz

Consul General of Kazakhstan in Busan, Aslan Askar, participated in the official "Busan City Diplomacy Network" forum. The event was organized by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Global City Foundation (BGCF). The forum was attended by heads of leading regional universities, members of the City Council, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the forum, the Korean side presented the new "RISE" (Regional Innovation System & Education) strategic program. This initiative is aimed at transforming Busan into a global hub through close integration between the municipal government, the academic community, and the business sector. Special emphasis was placed on the "talent diplomacy" initiative, designed to attract and support international specialists and students.





The Consul General informed the forum participants about the large-scale reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that in the context of global transformation, Kazakhstan prioritizes the modernization of the higher education and science systems.





In the framework of discussing interregional cooperation, the parties noted the importance of strengthening sister-city ties between Almaty and Busan. The Korean side highlighted Kazakhstan's key role in Central Asia and expressed interest in implementing joint projects. Specifically, a visit by the "Eurasian City Diplomacy Corps" delegation to Almaty is planned for August 2026 to conduct business consultations and expand inter-university contacts.





Following the meetings on the sidelines of the forum, an agreement was reached to launch the "Busan Global Internship" (Busan Youth in Action) program. Under this program, youth from Busan will have the opportunity for practical participation in the activities of diplomatic missions to strengthen humanitarian ties.