Sugar plant under construction in Zhambyl rgn

25.07.2022, 19:25 3331
Images | pixabay.com
A sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thousand tons per year is set to be built in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

In six months of this year, small- and medium-sized businesses received micro-loans to the tune of KZT10.5bn in Zhambyl region. Over 2 thousand beginner entrepreneurs were given grants worth KZT3.3bn," said governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov. 

 
He went on to say that four platforms to establish contacts with investors are operational in the region.
 
 Special attention is attached to the development of the special economic zone Chemical Park Taraz in Zhambyl region. Three investment projects, including a sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thou tons per year, a sodium cyanide plant producing up to 25 thou tons a year, and a metallurgical plant for the production of ferrosilicon, ferrosilicon manganese, industrial silicon, non-ferrous metals with a capacity of 60-100 thou tones a year, are being carried out within the zone.
 
 "As part of the region's development plan, there are plans to launch 443 projects worth KZT2.1tln and create 10.1 thou new jobs in the industry," said the governor. 
 
Once implemented the industrial output of the region is expected to rise by KZT275bn. The export could reach KZT95.9bn. The number of SMEs will rise from 77.2 to 85 thousand in the region.
 
Tokayev meets with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

22.07.2022, 20:15 20351
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the financial and economic activity of QazaqGaz for H1 of 2022 as well as the implementation of his tasks to meet domestic demand for commodity gas, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev was informed about the urgent measures taken by the company which prevented a deficiency of commodity gas in the domestic market.
 
According to Zharkeshov, domestic demand for commodity gas is fully met. QazaqGaz has started constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters. Works are ongoing to expand the resource base through new gas exploration and development projects. In addition, the 2022/26 Comprehensive Gas Sector Development Plan is in place.
 
The Head of State was briefed about the conducting of a complex audit of the company's activity. An international technical audit of the gas transport system of Kazakhstan is underway. As a result of the optimization process of the company's spending, KZT9bn has been saved since the beginning of 2022.
 
The Chairman also reported that works are underway to reduce the list of required documents on the technical conditions for gas connection.
 
A set of measures for a socially fair reform of pricing has been developed and is under consideration.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions, including steeping up gasification.
 
Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra performed brilliantly at Nancyphonia Festival in France

22.07.2022, 19:05 19911
A concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra and outstanding Kazakh violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva took place in the French city of Nancy as part of the "Nancyphonia" Cultural Festival, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The People's Artist in partnership with Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Dastan Balagumarov performed Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" for violin and viola and orchestra, and the Italian duo Schiavo - Marchegiani played a rare four-hand piano concerto by Kozheluch. The orchestra was conducted by the famous German conductor Gudni Emilsson.
 
The performance of the unique international group aroused great interest in Kazakhstan, its art and culture. The demanding French public - residents of Nancy, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students shared a lot of positive impressions.
 
In his speech, Bertrand Masson, deputy mayor of Nancy, welcomed the Kazakh artists and said that the Central Asian region is very interesting and appealing to him. "Nancy is one of the cultural capitals of France, and culture brings our peoples together. I express my gratitude to the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg for participation and hope to continue cooperation," said B. Masson.
 
The organizer of the "Nancyphonia" festival, Hugues Leclere, who has already visited Kazakhstan, emphasized the growing interest of the French in our country and its cultural achievements. "I hope that in the future more and more Kazakh musicians will take part in our festival," suggested H. Leclere.
 
In his speech, Janibek Bektemissov, Consul of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, thanked the organizers and the leadership of Nancy for such a wonderful opportunity to present the culture of Kazakhstan and noted that more and more Kazakh artists present their talents in the French region of the Grand Est. He also invited guests and the leadership of the city to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time for them.
 
The Poirel Concert Hall, where the event took place, was built at the end of the nineteenth century and is a jewel of Nancy's historical heritage. It was on the stage of this hall that the eminent violinist and composer Eugиne Ysaяe first performed in 1896, conducting a poem for violin and symphony orchestra by Ernest Chausson.
 
Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups

22.07.2022, 17:50 20161
Images | pexels.com
Talks are ongoing to purchase extra Pfizer vaccines in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

A purchase of extra Pfizer vaccines is actively being negotiated. That is around 300 thousand doses. The vaccine will be purchased for certain groups of the population. Among them, children under 20, and people in at-risk groups. Additional doses of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will also be bought," said Bauyrzhan Dzhussipov, head of the pharmaceutical policy office of the Health Ministry.

 
Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence has been up 3.2 times in Kazakhstan, with weekly cases rising from 2,558 to 8,156. Over the past day, the country has reported 2,490 cases with a positive PCR test result, and 15 cases with a negative result.
 
The country's Nur-Sultan city is in the COVID-19 yellow zone and other areas are in the green zone.
 
