Система Orphus

Air passenger traffic increased by 9% in Kazakhstan

21.07.2022, 21:00 1436
Air passenger traffic increased by 9% in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstani airlines have transported around 4.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Civil Aviation Committee, in six months of 2022, Kazakhstan’s airlines have carried around 4.6 million passengers, 9% more than in a given period of last year (4.2mln). 
 
The country runs 498 weekly flights with 28 countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan’s car export up 23%

21.07.2022, 16:45 1351
Kazakhstan’s car export up 23%
Images | Depositphotos
The country has produced over 51 thousand motor vehicles in six months of this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Trade and Integration Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
There has been a 30.6% growth in car, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing. The sector now accounts for 37.5% of the mechanical engineering. 
 
The country’s motor vehicle export to Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan has increased by 23% to 4,557 vehicle units worth over KZT53.9 billion in the first half of 2022.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Culture, higher education of Kazakhstan presented in Mexico City

21.07.2022, 12:00 1076
Opportunities for foreign students to receive higher education in Kazakhstan, as well as the features of culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, were presented in Mexico, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico, was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Museum of World Cultures in its ancient and unique building located in the historical center of Mexico City.
 
 More than 150 guests learned about scholarships for studying in such leading Kazakhstani universities as Nazarbayev University, L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh National University of Arts, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh-British Technical University and KIMEP. In addition, students from Mexico and Ecuador shared their vivid impressions of studying in Kazakhstan.
 
 After the event, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico continues to receive requests from Mexican citizens who consider studying in our country.
 
 The guests had shown a great interest in the Kazakh national customs and traditions. They noted the nobility of the "asar" custom, the beauty and deep philosophy of such rituals as "syrga salu", "tusau keser", the romanticism of the game "kyz kuu" and much more. 
 
The exposition of objects of culture, life and art of the Kazakh people as well as a photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan became a colorful background for the event. Those who attended the event also had the opportunity to taste Kazakh cuisine. 
 
The recently celebrated National Dombra Day also found its reflection. The guests were familiarized with the history, features, significance for the Kazakhs and the unique sound of this musical instrument. 
 
The audience had also welcomed the interactive quiz "How well do you know Kazakhstan?" with a great enthusiasm. The first three winners had gotten memorable prizes. 
 
The National Museum of World Cultures of Mexico received samples of male and female national Kazakh costumes with enthusiasm presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. These costumes will be the first in the museum's collection dedicated to Kazakhstan. Moreover, books about Kazakh literature and touristic sights of our country were donated to the museum's library.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

9,322,766 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus

20.07.2022, 09:14 5401
9,322,766 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus
Images | pexels.com
9,540,374 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine as of July 20, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.
 
 The second dose was administered to 9,322,766 people. 
 
1,230,166 people including 868,853 teens, 41,269 pregnant women and 145,064 breastfeeding mothers got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine. 
 
1,171, 601 Kazakhstanis received their second Pfizer shot. Of them, 847,255 are teens, 38,833 pregnant women, and 139,693 are breastfeeding mothers. 
 
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,959 new COVID-19 cases and 726 recoveries.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Ecology Ministry announces cause of mass die-off of Caspian seals

19.07.2022, 14:55 10476
Ecology Ministry announces cause of mass die-off of Caspian seals
Images | Lada.kz
Minister of Ecology Serikkali Brekeshev announced the causes of mass mortality of the Caspian seals at a press briefing today. 
 
According to him, the carcasses of the dead seals were highly decomposed, which did not allow conducting any toxicological and virology tests, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
In total, 220 dead seals were found in Karazhambas and in the southwestern part of the Tyub-Karagan peninsula in early 2022 , the Minister said. All the carcasses were driven to the coast by winds from the northern and middle Caspian basins. 
 
The Kazakh Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, Research and Development Center of Microbiology and Virology, Kazakh Agency of Applied Ecology, research institutions and organizations, all stakeholders, local ecology departments and veterinary divisions were involved in this work. 
 
