Kazakhstan studies France’s experience in nuclear power stations operation

Images | pixabay.com

A delegation of Kazakhstan is visiting France to study this country’s experience in the construction and operation of nuclear power stations and nuclear energy development, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry informs.

Among the members of the delegation are the officials from the Ministry of Energy, LLP Kazakhstan Nuclear Energy Plants, National Nuclear Center, JSC KEGOC and JSC Kazatomprom.

The delegation held meetings with the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy of France, and Electricite de France, the operator of the French nuclear power stations.

The meetings discussed models of financing nuclear projects both with the attraction of governmental funds, private investments, and provision of guarantees.

The delegation also visited the Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant located on the coast of the English Channel, 23 km southwest of Cherbourg city. The nuclear power plant has two pressurized water reactors (PWRs) each producing 1300 MW. Flamanville generates approximately 4% of the entire electric energy consumed in France.

At a meeting held in the French Ministry of France, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Zhandos Nurmagambetov said that Kazakhstan had set a course for nuclear neutrality. The elaboration of the 2035 Low-Carbon Development Strategy is underway. The document contains measures for deep decarbonization. The construction of the nuclear power station will help tackle electric power shortage problems and contribute to the development of low-carbon energy in the country.

In turn, Laurent Michel, Director General of Energy & Climate at the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, said: "France welcomes Kazakhstan’s aspiration to move to ‘green’ energy and aims at a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in this sector."

Today, France ranks second in the world (after the United States) in terms of the number of nuclear reactors. At the same time, 69% of the electricity in the country is generated at nuclear power plants. France is also the world's largest net exporter of electricity and earns more than 3 billion euros per year from it.



