Tokayev addresses the Inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace  

Welcoming the participants of the summit, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for convening this historic event, akorda.kz reports.





Our meeting here, at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, comes at a moment when decisive and pragmatic actions matter most. In fact, it is about Making Durable Peace through practical, target-oriented measures but not through endless conferences with wishful resolutions. Mr. President, your clear vision and far-sighted approach to promoting global peace and stability has inspired my country to join the Board of Peace," - he said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the Board of Peace reflects the new realities by reinforcing existing multilateral efforts.





The world has never seen a move like this, it is absolutely unprecedented because in essence "Peace through Construction" is a very innovative concept or project and it has every chance to become a reality by our joint efforts. Therefore, Mr. President, I acknowledge and accept your conviction that lasting peace must be built on concrete actions," - the Head of State noted.





The President stated that Kazakhstan stands ready to join efforts aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding Gaza.





Kazakhstan is also keen to be part of the restoration and construction process through international companies with strong credentials. This programme may include the construction of infrastructure, housing, residential complexes, schools, hospitals and other important civilian facilities. As one of the world’s major producers of wheat, Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to enhance food security in Gaza and beyond. Kazakhstan plans to provide five hundred educational scholarships to Palestinian students to pursue academic programmes in our universities over a five-year period. We can share our internationally recognized e-government expertise and other digital solutions. Kazakhstan is willing to support the International Stabilization Force by deploying medical units and sending our observers to a Civil-Military Coordination Center," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.





According to him, the sustainable development of the Middle East requires new ways to promote peace, cooperation, and trust across the region.





That is why Kazakhstan has joined the Abraham Accords. This crucial move is fully aligned with the noble mission of the Board of Peace. Both of them may constitute a solid basis for joint efforts to promote peace and security in the Middle East and to foster economic, humanitarian cooperation in the region and even beyond," - the President added.





Given the global nature of the Board’s agenda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide practical support, including by hosting meetings of various levels and formats in Kazakhstan.









I would also like to propose to establish a special President Trump’s award of the Board of Peace to recognize his outstanding peacebuilding efforts and achievements. I am confident that under your, Mr. President, strong leadership the Board will successfully deliver its great noble mission," - the President of Kazakhstan concluded.





In his welcoming remarks, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his sincere appreciation to all participants of the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for their contribution to collective efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable stability and facilitating the reconstruction of Gaza.





Introducing the leaders of the member states of the Board of Peace, the U.S. President described Kazakhstan as a beautiful and prosperous country.





In his remarks, Donald Trump described the heads of state participating in the Summit as true global leaders whose decisive actions make a significant contribution to strengthening peace, stability, and international dialogue.





As part of the high-level event, members of the executive bodies of the Board of Peace delivered reports. Participants were presented with plans for the reconstruction of the Gaza sector, including issues related to infrastructure development, security provision, and international financing.





Member of the Senior Executive Council Jared Kushner presented the master plan for the development of Gaza, noting that it should become a modern space with favorable conditions for the population and sustainable socio-economic development.





President of the World Bank Ajay Banga emphasized that the financial mechanisms of the Board of Peace will be based on the principles of full transparency and targeted allocation of funds.





Commander of the International Stabilization Forces General Jasper Jeffers outlined measures aimed at ensuring security and maintaining stability in Gaza.





Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaat presented approaches to coordinating reconstruction efforts and engagement with international partners.





In addition, the meeting featured remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, President of Romania Nicușor Dan, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, and others.