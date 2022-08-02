Система Orphus

Astana Opera launches new project

01.08.2022, 21:05 2896
Theatrical souvenir shops will soon open at Astana Opera, at the capital’s airport and at the Keruen shopping mall, where you can buy souvenirs, clothes, and other goods with the opera house’s symbols. Thanks to the project, implemented jointly with the Nur-Sultan Akimat, every fan of opera and ballet art will be able to take a piece of Astana Opera with them, Kazinform learned from the press service of Astana Opera. 
 

The opening of retail outlets with brand products is an initiative that is one of the endeavors to form a cultural community, develop public interest in the field of classical theatrical art," Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, Astana Opera’s deputy director, says. "The opera house’s policy is such that we try to respond when we receive feedback from our guests. Feedback is very important to us. It allows us to be on the same wavelength with art lovers. To this end, we are implementing the Friends Club project, which promotes rapprochement with the audience, as well as organizing backstage tours and inviting viewers to share with us ideas on how to improve our interaction. We hope that the opening of theatrical souvenir shops with the participation of the capital’s Akimat will help high art aficionados get closer to the opera house, feel its unique spirit, and also provide an excellent opportunity to purchase meaningful gifts that demonstrate good artistic taste." 

 
The idea of creating a network of theatrical souvenir shops was in the air, as the interest in the opera house among art lovers is not limited to attending performances. The ability to use in your everyday life items, which evoke pleasant memories associated with the best moments in life, is of great importance. Therefore, residents of the capital and guests of the city – fans of Astana Opera wish to buy wardrobe items, stationery and souvenirs with the opera house’s emblem. 
 
The range of goods is large and will be constantly updated, according to the opera house’s Marketing Department. In the theatrical souvenir shop within Astana Opera’s walls and in the ‘trading islands’ in the international airport and in one of the capital’s largest shopping malls, you can buy tracksuits, caps, T-shirts, shopping bags, scarves, notebooks, pens, mugs, organizers and many other products decorated and stylized with emblems of Astana Opera and Nur-Sultan.
 
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection

01.08.2022, 19:55 2471
Olzhas Ordabayev has been named new Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. 
 
Born in Almaty city in 1989, he is a graduate of the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland. 
 
Between 2007 and 2014, he headed a number of public organizations. 
 
In 2018 and 2022, he was Deputy Chairman - member of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. 
 
From March 2022 and until now, he worked as President of the Talap noncommercial joint-stock company.
 
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody

01.08.2022, 16:55 2796
286 suspects are in custody following the January riots in Kazakhstan. All of them actively participated in riots, torching buildings, stealing armed weapons, and attacks on government facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Speaking at a briefing, Nurlybek Sabitov, the deputy chief of the Special Prosecutors Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan said that as a result of the January events, up to five thousand pre-trial investigations have been registered.
 
According to information, 474 criminal proceedings in which 717 persons have been convicted have been sent to court.
 
He went on to say that 92 accused have received real prison sentences following the riots.
 

93 accused have been given real sentences for serious crimes related to theft and illegal possession of weapons and those who did not compensate for the damage or had non-extinguished previous convictions," said Sabitov.

 
Mukhtar Kozhayev, the deputy chief of the investigation department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, added that the police have initiated a total of 4,642 criminal cases. Of these, 2.5 thousand on charges of theft, 708 on theft and possession of weapons, 418 on hooliganism, 199 on destruction of property, and 25 on looting and robberies.
 
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year

01.08.2022, 16:40 2696
Up to 400,000 tourists are expected to visit Lake Alakol this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Kazakh Tourism National Company, the launch of new holiday camps will let increase the tourist flow to the area. Last year over 230,000 people visited the picturesque shores of Lake Alakol. This year the figure is expected to climb to and exceed the mark of 400,000, the company said in a statement.
 
However, tourists may face problems with transportation since the airports in Urdzhar and Usharal are yet to be opened after reconstruction. The flights have been suspended temporarily.
 