The working group came to the following conclusion: 
 

Since the discovered carcasses of the seals were severely decomposed, the veterinary services of the Research and Development Center of Microbiology and Virology, as well as the above-mentioned institutions could not take tissues for toxicological, histological, and virology tests. The marine animals died several months ago," the Minister told the press briefing.

 
 Only 67 carcasses of the dead seals could be visually examined and measured, which revealed that around 25%, or 17 species, had traces of mechanical injuries on their bodies, which had led or could lead to their death. The causes of mechanical injuries could be by-catch of the seals into fishing nets, injuring live or dead seals during their disentanglement, and entanglement of seals in prohibited capturing tools. 
 
Serikkali Brekeshev stressed that this is a barbaric way of fishing. Such tools are prohibited in Kazakhstan. 
 

We could identify the age of 19 seals only, 52% of which, or 10 were the pups born in the winter of 2021-2022. The die-off of pups is explained by their malnutrition, freezing due to falling into the cold water, and the removal of ice with newborn seals to the open sea. The warm winter of 2021-2022 was unfavorable for seal breeding on ice. Therefore, these facts caused natural death of the marine mammals. In general, the oldest seal found was 13 years old. All the discovered carcasses were disposed of in compliance with sanitary standards. 

 
The Minister also commented on the link between the die-off of seals and dredging operations conducted by the NCOC. 
 

During dredging works, all required measures are taken to minimize their impact on marine organisms, including the Caspian seals. At the same time, air samples taken by the Department of Ecology of Mangistau region from the area where the dead seals had been found did not contain harmful substances. Water samples contained slight excesses of the maximum permissible concentration of nickel - about 400 mg per cubic decimeter," Serikkali Brekeshev added.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

349 suspects under arrest following January events

18.07.2022, 16:30 13866
349 suspects under arrest following January events
Images | facebook/Sergey Alekseenok
Over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been carried out in eight regions of the country, Kazinform correspodnent reports. 
 
Speaking at a briefing today, Deputy Chief of the Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office Yerldos Kilymzhanov said that over 30 thousand investigations on the January riots have been conducted in eight regions of the country. Up to 4 thousand forensic examinations have been scheduled. 
 
According to him, 349 suspected persons are in custody. 
 

It was established that they took an active part in riots, burning buildings, stealing guns, armed attacks on government facilities, and security force official. There is sufficient information on each arrestee on their involvement in crimes. In total, 429 criminal cases, on which 545 persons were found guilty, have been taken to court regarding the January riots," Kilymzhanov concluded.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to expand sugar beet cultivation areas to 60 thou ha Kazakhstan to expand sugar beet cultivation areas to 60 thou ha

18.07.2022, 15:25 13306
Kazakhstan to expand sugar beet cultivation areas to 60 thou ha Kazakhstan to expand sugar beet cultivation areas to 60 thou ha
Images | Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Vice Minister of Agriculture Abylkhaiyr Tamabek held meetings with farmers of Zhambyl region in Marke, Zhambyl, Baizak, and Talas districts, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agriculture Ministry. 
 
Zhambyl region is one of the country's leaders in sugar beet production. There are a number of sugar beet processing plants in the region. 
 
During the meetings, the vice minister heard a report on the pressing issues and proposals of the local producers of sugar beet.
 
 According to Zhambyl region's administration office, the area of sugar beet cultivation has risen to 6.1 thou ha in 2022 from 5.6 thou ha in 2021 in the region. Last year, 16.33 thou tons of sugar beet, yielding 310.9 c/ha, were made in the region. Sugar beet output stood at about 171.0 thou tons in Zhambyl region in 2017 and 2021.
 
 The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry is working on a plan to modernize the sugar industry. It provides for a greater resource base by expanding sugar beet cultivation areas to 60 thou ha, enhancement of state measures to regulate and support the sugar industry, and so on.
 
 Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had reprimanded the trade and integration and agriculture ministers at the expanded meeting of the Government. According to the Head of State, four of the seven sugar plants previously opened are operational.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Much to be proud of: Astana Opera completes its 9th season

18.07.2022, 13:10 13766
Last Friday, the country’s main theatrical venue, Astana Opera, completed its 9th season. Admiring its impressive results could take a long time: 10 tours around Kazakhstan, the artists’ awards, festival nominations, and the creative team delighted the audience with three high-profile premieres. In the new season, which will open on September 9, the opera house will hold a brilliant celebration of the 10th anniversary of its foundation, Astana Opera informs on its website.
 
