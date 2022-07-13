Система Orphus

President inks law on stock market regulation, development

12.07.2022, 18:07 2546
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of regulation and development of the insurance market and stock market, as well as banking activity, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev outlines three focuses for youth of New Kazakhstan

12.07.2022, 20:30 2641
At the extraordinary 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined three top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the delegates of the 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party via video.
 
In his speech, the Kazakh President called the aspiration for knowledge, hard work, and patriotism as the top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan. Speaking of the aspiration for knowledge, the President stated that digital technologies and innovations are the future. He underlined that young Kazakhstanis speak several languages fluently and master the most advanced professions. He said that they have big and ambitious plans.
 

Under the participation of the youth, the country can become competitive, thus increasing the wellbeing and quality of its citizens. The desire to feel needed and useful to the motherland should be the goal of each young person. Only educated and qualified youth can achieve the set goals. The State is always open to new ideas and proposals from the youth. The youth should appreciate honest labor and be strong. It should put the interests of the State above anything. For this, you need to know the mother tongue, respect traditions, and the history of the nation," said the Kazakh President.

 
Wishing success in the Congress's work, Tokayev expressed confidence that the youth will meet the great expectations placed by the older generation.
 
During the event, the new program for the transformation of the Youth Wing of the Amanat Party was adopted. The membership of the Central Council and the name of the Youth Organization were changed.
 
Closing the congress, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of Amanat party, stressed that New Kazakhstan is built for the benefit of the youth's future.
 

The ongoing reforms focus on creating equal opportunities for self-realization in the political life of the country, businesses, and other important public spheres. All the changes were made to the Constitution at the initiative of the president of the country. Young people are those to implement those reforms," concluded Koshanov.

 
The plenary session of the congress took place in the village of Zerenda, Akmola region, bringing together over 350 delegates and guests from all the regions of the country.
 
President changes law on combat against financial pyramids

12.07.2022, 17:32 2451
Images | Depositphotos
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the combat against the activity of financial (investment) pyramids, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
Kazakhstan plans to build its own ferry fleet

12.07.2022, 17:31 2356
Images | Depositphotos
Plans are set to build a ferry fleet in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The country owns a trade fleet as well as four cargo ships in the Caspian Sea. Container ships are set to be launched.
 

There are plans to construct our own ferry fleet to be expanded to 10 in the long run...Taking into consideration the growing container flow we plan to build a container hub at Aktau's port," said Kassym Tlepov, acting chairman of the Transport Committee of the Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

 
The country also considers the attraction of international transport and logistics companies and the world's container operators to increase its container fleet.
 
The speaker added that the country is facing a shortage of containers, hindering its transit and export capacity.
 
Changes made to act on procedure of law enforcement service

11.07.2022, 18:25 10201
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law on the introduction of amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the law enforcement service procedure, greater legal and social protection and responsibility of law enforcement officials, special government bodies, and military officials, inter-ministerial coordination, interior bodies' empowerment, greater accountability for some criminal offenses, and weapon trafficking, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 

 
Kazakhstan hosts its first CIS Army Games

11.07.2022, 18:00 9506
The 3rd Military Sports Games of the Armed Forces of the CIS member States dated to 30 years of the Defense Ministry of the Commonwealth wrapped up in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan. 
 
Over 250 athletes from seven countries of the Near Abroad vied in five military sports, including army hand-to-hand combat, standard weapon shooting, military cross running, officer's triathlon, and kettlebell lifting, at the Kazakh Defense Ministry's Central Sports Club venues.
 
 "The Games among CIS military athletes have been held for the first time in our country. Scheduled for 2020, the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Olga Shishigina, Chairwoman of the Sports Committee, head of the Central Sports Club , Olymipic champion, honored master of sport. 
 
She continued that the Games were held at a high level and demonstrated the traditional sports spirit, army friendship, and loyalty to the ideals of honest competition. The judges were as impartial and professional as possible. 
 
The team of the Russian Armed Forces took first place at the Games. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were second and third. The 2015 and 2017 CIS Military Sports Games were held in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, respectively. 
 
The next Games are to take place in Uzbekistan.
 
Law on administrative offences amended

11.07.2022, 17:48 9901
Images | news.ivest.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences", Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
 
President amends law on taxes, obligatory payments to budget

11.07.2022, 17:30 9821
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On enforcement of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code), Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
Head of State decrees to hold election of MPs of 3 newly established regions

11.07.2022, 17:18 8361
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree to hold the election of deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The Head of State decreed to hold the election of the new deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament representing newly established Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions on August 24, 2022. 
 
The Government of Kazakhstan as well as akims (governors) of Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions were instructed to organize the election.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

