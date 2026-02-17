16.02.2026, 11:48 14736
Kazakhstan Participates in the "Busan City Diplomacy Network" Forum in Busan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Consul General of Kazakhstan in Busan, Aslan Askar, participated in the official "Busan City Diplomacy Network" forum. The event was organized by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Global City Foundation (BGCF). The forum was attended by heads of leading regional universities, members of the City Council, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the forum, the Korean side presented the new "RISE" (Regional Innovation System & Education) strategic program. This initiative is aimed at transforming Busan into a global hub through close integration between the municipal government, the academic community, and the business sector. Special emphasis was placed on the "talent diplomacy" initiative, designed to attract and support international specialists and students.
The Consul General informed the forum participants about the large-scale reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that in the context of global transformation, Kazakhstan prioritizes the modernization of the higher education and science systems.
In the framework of discussing interregional cooperation, the parties noted the importance of strengthening sister-city ties between Almaty and Busan. The Korean side highlighted Kazakhstan's key role in Central Asia and expressed interest in implementing joint projects. Specifically, a visit by the "Eurasian City Diplomacy Corps" delegation to Almaty is planned for August 2026 to conduct business consultations and expand inter-university contacts.
Following the meetings on the sidelines of the forum, an agreement was reached to launch the "Busan Global Internship" (Busan Youth in Action) program. Under this program, youth from Busan will have the opportunity for practical participation in the activities of diplomatic missions to strengthen humanitarian ties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.02.2026, 16:20 1556
Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A conference dedicated to the geoeconomic opportunities and geopolitical challenges of Kazakhstan and Central Asia was held at the Senate of France. The event took place under the patronage of Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé and was organized by the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe (IPSE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
From the Kazakh side, participants included Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Gulsara Arystankulova, Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yevgenyi Bolgert, and CEO of Xander Group Iskander Akylbayev.
In their welcoming remarks, Ambassador Gulsara Arystankulova and Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic importance, its contribution to regional stability, and its role as an important partner of France and Europe in strengthening transport, energy, and economic connectivity between Europe and Asia. It was noted that amid the global transformation of international markets, deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan aligns with the long-term interests of France and the European Union.
Senator Bolgert reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy focused on constructive engagement with European and other countries. He noted that the adoption of a new Constitution would mark an important stage in the country’s further political development, creating additional conditions for sustainable socio-economic growth, enhancing investment attractiveness, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners based on trust and predictability.
Iskander Akylbayev highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), infrastructure modernization, and the strengthening of logistical connectivity. In his assessment, these efforts contribute to the diversification of supply chains, expanded access to strategic resources, and increased resilience of trade routes in the interests of European partners.
The two thematic sessions were moderated by Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe, and expert Pierre Maurin. French senators, members of parliament, and representatives of the expert community took part in the discussions. It was emphasized that Central Asia is entering a phase of strategic consolidation, with Kazakhstan occupying a system-forming position in the region and playing a key role in ensuring stability, economic integration, and transport connectivity.
At the conclusion of the conference, the participants reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between France, Kazakhstan, and the countries of Central Asia as an important element of a sustainable Eurasian space.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 15:22 1871
Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstan delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union, Zhalgas Adilbayev, participated in the annual 39th Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in Addis Ababa on February 14-15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Summit was attended by delegations from 48 AU member states at the level of Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as leaders and representatives of international and regional organizations.
Distinguished guests and partners included the UN Secretary-General and several high-ranking representatives from observer states to the African Union.
The theme of the 39th Summit was announced as: "Ensuring Sustainable Water Supply and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." During the sessions, particular attention was paid to issues of water security, transboundary water resource management, financing for infrastructure projects in water and sanitation, and strengthening resilience to climate change and droughts across the continent.
The agenda also addressed the resolution of conflicts in various African countries, the advancement of AU institutional reforms, the continued implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and the expansion of Africa’s role in global governance, including the reform of the UN Security Council. Additionally, preparations for upcoming international forums involving African nations were discussed.
Following the Summit, relevant decisions and declarations were adopted, aimed at intensifying the collective efforts of member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically regarding access to clean water and sanitation.