Elena Assylbekova, the owner of the Inju and Alakol Arassan holiday camps, doesn’t feel optimistic about the situation as she believes that lack of transportation options to the area may affect the tourist inflow. She says that unfinished Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway may be a factor in lower number of tourists this season.
 
In her words, train tickets to the area are not available at this point as they’ve been sold out. Plus, the fact that such big tourist destinations as Turkey, Egypt, the UAE are getting back to life after the COVID-19 hiatus will also affect domestic tourism.
 
Given that, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Usskenbayev gave an instruction to wrap up the reconstruction works at both airports as promptly as possible and appoint SCAT and Zhetysu as the airlines performing flights to the area.
 
Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

29.07.2022, 09:50 16081
The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the vaccination figures of Kazakhstanis as of July 29,2022, Kazinform reports. 
 
Thus, 10,783,798 people were administered the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine countrywide. The second dose was inoculated to 10,514,609 people. 5,012,630 were revaccinated.
 
Backstage magicians of Astana Opera

28.07.2022, 22:15 15991
Many people may wonder: "What happens at Astana Opera during the off-season?" while taking a stroll in the summer near the majestic building of the capital’s opera house. As part of the reports that tell about the backstage life, this time readers are invited to see the inner workings of the stage – the heart of the opera house, the press service of Astana Opera reports. 
 
The first association that arises with the opera house during the summer is stillness. However, despite the fact that the theatrical season is over, life here is still in full swing. If you take a look backstage, you will see that the stage mechanics are working tirelessly. All season long they were engaged in installing the sets for opera and ballet performances and managing the stage machinery. Now the crew on duty consisting of machinists thoroughly inspects the equipment, puts the devices in order, and prepares the equipment for the new season. It should be noted that for many years the employees of the Stage Machinery Department have been actively working under the direct supervision of Victor Carare, Astana Opera’s deputy director for design, production and building maintenance. 
 

The repertoire of our opera house is very rich. Technically complex productions with large interesting sets, which have no analogues at almost any theatrical venue in the world, are staged at Astana Opera. In addition, performances of other creative teams are held in our opera house, and in order for them to take place and go according to plan, we must carry out maintenance work before the new season," Talgar Tatmakov, head of the Stage Machinery Department, said. 

 

The lower and upper stage mechanisms can be controlled from the console by one operator, that is, everything is automated. This shows the amazing technical capabilities of Astana Opera’s stage. Only a few theatrical venues in Central Asia have such equipment, and we are rightfully included in the top of the best stages in the world. It is a space of more than 3,000 square metres, divided into four areas: two side pockets, proscenium and the rear of the stage. In addition, it can go up and down up to 5 metres. We have the opportunity to present our sets to the audience’s attention in a few minutes with the help of the right and left side of the stage, hidden from the public eyes, and also thanks to its rotation mechanism," Talgar Tatmakov said. 

 
Stage machinists regularly undergo advanced training. For example, last season German specialists conducted a week-long training with them. Incidentally, professionals from Germany invited for training stood at the origins of the creation of Astana Opera’s stage mechanism. Abai Yerzhanov, who has been working in the opera house for a long time, says that he always shares his experience with young colleagues, who have joined the team. 
 

Stage machinists’ work is very responsible, because above all it is necessary to comply with technical safety requirements. Sets that do not fit in the opera house’s warehouse are stored in specially designated places outside the opera house, so they have to be brought here by trucks. For example, the sets of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida are so large that they are transported to the opera house in 17 40-foot containers. Then we unload all this ourselves and prepare the stage for the performance. Initially, the installation of such large-scale sets took us 5 days, but now we have reached the stage when we need only two days," Abai Yerzhanov said. During the conversation, he also shared that he participated in preparing the stage for Astana Opera’s tour performances in China, Italy, Spain, and Hungary. 

 
When going on tour, stage machinists carefully study the destination before the trip. Since installing the sets takes time, they go on tour early, prepare the stage before the artists arrive, and dismantle the sets within a limited timeframe after the performances. 
 
Their work is not limited to installing the sets and operating equipment. Part of the staff prepares set elements for the next scene, while others make sure that the artists performing onstage are not in danger. Indeed, the sets are not stationary during the performance, they change in all the scenes, some of them get lowered, and some get raised. To the question, "Which of the productions do the machinists consider the most difficult?", the answers were different. Productions such as Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara, Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca and others were named. 
 
During a concert or an opera or ballet performance, stage machinists are dressed in classic black clothes, because they are often seen at work during a performance. 
 

Our machinists can change several tons of scenery in seconds with the help of a remote control. For example, in Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai, Abai’s house disappears in the blink of an eye and the scene changes to a flat square. In Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida, when moving to the last fourth act, the sets simultaneously rise up with the help of 200 poles. After the sets go up, the artists remain on the lower level of the stage. The viewers in the parterre have the impression that they themselves are in a dungeon together with the singers. It is also amazing that not a single sound is heard when more than 100 machines move, and only the singers’ voices can be heard from the stage. This opera is staged in many opera houses, but only on our stage does it look so grand and enthralling," the employees of the Stage Machinery Department say.

 
 Astana Opera’s technical equipment allows the opera house to stage any of the most complex world classical masterpieces. This is possible to see for yourself by visiting the country’s main stage venue in the new 10th anniversary season.

Source: Kazinform
 
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov

28.07.2022, 15:23 20181
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President heard a report on the progress in implementation of the state program aimed at increasing household incomes in Kazakhstan.
 
In his report Tugzhanov revealed that some 850,000 public sector workers, 240,000 operating personnel of quasi-public sector and 1,2 million personnel of business structures had seen an increase in their salaries in the first half of 2022 as part of the program.
 
The President was informed that the Government carries out all social obligations. For instance, together with the local government bodies it carries out a set of measures to socially integrate unemployed citizens by creating new workplaces and offering career enhancement training.
 
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, over 2 million new jobs, including 444,000 jobs in 2022 alone, are to be created as part of the implementation of investment projects by 2025. As of July 1, 2022, of 444,000, 249,000 new workplaces or 56% have already been created.
 
Over 266,000 new jobs will be offered as part of 847 investment projects by 2025. The pool of those projects in processing, oil and gas and agrarian sectors was jointly compiled with regional authorities.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov also reported on the implementation of several social projects, an increase in a number of grants for young businesspeople, a mechanism helping women get employed and more.
 
Following results of the meeting the Head of State said increasing household incomes is of paramount importance as it should become a priority for both central and local executive bodies.
 
Baikonur back to launch operations after a 2-month break

28.07.2022, 14:30 20081
 Next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for August 9 after a two-month break, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The last launch of a Soyuz MS-20 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) occurred on June 3.
 
A Soyuz 2.1a space ship carrying a group of satellites is scheduled to take off from Baikonur on August 9 at 11:52 am Nur-Sultan time.
 
A Proton M rocket lift-off with AngoSat2 satellite set for early September has been pushed back to a later date.
 
A Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight to the ISS with a crew of three is planned for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 21. The crew consists of Russians Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.
 
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to more than double number of flights

28.07.2022, 12:10 18906
Kazakhstani and Turkish aviation authorities held official talks this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry Talgat Lastayev. Director General of Turkish DGCA Dr Kemal Yьksek headed the Turkish delegation at the talks attended by representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Tailwind Airlines, Freebird Airlines air companies.
 
At the talks the sides agreed to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey more than 2-fold from 40 to 93 weekly flights, including from 7 to 14 Nur-Sultan-Istanbul flights, from 13 to 21 Almaty-Istanbul flights and added new destinations in both countries.
 
More flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will help increase the transit passenger flow through airline hubs of Kazakhstan to CIS countries and Turkey.
 
The Kazakh-Turkish talks were held pursuant to President Tokayev’s May visit to Turkey.
 
