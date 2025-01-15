Kazakhstan is ready to address critical challenges through an ambitious strategy, says Tokayev

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, Akorda reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first among world leader to take the floor at the event. In his speech, Kazakh leader Tokayev pointed out that today’s world faces a number of critical challenges such as climate change, desertification, biodiversity loss, water shortage and food security, being aggravated by geopolitical tensions and global supply-chain disruptions.





President Tokayev stressed the readiness of Kazakhstan to address these challenges through an ambitious strategy based on three key areas - digitalization and AI, major infrastructure projects and nuclear energy.





The world’s energy systems contribute to 75% of the total greenhouse emissions and 10% of biodiversity loss. It’s important that international partners such as Masdar, Total, Eni and others had pledged to carry out 43GW worth green energy projects in Kazakhstan. Construction of the first nuclear power plant, widely supported in the nation-wide referendum, will be a key step towards sustainable development of the country’s energy sector. Kazakhstan also aims to diversify its supplies of critical raw materials, necessary to achieve global goals to reduce carbon emissions, said Tokayev.





Earlier it was reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had taken part in the solemn opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and Zayed Sustainability Prize awarding ceremony.