 The outgoing season was eventful for all artists. The repertoire performances and concerts at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall were presented in an unprecedented variety: every month the viewers were offered to choose from 25 different performances in the playbill. 
 
The premieres have won the audience’s particular attention. These are Tibor Kocsak’s ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Gyula Harangozo’s choreography, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s heroic opera Alpamys, which was presented for the first time in 30 years at the capital’s opera house in a completely new interpretation, and the audience also fell in love with the premiere of Jiri Kylian’s comedy ballet Sechs Tanze. 
 
Touring Life: 
 
The 9th season was marked by a series of tours of Kazakh theatres and foreign artists at Astana Opera – the team of the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre shone on its stage, the capital’s audience also applauded the artists of the Shymkent Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre. The pianist Giuseppe Gullotta, the bandoneonist Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, the principal first violin of the Teatro alla Scala Laura Marzadori (Italy) performed on tour at the opera house. 
 
As for the Astana Opera team itself, it began to actively tour by the middle of the season, when the situation with restrictive measures improved. Twice the ballet company performed in Almaty, later the dancers presented their art to the audiences of Turkestan and Shymkent. The opera company and the symphony orchestra toured Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Qaraghandy, Rudnyi, Aqtobe and Petropavl. Thanks to this, Kazakhstanis were able to get to know the work of the capital’s opera house more closely, and the audience discovered classical art in a new way.
 
 Well-Deserved Awards:
 
 In addition to intense touring, the artists worked hard on their own native stage, creating magic and enchantment for their beloved viewers, giving them the joy of coming into contact with high art. Often their work does not go unnoticed, and the awards find their recipients. Musical consultant, pianist Raushan Beskembirova and leading accompanist Dolores Umbetaliyeva received the title of Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan. Astana Opera’s conductor Ruslan Baimurzin became a Cavalier of the Order of Qurmet. In addition, many opera house employees were awarded the badge Madeniyet Salasynyn Uzdigi. Principal dancer Aigerim Beketayeva and soloist Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva became the winners of the first prize of the TeatrALL International Festival in the nominations Best Ballet Dancer for the title role in the production of Adolphe Adam’s ballet Giselle and in the nomination Best Soloist for the performance of Zhibek’s aria in Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s opera Kyz Zhibek, respectively. The opera soloist Shyngys Rassylkhan received the award in the nomination New Name – Umit. Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov’s set design for Astana Opera’s production of the opera Kyz Zhibek was recognized as the Best Set Design at this festival. 
 
Special Projects: the ninth theatrical season was also rich in unique ballet, opera and symphony projects. The artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova created around 20 gala evenings. Each of them was unlike the previous ones. Thanks to these concerts, the audience discovered new names, because they featured young talented dancers, who had recently joined the company, but had already confidently made their presence known. The opera house’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev brought to the viewers’ attention a number of new projects that resonated with the audience. It is worth noting that the grand performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 under his baton still ‘lives on’, as the recording of this concert featuring over a thousand and two hundred musicians was broadcast for three months on the French television channel Mezzo TV with 40 million people viewership.
 
 A significant event was the opening of the Astana Opera Friends Club, which now absolutely everyone can join and become closer to art. In addition, the opera house carried out a rebranding: updated the logo, the website and created a version of the website for visually impaired people. Another important project of the opera house is the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This year, the academy completed its first academic year. The academy attendees achieved considerable success: they held a number of concerts and the premiere of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. Future opera singers improved their skills by studying with highly qualified specialists such as Francesco Medda, Anatoli Goussev and other famous maestros. There is every reason to believe that the academy will soon strengthen Astana Opera’s position as a world-class cultural center.
 
 Astana Opera in Numbers: Overall, work on the formation of the opera house’s image in the world cultural space is ongoing. One of the areas is the artists’ participation in international competitions. Thus, from September last year to June this year, Astana Opera’s soloists took part in international competitions and festivals and brought glory to the opera house in many countries of the world. Among them are Japan, Italy, Australia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries. Yerenbaq Toikenov won second place in the International Competition for Young Opera Directors "Nano-Opera", which was broadcast live on the Rossiya-K TV channel. 
 
Astana Opera held more than 207 events, and 61,127 people attended the opera house’s performances and concerts. About 45 exhibitions dedicated to legendary art figures, the opera house’s artists, as well as stage directors and designers, were held in the opera house’s foyer. Over the past period, about 7 thousand articles were published in the leading Kazakhstani mass media.
 
 Important Dates: Other numbers were reflected in anniversary dates, as the theatrical season was rich in them. The Astana Opera Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall featured wonderful concerts – Zhubanovtar Alemi for the 95th anniversary of Gaziza Zhubanova, Assyl Arman for the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova, Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s opera Abai for the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov, as well as the concert Kazakhtyn Bulbuly for the 110th anniversary of Kulyash Baiseitova, and Ulylargha Taghzym for the anniversaries of famous composers, performers and writers. 
 
The Year of Children: Many of the composers, whose anniversaries the opera house has celebrated, dedicated their works to children. It is known that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2022 the Year of Children. In this regard, Astana Opera has implemented and is still preparing for actualization many wonderful projects. Thus, the opening of the Theatrical Crafts division of the Children’s Studio took place in January. In addition, Choir and Ballet departments of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio continue their active work. Along with the accomplished artists, the children participate in opera performances at the Grand Hall and in concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. The billboard for March featured the first festival Week of Classical Music for Children. It is important to note that the Theatrical Lesson project, created jointly with the Nur-Sultan Akimat, has become very popular. Now not only city schoolchildren, but also children from regional and rural schools strive to take part in it. 
 
Good Deeds: The capital’s children also had an opportunity to attend exhibitions on a charitable basis, which were held, among others, for autistic children. Overall, 760 people attended charity projects. In addition, Astana Opera, together with the capital’s Akimat, implemented the Madeni El charity project. Engrossing programs ABAQUS-DARYN, Magical Bow, a concert from the Classics for Children series – Camille Saint-Saens’ Le Carnaval des Animaux, a creative evening of the composer Pierre Thilloy as part of the Astana Keshteri festival, and an away charity concert Viva Mozart! did not leave the audience indifferent. 
 
To raise the cultural level, cultivate aesthetic perception and for educational purposes, the opera house invited the National Guard servicemen, as well as members of their families, to performances and concerts. 
 
Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the elderly, and low-income families were not left out. For them, Astana Opera’s volunteers prepared food baskets and holiday gifts. 
 
More to Come 
 
Undoubtedly, good deeds, engrossing projects, and touring will continue in the new season. International mass media have already announced the opening of the 10th anniversary season. 
 

It will be marked by exciting events – Astana Opera will hold the Zhibek Zholy International Festival. Kazakhstani and foreign opera and ballet stars will perform at the festival and world theatre critics will attend. The opera house opens the anniversary season itself with a concert featuring world opera star, Grammy Award winner soprano Sumi Jo (Korea). It is worth emphasizing that Sumi Jo is a designated UNESCO Artist for Peace. Among other things, the creative team is preparing for the upcoming premieres – contemporary ballet Cinderella by Sergei Prokofiev staged by Raimondo Rebeck, as well as Balnur Kydyrbek’s opera-ballet Kalkaman – Mamyr directed by Yuri Alexandrov and Zholan Dastenov’s children’s opera (!) Kanbak Shal directed by Yerenbak Toikenov," Galym Akhmedyarov, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said.

 
 During the off-season, the opera house will not say goodbye to the audience. Tour performances of the theatres of Qaraghandy and Turkestan, as well as exciting concerts Musical Holidays at Astana Opera at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall await the viewers at Astana Opera.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in 24h

18.07.2022, 09:05 13031
1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in 24h
1,477 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for fight with COVID-19 spread. 
 
Of them, 493 are in Nur-Sultan, 573 – in Almaty, 66 – in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 91 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Turkistan region. 
 
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,318,044 since the beginning of the pandemic .

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read