Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to more than double number of flights

28.07.2022, 12:10 2641
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstani and Turkish aviation authorities held official talks this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry Talgat Lastayev. Director General of Turkish DGCA Dr Kemal Yьksek headed the Turkish delegation at the talks attended by representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Tailwind Airlines, Freebird Airlines air companies.
 
At the talks the sides agreed to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey more than 2-fold from 40 to 93 weekly flights, including from 7 to 14 Nur-Sultan-Istanbul flights, from 13 to 21 Almaty-Istanbul flights and added new destinations in both countries.
 
More flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will help increase the transit passenger flow through airline hubs of Kazakhstan to CIS countries and Turkey.
 
The Kazakh-Turkish talks were held pursuant to President Tokayev’s May visit to Turkey.
 
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov

28.07.2022, 15:23 2826
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President heard a report on the progress in implementation of the state program aimed at increasing household incomes in Kazakhstan.
 
In his report Tugzhanov revealed that some 850,000 public sector workers, 240,000 operating personnel of quasi-public sector and 1,2 million personnel of business structures had seen an increase in their salaries in the first half of 2022 as part of the program.
 
The President was informed that the Government carries out all social obligations. For instance, together with the local government bodies it carries out a set of measures to socially integrate unemployed citizens by creating new workplaces and offering career enhancement training.
 
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, over 2 million new jobs, including 444,000 jobs in 2022 alone, are to be created as part of the implementation of investment projects by 2025. As of July 1, 2022, of 444,000, 249,000 new workplaces or 56% have already been created.
 
Over 266,000 new jobs will be offered as part of 847 investment projects by 2025. The pool of those projects in processing, oil and gas and agrarian sectors was jointly compiled with regional authorities.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov also reported on the implementation of several social projects, an increase in a number of grants for young businesspeople, a mechanism helping women get employed and more.
 
Following results of the meeting the Head of State said increasing household incomes is of paramount importance as it should become a priority for both central and local executive bodies.
 
Baikonur back to launch operations after a 2-month break

28.07.2022, 14:30 2871
Images | vk.com / Administration of the city of Baikonur
 Next launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for August 9 after a two-month break, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The last launch of a Soyuz MS-20 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) occurred on June 3.
 
A Soyuz 2.1a space ship carrying a group of satellites is scheduled to take off from Baikonur on August 9 at 11:52 am Nur-Sultan time.
 
A Proton M rocket lift-off with AngoSat2 satellite set for early September has been pushed back to a later date.
 
A Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight to the ISS with a crew of three is planned for launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 21. The crew consists of Russians Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.
 
Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns

27.07.2022, 18:30 7751
Images | Depositphotos
Agriculture has been hit hard by Saiga in Akmola, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the country's agriculture ministry, Akmola and Kostanay regions mostly harvest wheat. The regions account for 55% of the country's grain output. This year, the farmers fear losing about 50% of their harvest due to the damage caused by Saiga.
 
The data by the ecology, geology, and natural resources ministry indicate that wheat crops on 141.9 thou ha in Akmola region, 49.6 thou ha in Kostanay region, 6.7 thou ha in West Kazakhstan region, 40.3 thou ha in Aktobe region, and 23.2 thou ha in Karaganda region have been affected by Saiga.
 
Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan

26.07.2022, 16:30 10716
Images | pixabay.com
Sugar plants do not operate in full in Kazakhstan, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Agriculture Minister, said during a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Last year, Kazakhstan supplied 42% of sugar, including 191 thousand tons or 35% cane sugar and 36 thousand tons or 7% of beet sugar through its domestic production," said Yerbol Karashukyeyev. 

 
He went on to note that owing to the state support measures the domestic sugar production was up 17% from 139 to 227 thousand tons in the year. T
 
his year, the country eyes to produce around 44 thousand tons of beet sugar and 225 thousand tons of cane sugar, suppling 49% of its sugar consumption. 
 

The country has four sugar plants with a capacity of 2.4 thousand tons of cane sugar and 8.7 thousand tons of beet sugar per day. Nevertheless, they do not operate in full due to an insufficient amount of feedstocks," said Karashukyeyev.

 
Sugar plant under construction in Zhambyl rgn

25.07.2022, 19:25 14686
Images | pixabay.com
A sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thousand tons per year is set to be built in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

In six months of this year, small- and medium-sized businesses received micro-loans to the tune of KZT10.5bn in Zhambyl region. Over 2 thousand beginner entrepreneurs were given grants worth KZT3.3bn," said governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov. 

 
He went on to say that four platforms to establish contacts with investors are operational in the region.
 
 Special attention is attached to the development of the special economic zone Chemical Park Taraz in Zhambyl region. Three investment projects, including a sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thou tons per year, a sodium cyanide plant producing up to 25 thou tons a year, and a metallurgical plant for the production of ferrosilicon, ferrosilicon manganese, industrial silicon, non-ferrous metals with a capacity of 60-100 thou tones a year, are being carried out within the zone.
 
 "As part of the region's development plan, there are plans to launch 443 projects worth KZT2.1tln and create 10.1 thou new jobs in the industry," said the governor. 
 
Once implemented the industrial output of the region is expected to rise by KZT275bn. The export could reach KZT95.9bn. The number of SMEs will rise from 77.2 to 85 thousand in the region.
 
Tokayev meets with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

22.07.2022, 20:15 31706
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the financial and economic activity of QazaqGaz for H1 of 2022 as well as the implementation of his tasks to meet domestic demand for commodity gas, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev was informed about the urgent measures taken by the company which prevented a deficiency of commodity gas in the domestic market.
 
According to Zharkeshov, domestic demand for commodity gas is fully met. QazaqGaz has started constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters. Works are ongoing to expand the resource base through new gas exploration and development projects. In addition, the 2022/26 Comprehensive Gas Sector Development Plan is in place.
 
The Head of State was briefed about the conducting of a complex audit of the company's activity. An international technical audit of the gas transport system of Kazakhstan is underway. As a result of the optimization process of the company's spending, KZT9bn has been saved since the beginning of 2022.
 
The Chairman also reported that works are underway to reduce the list of required documents on the technical conditions for gas connection.
 
A set of measures for a socially fair reform of pricing has been developed and is under consideration.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions, including steeping up gasification.
 
Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra performed brilliantly at Nancyphonia Festival in France

22.07.2022, 19:05 31266
A concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra and outstanding Kazakh violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva took place in the French city of Nancy as part of the "Nancyphonia" Cultural Festival, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The People's Artist in partnership with Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Dastan Balagumarov performed Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" for violin and viola and orchestra, and the Italian duo Schiavo - Marchegiani played a rare four-hand piano concerto by Kozheluch. The orchestra was conducted by the famous German conductor Gudni Emilsson.
 
The performance of the unique international group aroused great interest in Kazakhstan, its art and culture. The demanding French public - residents of Nancy, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students shared a lot of positive impressions.
 
In his speech, Bertrand Masson, deputy mayor of Nancy, welcomed the Kazakh artists and said that the Central Asian region is very interesting and appealing to him. "Nancy is one of the cultural capitals of France, and culture brings our peoples together. I express my gratitude to the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg for participation and hope to continue cooperation," said B. Masson.
 
The organizer of the "Nancyphonia" festival, Hugues Leclere, who has already visited Kazakhstan, emphasized the growing interest of the French in our country and its cultural achievements. "I hope that in the future more and more Kazakh musicians will take part in our festival," suggested H. Leclere.
 
In his speech, Janibek Bektemissov, Consul of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, thanked the organizers and the leadership of Nancy for such a wonderful opportunity to present the culture of Kazakhstan and noted that more and more Kazakh artists present their talents in the French region of the Grand Est. He also invited guests and the leadership of the city to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time for them.
 
The Poirel Concert Hall, where the event took place, was built at the end of the nineteenth century and is a jewel of Nancy's historical heritage. It was on the stage of this hall that the eminent violinist and composer Eugиne Ysaяe first performed in 1896, conducting a poem for violin and symphony orchestra by Ernest Chausson.
 
Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups

22.07.2022, 17:50 30636
Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups
Images | pexels.com
Talks are ongoing to purchase extra Pfizer vaccines in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

A purchase of extra Pfizer vaccines is actively being negotiated. That is around 300 thousand doses. The vaccine will be purchased for certain groups of the population. Among them, children under 20, and people in at-risk groups. Additional doses of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will also be bought," said Bauyrzhan Dzhussipov, head of the pharmaceutical policy office of the Health Ministry.

 
Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence has been up 3.2 times in Kazakhstan, with weekly cases rising from 2,558 to 8,156. Over the past day, the country has reported 2,490 cases with a positive PCR test result, and 15 cases with a negative result.
 
The country's Nur-Sultan city is in the COVID-19 yellow zone and other areas are in the green zone.
 
