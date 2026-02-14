Astana and Islamabad Aim to Advance Practical Cooperation in Environmental Protection

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, during his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German cooperation, with a focus on industrial and technological collaboration, energy, logistics, digitalization and agriculture.





Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to the development of cooperation with Germany and regards it as a key strategic partner in the European Union. We are ready to actively expand economic cooperation with Germany both bilaterally and within the EU-Central Asia regional formats and are committed to translating agreed initiatives into concrete projects and tangible results," Minister Kosherbayev noted.





He emphasized that Kazakhstan has achieved significant socio-economic progress and, according to IMF data, has entered the world’s top 50 economies with a GDP of 300 billion US dollars, equivalent to 15,000 US dollars per capita, and has ranked among the top five countries in terms of average real GDP growth, which amounted to 3.6% over the period from 2000 to 2025.





Kazakhstan is a reliable partner for Germany in Central Asia. We are committed to further deepening our economic and energy cooperation based on sustainable development and innovation," Minister Reiche stated.





During the meeting, particular attention was paid to energy cooperation, including supplies of Kazakh oil to the refinery in Schwedt. Prospects for cooperation in the production and export of green hydrogen from Kazakhstan to Germany and EU countries were also considered.





In the industrial and technological sphere, the parties discussed joint projects in mechanical engineering, the chemical industry and the mining and metallurgical sector, as well as the transfer of German technologies and best practices.





The ministers reaffirmed the importance of developing logistics corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and expressed readiness to cooperate in the digitalization of transport and industrial processes.





Following the meeting, readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership was confirmed, and an agreement was reached to continue substantive dialogue on joint initiatives.





In addition, Kazakh Foreign Minister met with representatives of major German companies and business associations, including Deutsche Bahn, Noble Elements, Lanxess, Rhenus Group and DIHK (German Chamber of Industry and Commerce).





During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-German trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration in industry, chemicals, logistics, mechanical engineering, healthcare and vocational education.





The Minister noted the strategic nature of relations between Astana and Berlin, emphasizing that Kazakhstan is interested in attracting high-tech investments, introducing advanced production solutions and deepening cooperation with German business.





Particular attention was paid to localization of production, technology transfer, sustainable development and the green economy.





Representatives of German companies and associations highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate and expressed readiness to expand their presence in the Kazakh market. Specific areas of potential cooperation were discussed, including the implementation of joint projects and the development of human capital.





At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue constructive dialogue and intensify practical cooperation between Kazakhstan’s government bodies and the German business community.