Masks recommended for Nur-Sultan residents as city enters ‘yellow’ zone

22.07.2022, 16:40 20161
As the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘yellow’ zone on July 21, it looks like the mask mandate will be reinstate in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Head of the infectious diseases epidemiological surveillance department of the Ministry of Healthcare Roza Kozhapova said Friday that wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended.
 

Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 having absolute contradictions to vaccination or pregnant are highly recommended to switch to remote work. Large events at preschool organizations are banned, however, small events are not limited. Wearing masks in the ‘yellow’ zone is recommended," she said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

 
Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence had increased 3.2 times in the country in the past week from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases.
 
In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.
 
Kazakhstan studies France’s experience in nuclear power stations operation

22.07.2022, 13:10 20001
Images | pixabay.com
A delegation of Kazakhstan is visiting France to study this country’s experience in the construction and operation of nuclear power stations and nuclear energy development, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry informs.
 
Among the members of the delegation are the officials from the Ministry of Energy, LLP Kazakhstan Nuclear Energy Plants, National Nuclear Center, JSC KEGOC and JSC Kazatomprom.
 
The delegation held meetings with the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy of France, and Electricite de France, the operator of the French nuclear power stations.
 
The meetings discussed models of financing nuclear projects both with the attraction of governmental funds, private investments, and provision of guarantees.
 
The delegation also visited the Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant located on the coast of the English Channel, 23 km southwest of Cherbourg city. The nuclear power plant has two pressurized water reactors (PWRs) each producing 1300 MW. Flamanville generates approximately 4% of the entire electric energy consumed in France.
 
At a meeting held in the French Ministry of France, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Zhandos Nurmagambetov said that Kazakhstan had set a course for nuclear neutrality. The elaboration of the 2035 Low-Carbon Development Strategy is underway. The document contains measures for deep decarbonization. The construction of the nuclear power station will help tackle electric power shortage problems and contribute to the development of low-carbon energy in the country.
 
In turn, Laurent Michel, Director General of Energy & Climate at the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, said: "France welcomes Kazakhstan’s aspiration to move to ‘green’ energy and aims at a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in this sector."
 
Today, France ranks second in the world (after the United States) in terms of the number of nuclear reactors. At the same time, 69% of the electricity in the country is generated at nuclear power plants. France is also the world's largest net exporter of electricity and earns more than 3 billion euros per year from it.

Source: Kazinform
 
Air passenger traffic increased by 9% in Kazakhstan

21.07.2022, 21:00 26136
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstani airlines have transported around 4.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Civil Aviation Committee, in six months of 2022, Kazakhstan’s airlines have carried around 4.6 million passengers, 9% more than in a given period of last year (4.2mln). 
 
The country runs 498 weekly flights with 28 countries.
 
Kazakhstan’s car export up 23%

21.07.2022, 16:45 26051
Images | Depositphotos
The country has produced over 51 thousand motor vehicles in six months of this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Trade and Integration Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
There has been a 30.6% growth in car, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing. The sector now accounts for 37.5% of the mechanical engineering. 
 
The country’s motor vehicle export to Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan has increased by 23% to 4,557 vehicle units worth over KZT53.9 billion in the first half of 2022.
 
Culture, higher education of Kazakhstan presented in Mexico City

21.07.2022, 12:00 24636
Opportunities for foreign students to receive higher education in Kazakhstan, as well as the features of culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, were presented in Mexico, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico, was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Museum of World Cultures in its ancient and unique building located in the historical center of Mexico City.
 
 More than 150 guests learned about scholarships for studying in such leading Kazakhstani universities as Nazarbayev University, L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh National University of Arts, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh-British Technical University and KIMEP. In addition, students from Mexico and Ecuador shared their vivid impressions of studying in Kazakhstan.
 
 After the event, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico continues to receive requests from Mexican citizens who consider studying in our country.
 
 The guests had shown a great interest in the Kazakh national customs and traditions. They noted the nobility of the "asar" custom, the beauty and deep philosophy of such rituals as "syrga salu", "tusau keser", the romanticism of the game "kyz kuu" and much more. 
 
The exposition of objects of culture, life and art of the Kazakh people as well as a photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan became a colorful background for the event. Those who attended the event also had the opportunity to taste Kazakh cuisine. 
 
The recently celebrated National Dombra Day also found its reflection. The guests were familiarized with the history, features, significance for the Kazakhs and the unique sound of this musical instrument. 
 
The audience had also welcomed the interactive quiz "How well do you know Kazakhstan?" with a great enthusiasm. The first three winners had gotten memorable prizes. 
 
The National Museum of World Cultures of Mexico received samples of male and female national Kazakh costumes with enthusiasm presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. These costumes will be the first in the museum's collection dedicated to Kazakhstan. Moreover, books about Kazakh literature and touristic sights of our country were donated to the museum's library.
 