On the sidelines of the summit, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Nakwipone; the Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga; the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, Asheber Gayo; the Director of a Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti; the Ministers of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of Ethiopia; and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ethiopia. During these meetings, views were exchanged on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collaboration within the framework of the UN and the AU.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2026, 19:12 14311
Draft of New Constitution Presented to Diplomatic Corps, International Institutions and Experts
Tell a friend
At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a briefing on the outcomes of the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission was held for the diplomatic corps. Approximately 80 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan, as well as experts, attended the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The briefing was organized with the participation of Chairperson of the Commission and Head of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, and members of the Commission, including Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov, as well as Chairperson of the Republican Bar Association Madi Myrzagarayev.
During the meeting, members of the Commission presented the key novelties of the draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan, as well as the conceptual foundations of the reform initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The sovereignty, independence, unitary character and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain unchanged in the draft Constitution. Amendments to the Constitution will be introduced exclusively following a nationwide referendum. The republican referendum on 15 March 2026 will be a day of responsible choice for the people of Kazakhstan regarding the country’s future path of development," E.Azimova stated during the briefing.
The Constitution establishes a balanced and accountable model of public authority, providing for a transition to a unicameral Kurultai while simultaneously enshrining the legal basis for the Halyk Kenesi as a representative body of citizens vested with the right of legislative initiative in the Kurultai. The procedure for its formation and activities will be defined by a separate constitutional law.
During the briefing, provisions of the draft Constitution concerning legal aspects of the Republic’s foreign policy were also explained.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that "the constitutional innovations comprehensively reflect our state’s commitment to the fundamental principles of international law and to national priorities under current conditions of transition to a new stage of development. The model of international cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan is based on the core principles of the UN Charter and the good-faith fulfillment of all assumed international obligations."
It was noted that international treaties remain part of the country’s legal system and are subject to mandatory implementation.
Following the meeting, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations noted the openness and transparency of the constitutional reform process in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2026, 09:27 15056
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Israel in Special and Inclusive Education
Tell a friend
At the invitation of the Israeli side, a group of specialists from Kazakhstan participated in the training program "Innovative Approaches to Special Education", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The program was implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Israel and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel based on the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Training of Children with Special Educational Needs, signed in November 2025 in Astana between the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministries of Regional Cooperation, Education, Foreign Affairs, and the Agency for International Development Cooperation of Israel.
The international course "Innovative Approaches to Special Education" was held in Haifa, Israel, at the Golda Meir International Training Center MASHAV - Carmel (MCTC). The training aimed to study modern innovative practices in special and inclusive education, implement effective teaching and support methods for children with special educational needs, and develop the professional competencies of education system specialists.
During the program, participants were acquainted with Israel’s advanced experience in inclusive education, visited educational institutions and specialized centers, and held meetings with experts and representatives of relevant government bodies.
On February 12, 2026, a ceremonial certificate awarding ceremony was held, confirming the successful completion of the course by all participants.
The course was organized at a high professional level by MASHAV, the Golda Meir International Training Center (MCTC), the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel, and the Ministry of Education of Israel. The program was notable for its practical orientation, substantive content, and high level of expert support.
The acquired knowledge and practical experience will contribute to the further development and improvement of the special and inclusive education system in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.02.2026, 20:31 30846
India and Kazakhstan elevate AI cooperation to strategic level
Tell a friend
India will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in New Delhi on February 19-20, 2026, opening new opportunities for cooperation with Kazakhstan in emerging technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Embassy of India.
Held under the theme "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness for All," the summit is expected to bring together heads of state and government, as well as leading representatives of the global AI ecosystem, to discuss ethical, inclusive and human-centric technological development.
According to the Embassy, Kazakhstan has introduced artificial intelligence into its higher education curriculum and continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem, including initiatives such as the Alem AI platform. India’s expanding AI policy framework, research capacity and dynamic innovation sector complement Kazakhstan’s efforts.
Bilateral cooperation is already developing under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which provides over 100 annual training slots for Kazakh professionals in priority sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
Healthcare collaboration also forms part of the partnership. India has provided Kazakhstan with the MISSO robotic surgical system and facilitated training for local medical specialists conducted by Indian experts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2026, 18:00 63621
President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the strong momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States of America across a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of further strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
The Ambassador conveyed words of gratitude and best wishes from President Donald Trump, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the comprehensive development of the enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.
Julie Stufft positively assessed the political reforms being carried out in the country and wished success in the conduct of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace, which, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is intended to become an effective platform for strengthening stability and promoting peace and international dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2026, 17:02 64206
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of an official visit to Bishkek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed a wide range of issues concerning Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of interaction.
Following reciprocal high-level visits, a clear vector for further strengthening the fraternal Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations has been set. On our part, we intend to make every effort to work jointly on the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of enduring friendship and good-neighborliness," said Minister Kosherbayev.
In turn, Minister Kulubaev confirmed the progressive development of allied relations between the two states, based on the principles of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.
The parties thoroughly discussed measures for the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level in recent years and expressed their readiness to continue promoting closer ties through intergovernmental cooperation.
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are rapidly developing. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen allied relations with Kyrgyzstan," Kosherbayev emphasized during the discussion.
The head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry noted that Kazakhstan firmly holds a place among the top three largest trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mutual trade reached 2 billion US dollars, with a goal set to increase this figure to 3 billion. This will be facilitated by the planned diversification of the commodity turnover, further development of interregional links, and the launch of new joint projects, including the establishment of a cross-border Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex, the multiplier effect of which will impact the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.
Minister Kosherbayev also noted that over the past 20 years, Kazakhstani companies’ investments in the Kyrgyz economy have amounted to 1.4 billion, at the same time, it is in the interest of both countries to expand the sphere of investment cooperation. In this regard, the heads of the foreign ministries, emphasizing the significant potential for cooperation, expressed their readiness to support the development of fruitful collaboration in energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.
A separate point was devoted to prospects for deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which form the foundation of strong and long-term relations between the two fraternal peoples. The parties expressed satisfaction with the intensity of the events conducted. Last year, the Days of Kazakh Cinema, the 3rd Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum, and the ceremonial opening of the "Golden Bridge" monument in Bishkek were held in Kyrgyzstan. In Kazakhstan, the premiere of the musical "Jamila," based on the eponymous story by Chingiz Aitmatov took place. In January of this year, the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema were successfully held in Astana.
During the meeting, the ministers also compared notes on current regional and international agenda issues. They confirmed their commitment to close cooperation within the framework of the UN, as well as mutual support in promoting the international initiatives of the two states.
In conclusion, the readiness to further strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation, including within the framework of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, was reaffirmed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2026, 16:01 63301
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of his official visit to Bishkek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, President Japarov noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two states and emphasized the importance of further deepening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed about the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have significant potential and being filled with new qualitative substance, have been developing upward year by year. This is primarily facilitated by your regular political dialogue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
The Minister also underlined that Kazakhstan views the further expansion of bilateral trade and economic ties as a fundamental factor for progressive rapprochement. He stated with satisfaction that Kazakhstan firmly remains among the top three largest trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mutual trade reached 2 billion US dollars, and a goal has been set to increase this figure to 3 billion dollars.
The participants also highly appreciated cooperation between the two countries within multilateral formats and discussed current issues on the regional and international agenda.
In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed the commitment of the brotherly nations to a course toward the consistent strengthening of allied relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.02.2026, 10:45Bilateral Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed in Cape Town 17.02.2026, 11:08Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation3276Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation 17.02.2026, 15:382961Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman 17.02.2026, 20:202716Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations 17.02.2026, 09:102471President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of China 10.02.2026, 20:23124666Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah 10.02.2026, 09:13117386Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases 11.02.2026, 14:05117296Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science 12.02.2026, 17:1099636World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 12.02.2026, 16:1898726Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting 20.01.2026, 12:45175111Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 18.01.2026, 17:50169511Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated 18.01.2026, 16:45168986Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou 20.01.2026, 12:35162361Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158621Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi