French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the third time. This time, she asks the president to exclude the article 24 from the draft law on animal protection, KAZAKHSTAN TODAY reports.
The actress noted that there are many good provisions in the new draft law on animal protection. However, with regard to stray animals, there are several very dangerous articles that legalize their killing. Brigitte Bardot focused on two articles - 24 and 25, in which she noticed a contradiction.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Brigitte Bardot asks Tokayev to remove from the draft law on animal protection the article legalizing their killing
French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the third time. This time, she asks the president to exclude the article 24 from the draft law on animal protection, KAZAKHSTAN TODAY reports.
Comments
relevant news
Kazakhstan reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases
Days off in January in Kazakhstan
Warning signals will sound in Kazakhstan
On December 21, from 09.00 to 12.00, it is planned to conduct a republican check of the civil protection notification system. Alerting and informing the population about emergency situations is the main security measure that allows to protect residents from the negative consequences of any accident or destructive impact caused by the influence of various factors of natural phenomena", the message says.
Attention everyone!!!" sound signal is a warning signal that is given to attract the attention of the population before the transmission of all emergency messages in case of a threat or an emergency. When hearing the signal it is necessary to switch on a TV and radio, read information in the Internet and in mobile applications to receive instructions on further actions in this situation," the department informed.
How long winter holidays last for schoolchildren
The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced when the winter holidays for schoolchildren begin, Kazpravda.kz reports.
"Winter holidays for schoolchildren will last 11 days from December 30, 2021 to January 9, 2022 inclusive. For first graders from February 7 to 13, 2022, additional 7 days of holidays are provided," the message says.
Earlier, the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov answered whether it would be allowed to hold New Year's parties in schools.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan adds almost 500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
Ex-deputy akim of Taraz detained in Georgia
COVID Digest: 308 patients in critical condition
You did not explain anything to the people, Nigmatulin tells UAPF head
At the plenary session of the Majilis, during the discussion of amendments to the legislation on the regulation and development of the insurance market and the securities market, the speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin was indignant that the chairman of the board of the United Accumulative Pension Fund Zhanat Kurmanov was not ready to answer questions from the deputies and recalled him situation with an increase in the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
"Can you answer the question asked directly? How do you run the fund?! It is understandable why you closed your mouth for three weeks, could not explain anything to the people with the threshold of sufficiency, and also referred to the fact that the laws were written like that!" - the speaker of the Majilis was indignant.
"Zhanat Bostanovich, you need to prepare when you come here," Nurlan Nigmatulin added, addressing the head of the UAPF.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
15.12.2021, 17:15Domestic economy has grown 2.5fold during years of independence – Kazakh President 15.12.2021, 11:11170611Russian journalists praised Baibek's reforms in Almaty 15.12.2021, 18:57142576COVID Digest: 308 patients in critical condition 15.12.2021, 19:45142576Ex-deputy akim of Taraz detained in Georgia 15.12.2021, 12:15137056You did not explain anything to the people, Nigmatulin tells UAPF head 03.12.2021, 14:46340621UAPF changed threshold of sufficiency for withdrawal of pension savings 03.12.2021, 14:05275857Kazakhstan will increase oil production under the OPEC + agrt 07.12.2021, 14:50264157National Bank of Kazakhstan told about inflationary expectations 07.12.2021, 17:42263698National Bank of Kazakhstan announced GDP forecast 09.12.2021, 18:52254380Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan