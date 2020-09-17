DDoS attacks targeting educational platforms in Kazakhstan

The educational platforms kundelik.kz and bilimland.kz were subjected to DDoS attacks. They were recorded by the RSE KZ-CERT Computer Incident Response Service "State Technical Service" of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The analysis revealed that DDoS attacks were carried out from a variety of IP addresses, mainly from the foreign segment of the Internet. To date, these DDoS attacks are blocked using a hardware and software complex for protection against DDoS attacks, located on the side of the RSE "STS". Within the framework of international cooperation, notifications were sent to foreign CERTs indicating the sources of attacks," the message says.

According to the department, the recorded attacks did not lead to a denial of service of educational Internet resources.

It is worth noting that 8 minutes after the attacks on the kundelik.kz Internet resource were fixed, DDoS attacks were recorded on the educational portal bilimland.kz. KZ-CERT Service experts concluded that the attacks were interconnected and were aimed at disrupting the performance of the above educational portals during the period of distance learning," added in the KZ-CERT.





