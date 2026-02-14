This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Reform Presented in the Norwegian Parliament
President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations
Following reciprocal high-level visits, a clear vector for further strengthening the fraternal Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations has been set. On our part, we intend to make every effort to work jointly on the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of enduring friendship and good-neighborliness," said Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are rapidly developing. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen allied relations with Kyrgyzstan," Kosherbayev emphasized during the discussion.
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have significant potential and being filled with new qualitative substance, have been developing upward year by year. This is primarily facilitated by your regular political dialogue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented to Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Central Asia - Germany Economic Forum
- Raw materials - prospects for cooperation in the extraction, processing and sustainable use of natural resources, as well as the formation of reliable and resilient supply chains;
- Energy - opportunities for cooperation in traditional energy, the development of renewable energy sources and the energy transition;
- Agriculture - potential for joint projects in the agro-industrial sector, introduction of innovative technologies and enhancement of food security;
- Logistics and transport connectivity - development of transport corridors, improvement of regional connectivity and strengthening of Central Asia’s transit potential.
I am confident that this platform will serve as a significant complement to the C5+1 format at the level of the Heads of State, as well as an effective mechanism for strengthening trade and investment ties between our countries," stressed the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Participates in the "Central Asia - Germany" Meeting
Central Asia has become a new growth point of the global economy. Its international agency and role in international processes are increasing. We view the ‘Central Asia - Germany’ format as a strategic platform for developing joint responses to common challenges and implementing concrete projects for the benefit of the entire region," the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy ведомство stated in his remarks.
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries Meet with the Federal President of Germany
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in the system of international relations. We welcome the steady development of long-standing and multifaceted cooperation with our key partner - Germany. At the same time, Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites to become a leading partner for your country in diversifying foreign economic ties, creating new points of economic growth, and promoting the green transition across all major economic sectors - energy, industry, mobility, and digitalization," Minister Kosherbayev shared regarding the prospects for bilateral cooperation.
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Parliamentary Ties
