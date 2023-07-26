Kazakh President arrives at Jeddah  

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov discussing the results of the work of the Ministry for the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.





The Kazakh President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief was briefed about the implementation of a new format of combat training with changes in its cyclicity and model, improving managerial competences of commanders.





The defense minister reported the Head of State on the measures taken to strengthen territorial defense, with systemic work underway at the legislative level and in a practical way.





The President was represented with the information about manning permanent units with weapons and military equipment, including transition to domestically produced mobile and modular components.





Special attention was attached to the peacekeeping work of the Armed Forces.





Tokayev was informed about the measures to digitize records on conscripts and citizens who served urgent military service. Upgrading of information systems and their integration with data bases of other government bodies allowed registration to draft offices, military registration, and issuance of military cards switching to electronic format.





Zhakssylykov spoke about the measures taken to provide credit holidays to conscripts, as well as preferential education. As of today, 2.5 thousand servicemen have received credit deferrals, and 1.5 thousand servicemen served university places.





Moreover, almost 700 servicemen discharged into the reserve were trained in sought-after specialties over the reporting period.





Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions, paying special attention to the issues of increasing military preparedness of the Armed Forces.